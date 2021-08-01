Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: July 23-30, 2021

July 23

21900 block Highway 99: A customer at the Red Dragon Casino reported that he returned to his vehicle in the parking lot after spending several hours inside the casino and discovered his passenger-side window had been shattered. He said nothing was taken from the vehicle.

4000 block 212th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for a domestic violence court order violation that required him to not be within 1,000 feet of the protected party’s residence.

23200 block Highway 99, Edmonds: K9 Jax assisted the King County Sheriff’s Office with controlled substance detection while serving a search warrant for the residence and vehicles. K9 Jax alerted for the presence of such odors in both a bedroom and a black Honda Civic sedan.

17500 block Midvale Avenue North, Shoreline: K9 Jax assisted the King County Sheriff’s Office with controlled substance detection while serving a search warrant on a seized Subaru Impreza sedan located at the Shoreline Police Department’s secure storage area. K9 Jax alerted for the presence of such odors in its engine block on the passenger side.

6600 block 220th Street Southwest: Police determined there was probable cause to arrest a man for failure to obey an officer and driving with a suspended license after he refused to pull over during an attempted traffic stop. The man had outstanding warrants and fled the parking lot where they had located him and attempted to make the initial traffic stop. While police followed the subject, they observed him turning the car he was driving into a parking lot in the 5600 block of 220th Street Southwest. At that point, the man jumped out of the vehicle while it was still moving and fled on foot. The car he abandoned came to a stop after colliding with a dumpster. A containment and search of area did not locate the subject. A citation was sent to the man through the mail and his probation officer was notified of the incident.

July 24

23200 block 58th Avenue West: A fraud complaint was reported by phone after the victim noticed an unauthorized transaction that had been withdrawn from his bank account.

4100 block 212th Street Southwest: Police arrested a man for domestic violence assault after he admitted to pushing his ex-girlfriend onto a bed during an argument. The victim said the suspect had strangled her neck, which affected her breathing, and also pushed her into a wall. The man denied choking her, reporting that he got into the victim’s face during a verbal altercation and then subsequently pushed her onto a bed after she had punched his face multiple times. No injuries were observed on his face consistent with being struck and based on their investigation, police believed him to be the primary aggressor in the incident.

5600 block 237th Street Southwest: Probable cause was developed to charge a man with residential burglary after he broke into an acquaintance’s residence and stole a power tool belonging to her. The man had forced the residence’s back door open after the victim had reportedly not answered his phone calls while she was asleep. After waking up and confronting the acquaintance, she then observed him taking some of his own items, which had previously been left at the residence, along with her black power tool. She reported he then left the house in a red car. Police observed damage to the back door frame, which appeared to be cracked or broken to the point where the door could no longer be secured or shut.

July 25

4000 block 220th Street Southwest: A delivery package was reported stolen from the victim’s front doorstep. Surveillance footage showed a white SUV stop in front of the man’s driveway and shortly after a female is seen walking up to the front door and stealing the package. The package was valued at approximately $40 and said to have contained prank noise simulators.

23200 block 58th Avenue West: The owner of a lifted truck with aftermarket wheels and tires reported by phone that it had been stolen in the early morning, sometime between 3-9 a.m.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Police responded to a found property complaint concerning a brown leather purse located in the Studio 6 hotel parking lot. Its contents included several hypodermic needles, foil and small plastic baggies with narcotics residue inside, a container with heroin and a small plastic bag with methamphetamine — all of which had been strewn about on the ground. The narcotics, drug paraphernalia and hypodermic needles were all entered into evidence for destruction. The purse also contained several debit and credit cards issued to a female subject whom police determined was staying in a hotel room on the property. They returned the purse to her and she was advised that the narcotics found with it had been removed for destruction.

