Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: July 25-29, 2022

July 25

21400 block 52nd Avenue West: A resident of the Capri Apartments told police he came back from a trip and observed a large hole in his living room window and a large rock inside his apartment.

21900 block 48th Avenue West: A man said he was defrauded of $10,000 after receiving a phone call from someone identifying himself as a government official, and accusing the victim of money laundering. The victim then received a phone call from someone claiming to be a Mountlake Terrace police officer, who said the victim was going to be arrested because his ex-wife was suing him. This was followed by another phone call from the first caller, who told the victim he could choose to pay a bonding deposit to avoid being arrested. The victim was instructed to purchase $10,000 in gift cards and send photos of them to the caller. After becoming suspicious, the victim called 911 to verify that the transaction was fraudulent, and was told he needed to make a police report.

4000 block 212th Street Southwest: A man reported that three of his tires had been slashed June 10. The victim said he didn’t report the incident at the time because he didn’t realize he could call police for this type of incident. It cost the man $2,400 to have his tires repaired.

22800 block 55th Avenue West: A man called 911 to report he had been defrauded of money from an individual alleging to be a contractor. The suspect promised to install kitchen cabinets at the victim’s home and requested a $1,750 deposit for a $3,500 job. The victim wrote the check to the suspect and the two of them went to the bank, and then to a cabinet store in Kent. The suspect then told the victim that he needed to go get a larger truck to take the cabinets back to Mountlake Terrace, but left and never returned.

July 26

4900 block 222nd Street Southwest: A man who uses Airbnb to rent his house said that sometime between March and July of this year renters stole the following items from the home: an extendable ladder, a Dewalt orbital sander, a salmon fishing rod and a world map.

21500 block 50th Avenue West: A woman reported she was notified by her bank that someone had accessed her online Chase Bank account and redeemed approximately $2,000 worth of credit card rewards. The unknown suspect then attempted to deposit the money into a Navy Federal Credit Union account. The victim was able to cancel the transfer and get her rewards reinstated to her account.

July 27

6600 block 244th Street Southwest: A man told police he was robbed by a man armed with handgun. The robbery occurred while the victim was walking from his residence to the Aurora Village Transit Center around 2:30 a.m. to catch a bus to work. The victim said he was walking westbound on 244th Street Southwest on the north sidewalk and before he reached the Nile Golf Course south entrace, he noticed a newer, red, four-door sedan pull into the Nile entrance then turn around. When the victim passed the vehicle, the suspect tackled him to the ground. The suspect then pulled out a black pistol, pointed it directly at the victim’s head and ordered him to “Give me all your stuff!” The victim handed over his lblack Samsung 4G 1000 plus pro phone, his bifold wallet containing his Washington ID, and his BECU debit and credit card, and his Social Security card. The suspect also demanded the victim provide his phone unlock code. He then ran back to his vehicle, jumped in and took off at a high rate of speed, getting onto the southbound on-ramp to I-5. The victim then ran fire station 19 to report the incident.

21700 block of 51st Avenue West: A man with a felony warrant out of Pierce County was arrested for resisting arrest after he was stopped by police and attempted to flee from the scene. The suspect struggled with officers and eventually police had to use a taser on him to gain compliance. During the incident the suspect also mentioned he had ingested fentanyl pills. The officer who was on the ground with the suspect received abrasions during the scuffle The suspect was booked into Snohomish County Jail.

24000 Van Ry Boulevard: A man called 911 to report that his 2007 Honda motorcycle was stolen on either July 21 or 22. The victim said that the motorcycle, which was parked in the Terrace Station Apartments secured garage, was being rebuilt. He said the bike was not rideable and barely runs.

July 28

5400 block 212th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic complaint in which a woman said she had an argument with her roommate. The woman said the roommate had been staying in her apartment for seven weeks without contributing any financial assistance. When asked for money, the roommate became upset and then left the premises.

4400 block 224th Place Southwest: A woman was arrested for fourth-degree domestic violence assault and booked into jail after she allegedly punched, slapped and kicked her half sister during an argument.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: A man was arrested for malicious mischief, third-degree domestic violence and fourth-degree domestic violence assault after he reportedly broke his girlfriend’s cell phone following an argument and also threw a fountain soda at her face, causing pain. Police also found on the suspect a glass smoking device used for ingesting narcotics.

6200 block 220th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested for fourth-degree domestic violence assault after she reportedly bit her estranged husband in the arm while he was giving her a ride to the airport.

21500 block 52nd Avenue West: A woman called to report that her son was working on the family’s fence when he was bitten on the arm by a dog, which was walking by with its owner. It was uncertain whether the dog was up to date on its vaccinations. The dog’s owner was told the dog had to be quarantined for 10 days.

6700 block 234th Place Southwest: A woman told police that she was defrauded of $1,000 after attempting to rent a car thorugh an ad she saw online. After calling a phone number in the ad, the victim was told to purchase a $500 American Express prepaid gift card and provide card information over the phone. The vitim was then told that the information didn’t work, and she was asked to purchase yet another prepaid card and provide that information.

4200 block 222nd Street Southwest: A woman said she realized she had dropped her wallet in the Safeway parking lot and when she went to look for it, she couldn’t find it. The woman immediately canceled all her credit cards but did receive a notice froom her bank that someone attempted to use the card to purchase alcohol from Safeway using the DoorDash app.

July 29

6100 block 219th Street Southwest: A bookkeeper for a law firm reported that a payee did not receive a bank check she sent through the mail. The bookkeeper verified via the firm’s bank that the check had been stolen while in delivery and cashed by an unknown suspect.