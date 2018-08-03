Mountlake Terrace police blotter: July 28-Aug. 2

July 28

A disturbance was reported in the 4300 block of 212th Street Southwest. A man was inside a store yelling at people and refusing to leave. He was issued a trespass notice.

A blue suitcase was reported found in the 4800 block of 236th Street Southwest.

July 29

A man came to the Mountlake Terrace Police Department to report his identity had been stolen.

July 30

An incident of malicious mischief was reported in the 5600 block of 232nd Street Southwest. A vehicle parked in the parking lot had been keyed. The owner of the vehicle believes it might be related to a dispute with another driver over the parking space.

July 31

A woman reported her identity had been stolen in the 23800 block of 55th Avenue West. Her bank contacted her to notify her that the address associated with her account had been changed. She did not change her address.

A man on a motorcycle fled from a traffic stop in the 22000 block of 48th Avenue West. The driver had been traveling 38 MPH in a 25 MPH area. The motorcycle fled shortly after being pulled over. It had a license plate was registered to a different motorcycle. The owner of the plate was contacted and confirmed that the plate on his motorcycle does not match his registration. He did not know his plate had been stolen.

A residential burglary was reported in the 5900 block of 237th Street Southwest. Nothing appeared to be missing from inside, but a flower pot, window and table were broken, valued at a total of $1,520.

Aug. 1

A man driving a van was contacted for driving without license plates. The driver said he knew the plates were missing and they had already been reported stolen, he just hadn’t replaced them yet.

A physical domestic assault was reported in the 21800 block of 51st Avenue West.

A disturbance was reported in the 6000 block of 244th Street Southwest. A woman was in distress and saying she was transported there by magic. It was determined that she was likely under the influence of methamphetamines and was transported to Swedish Edmonds for evaluation.

Aug. 2

A vehicle stolen from Tacoma was recovered in the 21800 block of 55th Avenue West.

A verbal domestic dispute was reported in the 21400 block of 52nd Avenue West.