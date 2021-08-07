Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: July 29-Aug. 5, 2021

July 29

23000 block Interstate 5: A burglary was reported at Skanska’s construction site for the Sound Transit Lynnwood Light Rail Extension. Employees discovered a small Conex box had been broken into and approximately $8,000 worth of company tools and $2,000 worth of privately owned employee tools were stolen. The box’s padlock, valued at approximately $150, had been removed, most likely with a key.

15100 block Stone Way North, Shoreline: K9 Jax responded to a request for assistance with detecting narcotics in a vehicle from the Shoreline Police Department.

July 30

No significant incidents were reported.

July 31

4400 block 232nd Street Southwest: The driver of a vehicle was stopped in the intersection slumped over asleep behind the steering wheel with his foot on the brake with the car’s engine running and the transmission in drive. He was arrested for driving while under the influence.

21500 block 48th Avenue West: A witness reported seeing a man attempting to take the roof rack off of a neighbor’s vehicle. He then quickly walked off southbound when she confronted him about the activity. The vehicle’s owner stated the steel roof rack was still on the vehicle but three of its mounting bracket and screw sets had been taken. She said the suspect did not make entry into car and there was no damage to it. The suspect was described as a white male wearing a black ski mask, approximately 5 feet, 11 inches tall with a heavy build.

56th Avenue West and 220th Street Southwest: A man was arrested during a traffic stop for an outstanding warrant. A subsequent search at the Snohomish County Jail found two folded bills containing trace amounts of white powder, later determined to be methamphetamine, which were inside his wallet.

22200 block 52nd Avenue West: Gunshots were reported after witnesses said the occupant of a vehicle, described as a dark car with tinted windows, had extended an arm out of the vehicle window and fired three shots into the sky while stopped in front of a house. The car was then observed driving away and turning onto 224th Street Southwest. Police located three Luger 9mm shell casings in the street.

4900 block 236th Street Southwest: Police took custody of a BB gun revolver that was found in a resident’s yard.

4400 block 212th Street Southwest: The owner of a gray 1995 Acura Integra reported it had been stolen.

21200 block 44th Avenue West: A theft in progress was reported at the Arco am/pm gas station. A delivery driver, who had gone inside the store to pay for gas, returned and saw a suspect had taken his cell phone from inside the car during that time. The delivery driver then jumped on the hood of the suspect’s vehicle in an attempt to stop him from leaving the parking lot. The suspect continued driving the car, dragging the delivery driver on the ground while he held onto the suspect’s driver’s side window. The suspect finally stopped the car and gave the man his cell phone back, before quickly driving away westbound on 212th Street Southwest. The delivery driver, who was transported to Swedish Edmonds, sustained road rash on areas of his left arm and leg. The suspect was described as a Hispanic male between 20-30 years old with a medium build and approximately 5 feet, 7 inches tall.

Aug. 1

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: A man was arrested for criminal trespassing after he was observed on surveillance cameras searching through some building materials inside the fence of the construction site at the Terrace Station development.

21500 block 58th Avenue West: Found property was reported, including unopened mail in the street and a scooter on the sidewalk. Police took possession of the mail and since it was unopened deposited it into the mailbox at the post office for delivery. The scooter was entered into evidence as found property.

4100 block 236th Street Southwest: A resident reported that their vehicle’s catalytic converter had been stolen recently. Repair costs were estimated to be approximately $1,300.

24000 block 49th Place West: Fraud was reported after a woman received a telephone call from an unknown man who identified himself as an employee of Puget Sound Energy. The man told the victim she had an unpaid bill and that power at her residence would be turned off immediately without payment. He instructed her to obtain a prepaid money card from a local grocery store for nearly $500, which she did and then supplied him with its serial number. The money was then removed from the victim’s account and she later learned from the energy company that her account had not past due, nor was her power close to being turned off.

4100 block 222nd Street Southwest: A wallet was reported stolen from Matt Hirvela/Bicentennial Park after the victim accidentally left it there. She returned approximately 45 minutes later to retrieve it and the wallet was gone. The missing dark blue Coach wallet was valued at $100 and contained the victim’s Social Security card, ID, two credit cards and $20 cash.

Aug. 2

4000 block 212th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested for domestic violence after police determined she had scratched, bit and possibly punched her boyfriend during an argument. The victim was observed bleeding from his left hand and face, and also had scratch marks on his neck and a bite mark near his abdomen. The woman, who had left the residence prior to police arriving, was located approximately two blocks away. Dispatch also advised she had several domestic violence warrants.

22000 block 64th Avenue West: An employee at Upstate Engineering reported that an ex-employee failed to return several items of business equipment upon her termination one month prior. The items she was supposed to return included a Dell Vostro laptop, two Dell 24-inch computer monitors, a docking station and three code books. Total value of the missing equipment was estimated at nearly $2,030.

