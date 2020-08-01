Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: July 24-30, 2020

July 24

23200 block 66th Avenue West: Police responded to a single-vehicle collision involving a motorcycle that reportedly dumped and slid on the ground. A records check of the motorcycle’s license came back as stolen. According to witness, the driver said he fled the scene because he did not have a driver’s license.

2200 block Grade Road: Mountlake Terrace police K9 responded to a request from the Lake Stevens Police Department for assistance with searching a vehicle for controlled substance. According to police, the K9 unit signaled the presence of drugs/drug paraphernalia in a purse and backpack at the scene.

4200 block 236th Street Southwest: A Vancouver cab driver reported that a man he drove from Vancouver to the Taluswood Apartments in Mountlake Terrace did not pay his fare. The driver told police the man said he had the money in his apartment and would pay the $480 tab after the trip. When they arrived, the man told the driver he would be back but never returned. The man wasn’t located.

July 25

21900 block 55th Avenue West: Two men were issued citations for disorderly conduct after they were fighting in public. When police arrived, the two men were on the ground engaged in a physical altercation. One man was issued another citation for unlawful possession of a firearm, which police confiscated.

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A woman reported someone stole a pressure washer from her gated yard.

July 26

5800 block 223rd Place Southwest: A woman requested that police trespass her neighbor after the woman came onto her property without permission for 45 days. She added that there have been other issues in the past involving the woman that made her and her husband uncomfortable around her. The neighbor’s husband told police that he thinks his wife has mental health issues.

22000 block 66th Avenue West: The manager at Crazy Moose Casino reported that a man who had been trespassed in the past was attempting to reenter the business. He also said the man threatened to “shoot up” the casino, but added that he does not believe the threat was credible.

5800 block 236th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for harassment after his sister reported he threatened her and her daughter. The woman said her brother threatened to punch his niece and cause property damage to their shared residence and the woman’s vehicle. Police transported the man to Snohomish County Jail.

6100 block Saint Albion Way: Police responded to a reported verbal disturbance between a married couple after the husband broke his wife’s cell phone. According to police, both were intoxicated when they arrived at the scene. The woman said her husband broke her phone because he was mad, not in an attempt to stop her from calling the police. No physical assault was reported.

July 27

5100 block 217th Street Southwest: A woman said her vehicle was prowled overnight and an Amazon package containing a $30 dress was stolen.

6000 block 236th Street Southwest: A felony warrant subject was arrested after he was found unconscious at the Mountlake Terrace Transit Center from recent drug use. According to police, drug paraphernalia was found in his possession. Police said his warrant was for a felony drug charge.

5400 block 212th Street Southwest: A woman told police she suspected someone gained access to her shared garage at Mission Rock Residential. She told police she found the garage partially open one morning and realized a box of clothing was missing. She said the contents were valued at $190.

July 28

21300 block 61st Place West: A man reported his vehicle was damaged in the Southwest Recycle and Transfer Station parking lot. According to the man, another man was removing plywood from his own vehicle when he accidentally struck the reporting party’s vehicle, leaving an 8-inch crease on the left rear panel. He estimated the damage at $1,000.

23300 block 56th Avenue West: Police responded to reports of a suspected bomb located in a parking lot. When police arrived on the scene, they located two jars containing gasoline and newspaper pages.

July 29

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A woman called the Mountlake Terrace Police Department to report her vehicle was prowled overnight. She told police that her wallet — containing two debit cards and $30 in cash — was stolen from inside her vehicle. She said she thinks the suspect(s) might have accessed her vehicle through an open window.

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A man reported his work van was prowled overnight and tools were stolen.

22000 block 77th Avenue West: The Edmonds Police Department requested Mountlake Terrace police K9 assist with a drug search during a traffic stop. According to police, the K9 unit signaled the presence of drugs in the suspect’s vehicle.

23800 block 56th Avenue West: A man reported that someone smashed the windshield out on his vehicle. He also said that days before, the windshields of vehicles belonging to his wife and cousin-in-law were smashed out.

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A woman said her vehicle was prowled overnight and an Amazon package was stolen from inside. She told police the package contained two cookbooks valued at $40.

4400 block 212th Street Southwest: A man reported his vehicle was prowled overnight in the Northern Lights Apartment complex parking lot. He said he found his vehicle doors open and said his glove compartment had been searched. However, nothing was reported stolen.

July 30

22100 block 60th Avenue West: A man was arrested for a misdemeanor assault warrant after police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance between him and his mother. The man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for his warrant only.

4200 block 214th Street Southwest: A woman reported her dog was attacked by a neighbor’s dog in her backyard. The reporting party’s dog was chained in the back when the other dog reportedly broke free from her collar and attacked her dog, biting him and causing injury to one of his back legs.

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A woman said that someone used her bank card to make unauthorized transactions totaling $63.30.

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A woman reported someone stole one the wheels/tires from her car overnight while it was parked near her residence.

