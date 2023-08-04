Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: July 26-Aug. 1, 2023

July 26
4400 block 212th Street Southwest: A sex offense was reported.
21300 block 48th Avenue West: A vehicle theft was reported.
4100 block 236th Street Southwest: A vehicle theft was reported.
4600 block 223rd Street Southwest: Police responded to a behavioral health complaint at a residence. An individual was taken to the hospital for an evaluation.
4200 block 225th Street Southwest: Police responded to a behavioral health complaint. An individual was taken to the hospital for an evaluation.
5800 block 218th Place Southwest: An individual was arrested after a court order violation was reported at a residence.
21500 block 54th Place Southwest: A sex offense was reported.
24200 block Van Ry Boulevard: A disturbance was reported at a business located in the 24200 block of Van Ry Boulevard. Two individuals were trespassed from the premises.
4300 block 212th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at a business.
22700 block 72nd Place Southwest: Police responded to a domestic disturbance.
4200 block 236th Street Southwest: A sex offense was reported.
July 27
21800 block Highway 99: A disturbance occurred at a business in which an individual armed with an ax was throwing ice and accosted two employees. The individual was arrested for the offense.
23300 block 45th Avenue West: A vehicle theft was reported.
5700 block 241st Street Southwest: Police responded to a narcotics complaint at a residence, where a resident overdosed and was transported to the hospital. Narcotics were seized for destruction.
23200 block 58th Avenue West: Police contacted a suspicious person and arrested the individual for an outstanding warrant.
5400 block 212th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at a residence.
24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: A vehicle theft occurred.
July 28
4800 block 216th Court West: A package was stolen from a residence.
4100 block 236th Street Southwest: Theft from a vehicle was reported.
4000 block 236th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen from a residence.
4800 block 228th Street Southwest: A man had a disagreement with a delivery driver and recorded the driver with his phone. The driver assaulted the resident and was cited for the offense.
July 29
21000 block 44th Avenue West: A suspicious person was contacted and arrested for an outstanding warrant.
22800 block 44th Avenue West: A theft was reported at a business.
5400 block 212th Street Southwest: A domestic disturbance occurred at a residence.
6400 block 226th Street Southwest: Police responded to a disturbance at a church and located a large group of individuals who were uncooperative with police. Other agencies had to respond to assist in controlling the situation. Officers learned a firearm was used to threaten an individual. Due to the chaos and overall lack of cooperation, the subjects responsible were not identified.
July 30
5000 block 239th Place Southwest: Police arrested an individual for a court order violation.
4100 block 236th Street Southwest: Theft from a vehicle was reported.
21400 block 52nd Avenue West: A domestic disturbance occurred at a residence.
22200 block 51st Avenue West: A burglary was reported.
22300 block 44th Avenue West: Police responding to a domestic disturbance arrested a resident for multiple offenses, including assault and harassment.
23600 block 56th Avenue West: A vehicle theft was reported.
23400 block Lakeview Drive. Police investigating a disturbance determined that an individual threatened two of his friends with a firearm. The victims fled in a vehicle and were pursued by the suspect. Officers located the suspect and arrested him for harassment and driving under the influence of intoxicants.
5800 block 218th Place Southwest: An individual was arrested for assault and malicious mischief following a domestic disturbance.
July 31
4000 block 212th Street Southwest: A domestic disturbance occurred in which an individual assaulted a resident and fled prior to police arrival. He was not immediately located. The investigation continues.
4800 block 214th Lane Southwest: A theft from vehicle was reported at a residence. The victim’s credit card was stolen and used to make several unauthorized purchases.
23800 block 56th Avenue West: Police responded to assist Adult Protective Services at a residence.
23100 block 61st Avenue West: Theft was reported.
4200 block 214th Street Southwest: A hit-and-run collision occurred at a residence.
22800 block 44th Avenue West: A domestic disturbance occurred.
Aug. 1
22800 block 44th Avenue West: Theft was reported at a business. Both individuals were trespassed from the premises.
21400 block 52nd Avenue West: A domestic disturbance was reported.
22400 block 39th Avenue West: Fraud was reported at a residence.
23200 block 58th Avenue West: Police contacted a suspicious person who was arrested for an outstanding warrant.
4600 block 242nd Street Southwest: Malicious mischief occurred at a park.
23300 block 58th Avenue West: Fraud was reported.
