Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: July 24-30

July 24
6100 block Saint Albion Way: A vehicle theft was reported.
23300 block 58th Avenue West: A disturbance was reported.
22800 block 53rd Avenue West: A theft of a license plate was reported.
6100 block Saint Albion Way: A theft of a license plate was reported.
July 25
5300 block 244th Street Southwest: Patrol officers assisted the Edmonds Police Department with a protection order violation suspect. The suspect was not located.
6300 block Saint Albion Way: Patrol officers responded to a court order service.
23800 block Cedar Court: A stolen vehicle was recovered and the registered owner took possession of the vehicle.
23300 block Cedar Way: Patrol officers assisted Child Protective Services with an investigation.
4500 block 216th Street Southwest: Patrol officers responded to a hit-and-run collision.
July 26
4300 block 236th Street Southwest: A tire was stolen from a vehicle.
22000 block 66th Avenue West: A patrol officer conducted a traffic stop. The driver refused to provide identification. The officer was able to determine who the driver was through a search. The driver’s license was suspended in the first degree. The driver was arrested and booked into jail.
4900 block 217th Street Southwest: A license plate was reported to be stolen.
23200 block 58th Avenue West: A suspicious circumstance was reported and the 911 call was determined to be a “swatting” call.
21400 block Interstate 5: Patrol officers assisted Washington State Patrol with a pedestrian accident.
July 27
21500 block 60th Avenue West: A vehicle theft was reported.
21800 block 66th Avenue West: A disturbance was reported.
6600 block 244th Street Southwest: The driver’s side mirror of a vehicle was vandalized.
July 28
5700 block 212th Street Southwest: A domestic assault was reported. The suspect was arrested and booked into jail.
July 29
5700 block 238th Street Southwest: Patrol officers assisted a designated crisis responder.
23300 block 67th Avenue West: A domestic assault was reported. Once on scene, officers determined an assault had not occurred.
22800 block Lakeview Drive: A vehicle theft was reported
22200 block 70th Avenue West: A burglary was reported
21500 block 48th Avenue West: A court order was violated. The suspect was no longer on scene and had fled the residence. A check for the suspect was conducted with negative results. Charges were forwarded to the prosecutor.
July 30
21400 block 48th Avenue West: A license plate was reported stolen.
21500 block 50th Avenue West: A possible trespassing was reported.
22800 block 44th Avenue West: A shoplifting was reported by a store manager during a business check by a patrol officer. The officer located the suspect who fled on foot. The officer was able to catch up to the suspect and take him into custody. $753.96 worth of merchandise was recovered and returned to the store. The suspect was booked into jail.
