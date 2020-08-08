Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: July 30-Aug. 5, 2020

July 30

5600 block 232nd Street Southwest: A partially-clothed man was transported to Swedish Hospital for a medical evaluation after he reportedly smashed a window at Alberto’s Mexican restaurant. He told police that “voices” told him to smash the window.

July 31

22400 block 60th Avenue West: A woman reported an unknown vehicle struck her husband’s vehicle and fled the scene.

Aug. 1

22800 block Lakeview Drive: Police responded to a hit-and-run vehicle collision in the Andorra Estates parking lot. The owner said he came out to his vehicle and discovered a dent, scrapes and chipped paint, with damage estimated at more than $1,000.

Aug. 2

4300 block 236th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested for assault after she reportedly bit her husband and hit him in the face during an argument.

22600 block 73rd Place West: Police responded to a verbal disturbance between roommates arguing over money.

21400 block 52nd Avenue West: A man was arrested for assault after he and his brother got into a physical fight over a woman. The victim said his brother hit him in the head with glass bottle and scratched him. The suspect also had minor injuries.

5400 block 228th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled at Terrace Park and a wallet was reported stolen. The wallet contained multiple forms of ID and $100 in cash.

22600 block 73rd Place Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance between two individuals at a residence known for narcotics and domestic violence issues. After speaking with the couple, police discovered the man had a felony drug warrant out of Seattle. He was booked into Snohomish County Jail.

6000 block 244th Street Southwest: A notebook containing multiple names and Social Security numbers was found in a Studio 6 motel room.

Aug. 3

20900 block 44th Avenue West: Mountlake Terrace police responded to an assault at Scriber Creek Apartments after a man said his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend punched him. When police arrived, the man had a bloody lip and nose. Since the incident occurred in the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office’s jurisdiction, Mountlake Terrace passed the case on to them.

5200 block 216th Street Southwest: A man reported someone used his personal information to purchase a vehicle.

Aug. 4

4900 block 226th Street Southwest: A man said his vehicle was stolen overnight while it was parked in front of his residence.

22500 block 56th Avenue West: A man reported someone stole his bicycle, weed eater, backpack leaf blower and 5-gallon water jug from his backyard.

6000 block 244th Street Southwest: A verbal altercation occurred at Studio 6 motel.

Aug. 5

6600 block 220th Street Southwest: A theft was reported out of Fischer Restoration after a former employee used the company’s Home Depot account to purchase $6,000 at a Las Vegas location.

234th Street Southwest/56th Avenue West: A man was arrested for setting fire to several trees near Bethesda Church with a blowtorch. Read more about the incident in our earlier story.

22200 block 39th Avenue West: Windows were reportedly broken after being shot by a BB gun at Cedar Way Elementary School.

5900 block 212th Street Southwest: Police responded to a report of a car stolen on Aug. 2 from the owner’s residence.

4700 block 216th Street Southwest: A woman reported her vehicle was stolen from her parking spot at her apartment complex.

22300 block 45th Place West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance between a woman and her daughter.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen from the Safeway parking lot.

17900 block 29th Avenue Northeast: The Mountlake Terrace Police Department’s K9 unit was requested by federal Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agents in Marysville. Once deployed, the K9 unit alerted police to the presence of controlled substances in the suspect’s residence and vehicle.

5800 block 223rd Place Southwest: A woman was arrested after her mother told police she was causing property damage. The woman was also reported to have been intoxicated. No physical assault was reported.

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A man reported his vehicle was prowled and several items were stolen from inside, including a vacuum cleaner, iPhone 5, iPhone 6 and a pair of Rayban sunglasses.

Aug. 6

19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: The Mountlake Terrace Police Department took custody of a man with a warrant who was arrested by Lynnwood police. The subject’s warrant was for driving with a suspended license. He was booked into Snohomish County Jail.

