Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: July 6-11, 2019

July 6

5100 block 224th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for a DUI-related charge after police responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle parked crooked and left running for 30 minutes in front of a residence before police arrived.

4300 212th Street Southwest: Police conducted a traffic stop because the driver was not wearing his seatbelt in the Safeway parking lot. No citation was issued.

July 7

21900 block 42nd Place West: A Bothell woman reported her identity had been stolen to open credit card accounts with Bank of America and Target. She said she was notified via email. The credit cards associated with the fraudulent accounts were traced back to a Brier residence. Police have attempted to contact the man who lives in the residence.

4300 block 220th Street Southwest: A man reported his cell phone was stolen from his vehicle while it was parked in his driveway. The man said he was sleeping in the backseat of the vehicle and witnessed the male suspect steal his phone and leave in another vehicle.

21400 block 52nd Avenue West: A woman reported her husband sent threatening text messages about her to a third party. No assault occurred and police said there was not enough evidence at the time to take any action.

6000 block 244th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for DUI-related charges after police responded to a hit-and-run collision at Cinnebarre. Witnesses reported the man hit a fence and then drove away. Police found the man near Nile Shrine Golf Course. No injuries were reported.

July 8

22800 block 44th Avenue West: A woman was reported to have stolen a teeth whitening kit from QFC. The woman was seen on video surveillance putting the kit in her purse. Another woman was with her and they are suspected of having stolen more items. The two women got into a confrontation with a store employee, whom they accused of “watching them.”

21200 block 50th Avenue West: A bicycle was reported to have been stolen from the back porch of a residence. The owner’s initials “DT” were engraved on the bike.

July 9

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A woman said the father of her children violated a court-ordered parenting plan by taking their children to Scotland. When police checked the man’s Shoreline address and found he was not in Scotland, he said he had been “joking” with the woman.

24200 block 56th Avenue West: A man reported finding a credit card in his driveway in the early-morning hours.

July 10

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: A woman reported a hit-and-run collision in the Safeway parking lot after noticing damage to her vehicle’s bumper. She said she thinks the incident occurred while she was inside shopping and noticed it when she got home.

July 11

22800 block 44th Avenue West: A GameStop employee reported his e-cigarette was stolen from behind the store’s front counter. After reviewing security footage, the employee said he saw a 10- to 12-year old male reach behind the counter and steal the e-cigarette. The juvenile suspect also purchased a $2 card with a reference ID number that the employee said could help track the suspect.

23200 block 57th Avenue West: A woman reported being the victim of a phone scam after a man she met over the phone two months ago asked her to send him $800. The woman said she had previously sent him $600. The man said he was from Publisher’s Clearing House and he would send her a grand prize if she sent him a money order.

4200 block 236th Street Southwest: A man reported his vehicle was prowled while it was parked at his residence. The incident occurred in the Taluswood Apartments parking lot. The vehicle was not damaged to gain entry. A .40 Glock handgun and radar detector were reported stolen. The gun was reported to have been unloaded at the time it was stolen.

22000 block 66th Avenue West: A man was arrested for fourth-degree assault after he was reported to have hit his girlfriend at Crazy Moose Casino and left the scene before police arrived. The girlfriend said the couple had been arguing in the casino parking lot where he pushed her to the ground twice and then punched her in the face. She was reported to only have sustained minor injuries to her hand and knee from the fall. When police located the man at his residence, he said his girlfriend initiated the physical altercation by punching and hitting him. The man had a scratch on his chest he said came from the woman and denied punching her in the face. The man said he was drunk at the time.

