Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: July 26-Aug. 1, 2019

July 26

6300 block 215th Street Southwest: A man reported his vehicle had been prowled and that someone had attempted to steal it. When he returned the vehicle, which was parked outside his place of employment, he discovered that someone had removed the steering column cover and the ignition had been damaged. Wires were also cut. He reported having previously seen two men sitting near his vehicle earlier that day.

5400 block 224th Street Southwest: Police responded to a hit-and-run collision after a woman reported her vehicle was struck by another as it attempted to merge into her lane. The woman said she told the driver of the suspect vehicle to stop so she could make more space, but the driver refused to stop and hit her vehicle, damaging her passenger-side mirror. The damage was estimated to be $500.

22200 block 56th Avenue West: A man reported his cell phone was stolen by four to five juvenile males who approached him and his friends. The phone was reported to be an Apple iPhone XR valued at $1,000.

4400 block 212th Street Southwest: The Seattle Police Department contacted the Mountlake Terrace Police Department to report a stolen Enterprise Rent-a-Car vehicle located at Northern Lights Apartments. The vehicle was impounded by Mary’s towing company.

22400 block 54th Avenue West: A man was arrested for criminal trespass after he refused to leave a local carnival. The man was reported to have been drinking.

July 27

4600 block 242nd Street Southwest: Police responded to reports of a disturbance near Terrace Ridge Park involving a man with a gun. When police arrived, a man was reported to have attempted to hit his neighbor with his vehicle after an argument. The two men were said to have feuded in the past. After the incident, another neighbor arrived on the scene with his pistol, stating he had previously had an issue with the man in the vehicle and he said he was fearful for his safety. When police arrived, they attempted to block the suspect’s vehicle in, before he drove away, resulting in a chase. The neighbor with the pistol was reported to have recorded most of the incident on his home video surveillance. Given the evidence, police have cause to charge the man in the vehicle with vehicular assault, possession of a stolen vehicle and felony eluding. The man also violated a court order against him by his mother when he drove past her residence during the police chase.

21400 block 52nd Avenue West: A woman said a male relative of hers violated a court order against him, which states he is not allowed to be within 100 yards of her. The man was reported to have driven past her residence at North Terrace Apartments and waved at her and other relatives present.

5000 block 243rd Street Southwest: A woman was arrested for fourth-degree assault after she reportedly slapped her girlfriend during an argument. The two were reported to have been drinking and began arguing when the suspect attempted to leave, in spite of her girlfriend’s requests that she stay because they had been drinking. The suspect’s 3-year-old child was present during the incident and was picked up by the suspect’s mother.

July 28

23000 block 40th Place West: A man reported his vehicle was prowled while it was parked in front of his residence. When he returned to the vehicle, he found one of the vehicle’s doors open. He reported new cushions missing from the front driver and passenger seats of the vehicle. The vehicle had a security camera that recorded a male suspect the victim said he did not know stealing the seat cushions. A first-aid kit was recovered from the vehicle, and the victim said it did not belong to him.

July 29

4300 block 236th Street Southwest: Police responded to a reported verbal dispute between a man and a woman in a child-custody dispute. The woman violated a court-order visitation agreement by arriving at the man’s residence. The woman was reported to have been under the influence of alcohol.

5400 block 212th Street Southwest: A woman said her vehicle had been prowled while it was parked in the Maple Glen Apartments parking lot. She reported two knives were stolen from inside her vehicle, which she said was locked the last time she saw it. No damage was done to the vehicle. A knife was recovered in floorboard, but the victim said it did not belong to her. No fingerprints were recovered from the knife.

July 30

22900 block 40th Place West: A man reported his vehicle was prowled while it was parked in front of his residence. When he returned to it, he found the passenger-side front window was broken. He reported his work cell phone — an Apple iPhone 8 Plus — was missing from the vehicle. The vehicle also had signs of being searched.

22800 block 44th Avenue West: A woman was trespassed from QFC after she attempted to shoplift multiple items. She was reported to have returned the items after she was confronted by store employees.

22200 block 56th Avenue West: Police responded to a reported verbal dispute between a man and a woman in a vehicle parked near Evergreen Playfield. The man said the argument was about relationship issues. No physical violence occurred.

4000 block 229th Street Southwest: A woman said her vehicle was prowled while it was parked in front of her residence. She said it was possible she left her vehicle unlocked. She reported her gym bag was stolen.

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A woman reported a family dispute at her residence between herself and her aunt during the Tour de Terrace. No physical violence was reported.

23300 block 56th Avenue West: Police responded to a reported burglary at Calvary Fellowship. The deadbolt to the church’s storage unit was pried out and the wood around the lock had been chiseled away. Multiple auto parts valued at $400 were reported stolen.

4400 block 212th Street Southwest: A man said his bicycle was stolen from his apartment complex. He reported the bicycle was locked to a bike rack the last time he saw it. The bike lock cable was left behind and the cable had been cut.

July 31

6200 block 223rd Place Southwest: A man reported an attempted burglary at his residence after returning home to find an unknown vehicle parked in his driveway and a man standing in his front yard. The victim said his front door was open and some of his personal items were outside, but nothing was stolen. He yelled at the male suspect, who then got into his car and left. A female passenger was seen with the suspect.

6000 block 244th Street Southwest: Police responded to reports of a suspicious man hanging around Gene Juarez Academy and harassing people. The manager of the academy requested that the man be trespassed.

21200 block 58th Avenue West: A man said his vehicle had been prowled while it was parked in front of his residence. He reported finding his vehicle unlocked and the center console open, stating it had been looked through. Nothing was reported stolen.

Interurban Trail/220th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested for felony and misdemeanor warrants after providing police with a false name. While searching her purse, police reported finding drug paraphernalia.

4000 block 228th Street Southwest: A man said his father’s vehicle had been stolen and his garage had been entered and items had been stolen. Sporting items, tools, lawn equipment and a coin collection valued at $500 were stolen.

21200 block 58th Avenue West: A woman said her vehicle had been prowled overnight while it was parked in the parking lot near her apartment. No damage was reported to the vehicle, but a bank card and identification information were stolen. She said her vehicle was locked the last time she saw it.

Aug. 2

6000 block 244th Street Southwest: A traffic stop near Gateway Plaza led to the arrest of a man who had violated a no-contact order. After being taken into custody, police found drug paraphernalia in his possession.

–Compiled by Cody Sexton