21500 block 53rd Place West: Two residents reported information regarding a suspicious man around their house and a cell phone that was subsequently found. Surveillance footage from overnight showed a man on their property who got into an unlocked shed in the backyard where he moved items around. No property damage had occurred and no items were reported missing. One of the residents later found a phone inside of a black plastic bag near the fence in their backyard, which borders the parking lot of the Capri Apartments.

Intersection of 233rd Street Southwest and 48th Avenue West: A man was arrested for domestic violence assault and reckless endangerment. Witnesses told police that he had grabbed the steering wheel of the vehicle he was a passenger in and jerked it, causing the vehicle to veer into oncoming traffic, which nearly caused a head-on collision. He then hit the vehicle’s driver multiple times in the right side of her head and face before leaving the scene on foot. There was redness and swelling visible on the victim’s face, which she said was painful and described the incident as scary. Police located the man a short distance away and took him into custody.

July 26

4400 block 217th Street Southwest: A vehicle prowl reported after the owner of a Honda CRV went to leave for work and noticed both of its front doors were ajar as well as the back hatch. The victim said two pairs of sunglasses, a pair of prescription glasses and a vehicle jumpstart box had been stolen.

21500 block 48th Avenue West: The owner of a Subaru Legacy reported it had been prowled while parked in the parking lot of his apartment complex. The vehicle’s doors had been left ajar and contents inside of it were strewn about the interior. He stated nothing had been stolen and there was no damage to the car.

5800 block 244th Street Southwest: Police dispatched to a reported motorcycle collision determined the rider of a battery-assisted pedal bike had fallen while in the bike lane on 244th Avenue West. The male subject, who was not wearing a helmet, had fallen and hit his head on the pavement, causing several abrasions. Medics transported him to Harborview Medical Center for treatment.

4700 block 216th Street Southwest: A man reported his vehicle had been prowled overnight and his work tools were stolen. The tools were a mixture of specialized plumbing and carpentry items and he said there was no damage to the vehicle. The victim believed thieves had a master key to enter the vehicle because he always locks it.

5600 block 220th Street Southwest: A man was arrested after police determined that he had assaulted his wife by pushing her against a wall several times and grabbing her neck during an altercation. The victim was found to have marks around her neck and complained of pain.

July 27

7000 block 220th Street Southwest: The owner of a Ford Bronco reported its catalytic converter had been recently stolen while the vehicle was parked for several days in front of Waterleak Techniques.

6600 block 216th Street Southwest: Suspicious circumstances were reported at Mike’s Plumbing and Drain Cleaning after an employee observed surveillance footage of two subjects on foot prowling around the property and work trucks. They were eventually seen getting picked up by a red or maroon Ford Expedition, which matched the suspect description of a vehicle in several area thefts the previous night.

21700 block 66th Avenue West: The owner of Window World reported the catalytic converter had been stolen from one of the business’s vehicles. Surveillance video shows a maroon Ford Expedition drive onto the property shortly before 5:30 a.m., and a male subject also appears from the east, before the vehicle left approximately nine minutes later. Repair costs were estimated to be around $5,000.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Police trespassed a female subject from the Studio 6 hotel property following a nuisance complaint from an employee.

23700 block 52nd Avenue West: The owner of a truck parked across the street from his house reported that the vehicle’s rear license plate had been stolen.

22800 block Lakeview Drive: A man and a woman were each provided with domestic violence pamphlets after police responded to a verbal domestic incident and both subjects reported that nothing physical had occurred.

July 28

4700 block 212th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported after the victim returned home and discovered her apartment had been broken into during the afternoon and jewelry was stolen. There were pry marks around the sliding patio door handle, which was off of its tracks. Two bedrooms had been ransacked and items stolen included antique watches, a yellow gold ring with 1.5 carats of cluster diamonds valued at approximately $1,500, and approximately $200 in loose change.

6000 block 244th Street Southwest: An employee of the Regal Cinebarre theatre reported a vehicle prowl after discovering someone had broken out the driver’s side window on his silver Honda Accord. He said nothing was stolen, although some loose change that had been in the center console was found scattered on the ground.

