Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: July 31-Aug. 6, 2024

July 31

6100 block 220th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI and booked into jail.

23200 block 56th Avenue West: A woman was arrested for hitting the police station window with a bat. While police were taking the woman into custody, she kicked the officers. There was no significant damage to the police department.

7000 block 220th Street Southwest: Patrol assisted Arlington police with a court order violation.

Aug. 1

5500 block 216th Street Southwest: Identity theft was reported.

24200 block 54th Avenue West: Patrol assisted Adult Protective Services with an investigation.

23200 block 58th Avenue West: A lost travel visa was reported

23600 block 52nd Avenue West: Stolen clothing was reported.

Aug. 2

23100 block 66th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a disturbance where a firearm was discharged. Officers identified the suspect with the firearm and forwarded charges to the prosecutor. No one was injured.

22300 block 66th Place West: Police responded to a report of a domestic assault, which had occurred a week prior. The case was forwarded to the prosecutor for review.

23200 block 66th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a domestic assault. The suspect was arrested and booked into jail.

4800 block 217th Street Southwest: A hit-and-run collision occurred.

23500 block 58th Avenue West: A backpack was found with personal items inside.

23300 block Cedar Way: Patrol assisted Child Protective Services on an investigation.

5600 block 235th Street Southwest: Police responded to a hit-and-run report.

21600 block 60th Avenue West: Fraud was reported.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Hotel staff reported they found firearm after someone checked out of a hotel room.

5300 block 244th Street Southwest: Patrol assisted Edmonds police in contacting a registered sex offender.

Aug. 3

22300 block 68th Avenue West: A hit-and-run was reported.

21600 block 60th Avenue West: Officers freed a child locked in a bathroom.

6200 block Saint Albion Way: A vehicle theft was reported.

22400 block 44th Avenue West: Graffiti was reported on a building.

Aug. 4

5900 block 236th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a person in crisis. The subject was transported to the hospital for assistance.

6000 block 244th Street Southwest: Assault was reported.

7000 block 220th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a request for a welfare check of a person possibly having medical problems. The subject was transported to the hospital for assistance.

21900 block Highway 99: A DUI driver was reportedly driving a vehicle on its rim. Officers located the vehicle parked and occupied. Officers determined the driver was impaired, and the suspect was arrested and booked into jail.

23600 block Lakeview Drive: Patrol assisted the fire department with a fire on the island in Lake Ballinger. One of the police departments drone operators flew the drone over the island to check for people and for anything of concern for the fire department. See related story here.

Aug. 5

22200 block 70th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a burglary report.

22800 block 44th Avenue West: A domestic assault was reported. The suspect was arrested and booked into jail.

24100 Van Ry Boulevard: A patrol officer located and took a stolen license plate.

Aug. 6

24300 block Van Ry Boulevard: Patrol responded to a burglary report.

4100 block 212th Street Southwest: A possible disturbance was reported. The involved parties were located and contacted. The responding officer found the disturbance was family members in grief for another family member’s passing.

21600 block 66th Avenue West: A stolen package was reported.

21500 block 52nd Avenue West: Patrol assisted Child Protective Services with an investigation.

21900 block 55th Avenue West: Police responded to a person in crisis. The subject was transported to the hospital for assistance.

21700 block 54th Avenue West: Patrol assisted Adult Protective Services with an investigation.