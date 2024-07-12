Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: July 3-9, 2024

July 3

22800 block of 44th Avenue West: Damage to a parked vehicle was reported.

21000 block of 44th Avenue West: A group of juveniles wanted to report they had witnessed a shooting at the Alderwood Mall.

4600 block of 227th Street Southwest: Patrol located a driver slumped over the wheel of a vehicle. Officers observed narcotics and paraphernalia around the driver. Officers also located the subject’s 7-year-old child in the back seat of the vehicle. Officers determined the driver was impaired on narcotics and arrested him for physical control. Child Protective Services responded and took custody of the child.

4600 block of 242nd Street Southwest: A fireworks complaint was investigated in which someone had used fireworks to blow the lid off of a city-owned trash can.

12400 block of 52nd Avenue West: Fraud was reported.

23400 block of Lakeview Drive: A propane tank was reported stolen.

5700 block of 234th Street Southwest: A court order was served.

July 4

2200 block of Vine Road: Patrol assisted Brier PD with a court-order violation.

4500 block of 229th Place: A death was investigated.

22000 block of 66th Avenue West: Patrol attempted to detain a subject with a warrant. The subject fled on foot.

22300 block of 66th Place West: A domestic assault was reported. The suspect was arrested and booked into jail.

23500 block of Lakeview Drive: A debit card was found from the July 3 celebration.

July 5

24000 block of Van Ry Boulevard: Patrol assisted Child Protective Services with an investigation.

4100 block of 236th Street Southwest: Fraud was reported.

23000 block of Lakeview Drive: A fire was reported at Ballinger Playfield. The fire had spread from a bush to an outbuilding. The cause of the fire could not be determined.

July 6

4800 block of 239th Street Southwest: A physical altercation was reported. Once on scene, officers determined a domestic assault had occurred. The suspect was no longer at the scene.

A patrol officer was working a Target Zero Taskforce shift in the 1200 block of State Avenue in Marysville at the when they located an occupied stolen vehicle. The suspect was taken into custody without incident and booked into jail.

5400 block of 212th Street Southwest: A court-order violation was reported. The suspect was arrested and booked into jail.

22800 block of Lakeview Drive: Fraud was reported.

4900 block of 217th Street Southwest: A domestic violence protection order violation was reported. The suspect was arrested and booked into jail.

July 7

6300 block of Saint Albion Way: A person in investigated. The subject was offered resources.

21900 block of 55th Avenue West: A parking complaint was reported. The officer found the involved car had a stolen license plate attached to it. The officer recovered the license plate.

5200 block of 216th Street Southwest: Patrol investigated a report of a domestic violence assault which had occurred July 4. The suspect was no longer on scene. Charges for the assault were sent to the courts.

21800 block of 58th Avenue West: An assault was reported. The suspect was located and arrested.

6700 block of 228th Street Southwest: A death was investigated.

July 8

6100 block of 220th Street Southwest: Patrol conducted a traffic stop for traffic violations. The officer determined the driver was impaired. The driver was arrested for DUI and booked into jail.

6600 block of 222nd Street Southwest: Patrol checked on an occupied suspicious vehicle. The officer was able to determine the occupied vehicle was stolen. The driver of the vehicle was arrested for being in possession of a stolen vehicle and booked into jail. The vehicle was impounded for a search warrant.

23500 block of 58th Avenue West: Fraud was reported.

5200 block of 216th Street Southwest: A domestic violence court order violation was reported. Officers found the order had not been served yet to the respondent and attempted to serve the order.

July 9

4700 block of 226th Street Southwest: A court order violation was reported. The suspect was arrested and booked into jail.

21900 block of 66th Avenue West: A collision was reported, involving a motorcyclist who lost balance, fell over and hit their head. The officer determined the motorcyclist was impaired. The motorcyclist was arrested for DUI and booked into jail.

6200 block of Saint Albion Way: A disturbance was reported. The suspect broke some of the victim’s personal items and threw a laundry bag in his face. The suspect was arrested for malicious mischief and assault.

4300 block of 226th Place: A suicidal person was reported. The subject was not on scene but had left a note saying they planned on drowning themselves in the lake at Abbey View Memorial Park. The subject was later found deceased in the lake.

5200 block of 216th Street Southwest: A cyber crime was reported. The victim’s Google account was hacked by her husband.

5200 block of 216th Street Southwest: A court order violation was reported.