Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: July 5-11, 2023

July 5

23000 block 54th Avenue West: Patrol was flagged down by a subject who had questions about a no-contact order.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: A shoplifting suspect was arrested and booked into jail for the theft.

6600 block 222nd Street Southwest: A disturbance was reported.

6100 block 219th Street Street: Police were called to investigate a harassment complaint.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: An attempted vehicle theft was reported.

22200 block 39th Avenue West: Graffiti was reported.

5000 block 241st Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

21400 block 52nd Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard A domestic assault suspect was arrested and booked into jail.

22400 block 42nd Place West: Police assisted South County Fire with a fire in the bed of a truck. It was extinguished with minimal damage to the vehicle.

22800 block 44th Avenue West: Police responding to a report of a shoplift in progress located and arrested the subject. The subject was found to be in possession of a significant amount of narcotics and was booked into jail.

4400 block 223rd Street Southwest: Identity theft was reported.

4100 block 212th Street Southwest: A small amount of narcotics was found.

23200 block 58th Avenue West: Someone wanted to turn in a smoke grenade and three trip wires. The bomb squad responded and took possession of the items.

23000 block Lakeview Drive: Fraud was reported.

July 7

4300 block 228th Street Southwest: Two women fled a nail salon without paying after having their nails done.

23000 block La Pierre Drive: A domestic assault suspect was arrested and booked into jail.

6600 block 220th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

22800 block Lakeview Drive: A possible vehicle theft was reported.

21800 block 80th Avenue West: Moumtlake Terrace PD assisted Edmonds PD with a physical domestic assault and located the suspect.

22900 block 58th Avenue West: Malicious mischief was reported after someone placed poultry breading over the victim’s vehicle.

4800 block 239th Street Southwest: Harassment was reported.

July 8

23500 block Lakeview Drive: A dumpster fire was reported.

23300 block 58th Avenue West: An assault was reported.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: A vehicle was stolen.

July 9

22500 block 60th Avenue West: Police responded to a fire in a trash can.

23300 block 44th Avenue West: Police responded to a person in crisis. The subject was transported to the hospital for assistance.

21700 block 50th Place West: Gasoline was stolen from a vehicle.

22700 block Lakeview Drive: Condos from a July 3 fire had been burglarized. See related story here.

21400 block 56th Avenue West: A suspicious vehicle was reported.

July 10

23000 block Lakeview Drive: A patrol officer contacted a running vehicle in the parking lot of Ballinger Playfields. It was determined the driver was impaired. The driver was arrested for physical control and booked into jail.

7000 block 226th Place Southwest: A trash can fire was reported.

5800 block 236th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported. Detectives have a person of interest and are investigating.

5300 block 223rd Street Southwest: A juvenile runaway was reported.

21800 block 66th Avenue West: Police served a court order.

23200 block 56th Avenue West: A hit and run was reported.

July 11

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: A trespass was reported.

21300 block 44th Avenue West: A trespass was reported.