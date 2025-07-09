Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: July 2-8, 2025

The Mountlake Terrace Police Department responded to 588 incidents from July 2-8, three of which were warrant arrests in the 24000 block of Van Ry Boulevard, the 23200 block of 58th Avenue West and the 21100 block of 84th Avenue West.

Officers also responded to three verbal domestic disturbances in the 5100 block of 234th Street Southwest, the 4700 block of 212th Street Southwest and the 22700 block of Lakeview Drive.

Other reports listed by date:

July 2

21600 block 60th Avenue West: Two unloaded shotguns were found in the greenbelt and were placed into evidence.

23300 block 58th Avenue West: A fraud report was made.

24300 block 56th Avenue West: A cell phone was found.

5800 block of 218th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to answer questions about the eviction process.

July 3

4000 block 212th Street Southwest: A suspect was arrested and booked into jail for assault.

July 4

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: A stolen vehicle was reported.

22200 block 39th Avenue West: A trash can was damaged by fireworks.

July 5

500 block 5th Avenue South: An officer assisted Edmonds police with physical control of a suspect while working on a Target Zero Team DUI emphasis. The suspect was arrested and booked into jail.

July 6

4300 block 236th Street Southwest: Officers responded to a domestic assault report. The suspect was arrested and booked into jail.

24300 block 56th Avenue West: A suspect was arrested and booked into jail for domestic assault.

22200 block 56th Avenue West: Officers responded to a portable restroom that was on fire. Arson is believed to be the cause, but no suspects were found.

23600 block Lakeview Drive: Police responded to a parking violation.

23900 block 48th Avenue West: An abandoned vehicle was reported and towed.

July 7

22000 block 64th Avenue West: A bag of suspected narcotics was found.

22700 block Lakeview Drive: The suspect was arrested and booked into jail for domestic assault.

22300 block 44th Avenue West: Officers responded to a domestic assault report. A suspect was arrested and booked into jail for the offense.

4300 block 236th Street Southwest: Officers assisted Adult Protective Services with an investigation.

4100 block 214th Street Southwest: A fraud report was made.

4400 block 236th Street Southwest: A traffic complaint was filed.

4000 block 212th Street Southwest: Cut surveillance camera wires were reported.

24000 block of Van Ry Boulevard: A stolen license plate was reported.

July 8

23300 block Cedar Way: A domestic assault suspect was arrested and booked into jail.

21100 block 40th Avenue West: Officers responded to a disturbance report. Upon arrival, all parties related to the disturbance had left the area.

4200 block 216th Street Southwest: A bicycle was found.

4800 block 54th Avenue West: A loose dog bit another dog. The officer secured the stray and turned it over to animal control.