5000 block 239th Place West: A man told police his vehicle had been prowled overnight. He noticed the trunk was wide open, its doors were unlocked, and a Snap-on air tool valued at $700 was stolen. There was no damage to the vehicle.

21700 block 56th Avenue West: A vehicle theft reported after it was discovered that a trailer parked in front of the residence had been stolen.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: A vehicle theft reported at Safeway after its owner returned from inside the store to discover it was missing from the parking lot. Surveillance footage showed a white sedan had previously entered the parking lot and drove a lap around it before parking near O’Reilly Auto Parts. A man dressed in all black clothing stepped out of it and walked over to two different vehicles, checking them out. A short time later, the victim pulled into the parking lot and went into the store. The male subject was then observed grabbing something from the white car he had previously exited and then approaching the victim’s car, which was seen approximately two minutes later backing out and leaving the parking lot. It was also followed by the white sedan.

24200 block Van Ry Boulevard: Police dispatched to a reported hit-and-run collision developed probable cause to issue a citation to a man driving a green Honda CR-V who had left the scene prior to their arrival. The driver of the vehicle struck said the suspect vehicle had impacted her vehicle’s rear driver’s side fender and bumper while she was backing up. She reported the man then cursed at her, told her to move her vehicle, said he didn’t have insurance and drove away. The victim and other witnesses present obtained the license plate number of the suspect vehicle. Multiple witnesses reported seeing the suspect vehicle make a turn into an aisle in the parking lot and then collide with the victim’s car, which had been backing up. The suspect, who resides in Lynnwood, will receive a citation in the mail.

July 29

23500 block Lakeview Drive: A theft was reported at Lake Ballinger in which the victim had several items including his phone, a paddle board bag, a pump and key fobs to two vehicles stolen from the beach. He was able to track the phone to an address in Shoreline and later called police to advise them that it had been recovered by the Shoreline Police Department.

21400 block 48th Avenue West: Police dispatched to a verbal domestic incident determined no crimes had occurred and provided one of the participants with a domestic violence pamphlet. The other subject had left prior to being offered a pamphlet.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: A man reported suspects stole approximately $800 worth of tools from the toolbox in the bed of his Dodge Ram truck while it was parked in the secure parking garage of his apartment complex. He stated that all of the tools stolen — which included a drill set, a Sawzall, a grinder, a skill saw, a nail gun and a set of bits — were Milwaukee brand and had been marked with his last name written in marker.

24300 block 56th Avenue West: A burglary was reported at the EZ Corner Mart after its owner had been notified by his alarm company that the break-in had occurred about 20 minutes prior. Surveillance footage showed a male approaching the store walking south on 56th Avenue West and hitting the front glass doors with an object that appeared to be a hammer or similar tool. He damaged the glass door on the right and then shattered the left door before entering the store. The suspect exited with a tray in his hands approximately 23 seconds later. The male suspect — who was wearing a baseball hat, face mask, white gloves, a dark blue long sleeve jacket, dark pants and a grey backpack — then left the property and walked north on 56th Avenue West. The victim believed approximately 300 lottery scratch tickets with a purchase price of about $3,300 were stolen.

4300 block 236th Street Southwest: A woman reported that her vehicle’s rear license plate had been stolen overnight.

5600 block 220th Street Southwest: Police provided two subjects with domestic violence pamphlets after they both said there was no argument between them and nothing physical had occurred.

July 30

4000 block 212th Street Southwest: A delivery package containing a Graco double stroller valued at approximately $250 was reported stolen.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Police responded to an assault reported in the parking lot of the Studio 6 hotel. The victim said he was punched in the face and knocked to the ground by a male suspect who had asked him what he was looking at prior to the incident. He stated the suspect then ran off. The victim reported having pain in his left cheek and a scraped elbow.

— Compiled by Nathan Blackwell