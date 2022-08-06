Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: July 29-Aug. 4

July 29

7100 block 220th Street Southwest: Police received a report that a large rock was thrown through the window of a business. The rock broke one large pane of glass and also hit a display case, breaking a glass cup and knocking items out of the case.

220th Street Southwest and Interstate 5: The driver of a white GMC Envoy was arrested on a warrant after police stopped him for having a defective tail light.

July 30

22800 block 56th Avenue West: A woman was arrested and booked into Snohomish County Jail on a charge of fourth-degree domestic violence after hitting her sister.

21900 block Highway 99: A man who refused to leave the Red Dragon Casino was trespassed for one year at the request of security staff.

21200 block 60th Avenue West: A man reported that someone used a rock to break the passenger-side and tailgate windows of his vehicle and then stole several items. Missing were a Merrill backpack valued at $50 and two pairs of Oakley sunglasses valued at $150 each. The cost to repair the windows was estimated at $700.

4900 block 238th Street Southwest: A brother and sister received domestic violence pamphlets following a verbal argument.

6000 block Albion Way: A woman told police that $8,200 in cash and a gold bracelet were stolen from her underwear drawer.

July 31

21400 block 52nd Avenue West: A woman was cited for fourth-degree assault after punching another woman with a closed fist, causing a bloody nose and a visibly swollen left eye. At the time of the assault, the suspect’s boyfriend was helping the victim move out of her apartment. The boyfriend told police that his girlfriend was jealous of his relationship with the victim, even though the two of them are just friends.

Aug. 1

5900 block 212th Street Southwest: A man reported that as he was leaving for work, he saw a male subject inside his roommate’s unlocked car looking through the glovebox. After being confronted by the man, the suspect fled on foot southbound. Nothing was stolen from the vehicle.

Aug. 2

6600 block 220th Street Southwest: An employee of a business told police that someone stole a catalytic converter from one of the company’s vehicles when it was parked on the west side of the building overnight.

Aug. 3

22600 block 73rd Place West: A man reported that his motorcycle, which had been parked in the driveway, was stolen while he was at work.

6000 block Saint Albion Way: A husband and wife were provided with domestic violence pamphlets following a verbal argument.

23200 block 48th Avenue West: A woman called police to report that the catalytic converter was stolen from her Toyota Prius after she parked it at Candy Cane Park to go walking with a friend.

4400 block 219th Street Southwest: Police responding to a report of a possible stolen vehicle parked outside a home determined that the Kia Soul had been stolen earlier that day from a Lynnwood park-and-ride lot. The vehicle had a broken rear window, the ignition had been damaged and the key cylinder was removed.

Aug. 4

5600 block 232nd Street Southwest: A man reported that his 2021 Navarro bicycle, which had been parked and locked next to the Diamond Knot Brew Pub, was stolen overnight after someone cut the bike’s lock.

22300 block 68th Avenue West: A catalytic converter was stolen from a Honda Accord while it was parked on the street.