Mountlake Terrace police blotter: July 7-13

July 7

A small fire was reported in the 5300 block of 228th Street Southwest.

July 9

A theft was reported in the 4300 block of 212th Street Southwest. Four bottles of scotch and other miscellaneous items were stolen.

July 10

Threats were reported in the 5800 block of 218th Place Southwest. The threats were allegedly made during a conflict between neighbors. Both involved parties provided statements.

A bicycle theft was reported in the 4900 block of 217th Street Southwest. It had been unattended and unlocked on the front yard of a residence.

A possible attempted burglary was reported at a residence in the 4800 block of 221st Street Southwest. A barbecue had been moved and flood lights had been unscrewed, however the house had not been entered and there were no signs of forced entry.

An incident of malicious mischief was reported in the 22200 block of 39th Avenue West. A plastic trash can had been melted sometime between 3:30 p.m. on July 4 and 7 a.m. on July 5. The reporting party believes fireworks may have been the cause.

July 11

A theft was reported in the 5300 block of 228th Street Southwest. A wallet was stolen and transactions were made on credit cards. The wallet also contained $200 cash, a driver’s license and a work license.

An incident of indecent exposure was reported in the 22800 block of 44th Avenue West. An employee reported a man exposed himself to them.

July 12

A theft was reported in the 5300 block of 228th Street Southwest. A locker had been rifled through and a wallet was stolen.

An incident of malicious mischief was reported in the 24300 block of 56th Avenue West. A front door to a business was broken, but entry did not appear to have been made. The cost to replace the door is estimated at $1,500.

July 13

An abandoned vehicle was towed from the 5200 block of 238th Street Southwest. It had initially been marked and issued a correction notice on June 28.

A suspicious circumstance was reported in the 23100 block of 67th Place West. Mailboxes were open and items of mail were scattered about the ground there.

A wallet was reported lost in the 5900 block of 232nd Street Southwest.

An abandoned vehicle was towed from the 24300 block of 54th Avenue West. It had been issued a correction notice on July 6.