Mountlake Terrace police blotter: July 21-28

July 21

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 21300 block of 60th Avenue West. A laptop belonging to the victim’s employer was stolen.

Officers assisted with recovering an overdue U-haul vehicle in the 21200 block of 44th Avenue West. The suspects had rented the vehicle July 1 for one day and had not returned it. It was recovered without incident.

A theft was reported in the 4700 block of 221st Street Southwest. A package, containing approximately $500 worth of electronics, was stolen off of a porch.

July 22

A residential burglary was reported in the 22000 block of 48th Avenue West. Nothing appeared to be missing, but there was an estimated $1,000 worth of damage.

An incident of malicious mischief was reported in the 6100 block of St. Albion Way. A front window to a vehicle had been smashed, but there was no sign of entry and nothing seemed to be missing from inside.

July 23

An incident of fraud was reported in the 22800 block of 44th Avenue West. Two fraudulent charges had been made to an account, one for $203, one for $303. The victim still has the card to the account and said it was never missing. Several similar fraud instances were reported and may be related to being compromised at a Chevron located in the 22800 block of 44th Avenue West.

A bicycle was reported stolen from a porch in the 23200 block of 51st Avenue West.

July 24

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 24300 block of 57th Avenue West. Approximately $200 worth of swim clothes and $200 cash were stolen.

A dog bite was reported in the 22300 block of 36th Avenue West. The dog, described as small and yellow, attacked a woman, causing abrasions to her hand and a bruise and cut on her leg. The woman had also picked up her own dog to protect it and the attacking dog jumped up and bit one of the dog’s dangling legs, causing a limp. The case was assigned to animal control.

An incident of malicious mischief was reported in the 5500 block of 234th Street Southwest. The owner of a business located there reported her front glass door had been damaged.

July 25

A shoplifter was reported in the 4300 block of 212th Street Southwest. Food items were stolen.

A theft was reported in the 5300 block of 228th Street Southwest. The victim said he was swimming and returned to his locker to find his wallet was missing. The wallet contained $50 cash, bank cards and several checks.

A theft was reported in the 23000 block of 56th Avenue West. Cash was stolen from a wallet stowed in an office in the area.

A shoplifter was reported in the 4300 block of 212th Street Southwest. Bottles of alcohol were stolen.

A glass bottle was thrown at a vehicle in the 22600 block of 66th Avenue West.

July 26

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 23300 block of Lakeview Drive. A disposable camera, pepper spray, a backpack containing tools and a suitcase containing clothes were among the missing items.

A shoplifter was reported in the 22800 block of 44th Avenue West. Beauty products, valued at approximately $200, were taken.

July 27

A burglary was reported in the 5600 block of 235th Street Southwest. A door to a residence had been pried open and several items were missing from inside, including $1,000 worth of jewelry, $5,000 cash and a piggy bank containing $1,000 worth of quarters.

A collision was reported in the 6300 block of 219th Street Southwest. A vehicle had crashed into a neighbor’s patio. The driver was cleaning up his car when officers arrived. He confirmed he was the driver and said his tires seized, which is why he drove off the roadway. Officers noticed indications the driver may be intoxicated. Field sobriety tests were conducted. A breath test showed a blood alcohol concentration of 0.174. He was arrested for DUI.

July 28

A woman came to the Mountlake Terrace police station to report a bicycle theft. The theft had occurred several days prior in the area of Mountlake Terrace High School. The woman said her daughter rode the bicycle to the school to run laps at the track, and when she went to ride home, it was gone. Total loss estimated at $1,500.