21300 block 52nd Avenue West: A vehicle theft was reported after the owner of a Honda CRV with one flat tire noticed the vehicle was missing from her parking stall.

6300 block 215th Street Southwest: An employee at CESCO Medical reported that the catalytic converter from a work vehicle had recently been stolen. Repair costs were estimated to be $650.

22400 block 44th Avenue West: Two subjects reported to be going through a separation were each provided with a domestic violence brochure after police determined there was no physical assault during a verbal argument.

21400 block 48th Avenue West: A laptop was reported stolen from an office building at the Silver Oak Apartments. An employee had left the computer inside a maintenance room while he went to get lunch and when he returned it was missing.

4600 block 216th Street Southwest: Police determined there was probable cause to arrest a man for possession of two stolen vehicles and possession of vehicle theft tools. The driver of a Honda Civic, which had been observed blocking the middle of the roadway with its hazard lights on, quickly gathered jumper cables that had been connected to a black Mercedes and drove off upon seeing police. The Honda Civic had previously been reported as stolen and the suspect quickly turned the car into a nearby apartment before parking it and then fleeing on foot. Dispatch advised that the Mercedes was also reported as stolen. Police were unable to locate the suspect during a containment and search of the area. A set of shaved keys was found in the center console of the Honda Civic and there was a flat head screwdriver next to the vehicle. Witnesses were able to identify the suspect and probable cause for his arrest was sent to the prosecutor.

Aug. 3

21500 block 48th Avenue West: A man reported that two of his vehicles had been stolen overnight. He had previously misplaced a key to his 2017 Honda Civic a couple of days before and believed it may have been used to take the vehicle. The man also thought that his 1978 Chevrolet flatbed truck with a load of dirt in the back was stolen at the same time.

21500 block 48th Avenue West: A vehicle prowl was reported after a resident returned home and noticed the passenger door of his vehicle was not fully shut. Upon further investigation, he realized someone had rifled through it but nothing was missing and there was no damage to the vehicle from the incident.

Aug. 4

22800 block Lakeview Drive: A resident of the Andorra Estates apartments reported that his motorcycle had been stolen the previous day.

4000 block 228th Place Southwest: A man said that his motorcycle, described as a smaller bike that two people can pick up, had recently been stolen.

22800 block Lakeview Drive: A vehicle prowl was reported at the Andorra Estates apartments after its owner noticed the vehicle had been gone through and everything in her glove box was tossed on the ground. A gold cross, valued at approximately $100, that had hung on her rearview mirror was missing and there was also a shaved key commonly used to steal cars found inserted in the ignition.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Two BMX bikes, which had been locked to bike pulls inside a secured garage at an apartment complex, were reported stolen. One of the locks had been cut off and the other one was missing. One bike, valued at $500, was described as having a black frame with green grip handles and four pegs. The second bike, valued at $600, was described to be multicolored with blue handle grips, pink pedals, a rainbow seat and pink bars.

23300 block Lakeview Drive: Police were dispatched to a reported vehicle prowl in progress, involving two subjects who had been observed looking into car windows. They arrested one male and one female. The female subject had two outstanding warrants, while the male had two outstanding warrants and was also found to be in possession of motor vehicle theft tools. He had three unmarked shaved car keys, which are typically used to bypass a vehicle’s ignition for the purpose of theft. He also had a large amount of drug paraphernalia.

Aug. 5

6600 block 244th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at the Nile Shrine Golf Course after the owner of a car returned from playing golf and found its front passenger-side window broken. A keyring containing keys for storage sheds was said to have been stolen. Damage to the car was estimated at $600.

6600 block 244th Street Southwest: Upon returning to his car in the parking lot after golfing at the Nile Shrine course, a man noticed the vehicle’s driver’s-side front window had a crack in it and the driver’s-side back window was completely broken. He said a black backpack, a black gym bag, a laptop, a pair of AirPods and miscellaneous gym gear was missing. The total value of those items was estimated to be $2,150 and vehicle repair costs were estimated at $1,000.

23200 block 58th Avenue West: Police took custody of a man who had been arrested by Edmonds police for having an outstanding warrant out of Mountlake Terrace. He was then transported to the Snohomish County Jail.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: A witness reported the theft of a catalytic converter in progress after observing a male suspect underneath a blue Ford Explorer and hearing sawing sounds. The suspect was then seen going into a nearby white Chevy Astro van. The male suspect fled on foot when police attempted to contact him at the van. Officers were able to contain and subsequently arrest the suspect, who told them he was under the influence of fentanyl. Police determined that the Ford Explorer was missing its catalytic converter and what they believed to be two catalytic converters were observed in the rear area of the Chevy Astro van. The suspect later confessed to taking the Explorer’s catalytic converter and said he did so because he needed to sell it to purchase a vehicle he wanted. The man was booked into the Snohomish County Jail for theft and malicious mischief. Cost of repairs for the Explorer was estimated at more than $950.

