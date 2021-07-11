Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: July 2-8, 2021

July 2

24300 block 56th Avenue West: Police arrested a woman for an outstanding warrant. A subsequent search found her to be in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A man reported by phone that someone had stolen the catalytic converter from his car.

23500 block 58th Avenue West: A man was arrested for an outstanding warrant and a search of his car found a blue pill and a brownish powder, both of which are suspected to be fentanyl, along with multiple pieces of drug paraphernalia.

22200 block 48th Avenue West: The owner of a white Ford F-250 reported that its catalytic converter had been stolen. The owner had been out of town and upon returning home was advised by her neighbors of the theft, one of whom reported having witnessed the incident. The witness said that on the previous morning, a white vehicle resembling a BMW 4 Series with a black or brown convertible top had stopped in front of a residence nearby and a male exited to apparently look at the property’s for sale sign. A few minutes later she heard a loud “screeching” sound like metal grinding and saw him walking around from the back of the victim’s truck carrying a large cylindrical object. She then observed him get into his vehicle and leave. The man was described as approximately 5 feet, 10 inches, tall with short strawberry blonde hair and a beard, with an average or stocky build.

July 3

21300 block 52nd Avenue West: A catalytic converter theft reported at the Pheasant Hill Apartments after the owner of a Toyota Prius discovered the exhaust was substantially louder upon starting the vehicle.

21200 block 66th Avenue West: During the course of a traffic stop, police arrested a female driver for having an outstanding assault warrant.

23600 block 55th Avenue West: A man reported finding narcotics, consisting of a baggy containing brown residue suspected to be heroin, and a digital scale.

5400 block 212th Street Southwest: Police captured and arrested a man in a vegetated area near the leasing office at the Maple Glen apartment complex. The man allegedly went on a crime spree through the area, starting with a reported vehicle prowl at the Capri Apartments, located at 21416 52nd Ave. W., where a witness observed him taking tools, estimated to be worth approximately $500, from the bed of a truck. When confronted, the suspect then started walking west through the parking lot, threw a pair of pliers at the witness (who was not hit), and then punched the driver’s side window of a parked car. The suspect then jumped over a fence into the backyard of another residence and proceeded to enter through its back screen door. One of its residents confronted and pushed the man out through the home’s front door after hearing his mother’s startled scream. The male was then observed going north into the Maple Glen apartments. Police were advised by a Snohomish County K9 unit that the suspect’s description matched that of a man seen on video stealing a Jeep Cherokee, which was subsequently located near the incident. A resident of the Maple Glen complex then saw the suspect inside the passenger side door of his truck. The man took a bottle of water from the vehicle and then entered the open garage of a neighboring apartment unit. The resident of that unit, who was in his garage at the time, reported the suspect said he needed to hide and then fled when the resident attempted to flag down police. When officers located the suspect and took him into custody, he appeared to be having a medical emergency and Narcan was administered. The suspect appeared to be revived to the point where he was then transported by aid to Swedish Edmonds. After being cleared for booking, the man was then taken to the Snohomish County Jail. In addition to the vehicle theft, police have probable cause to charge the suspect with a litany of crimes including residential burglary, two counts of vehicle prowling, assault, attempted malicious mischief and trespassing.

July 4

21400 block 48th Avenue West: A man reported that someone had broken the rear window of the Nissan Armada he was driving. A hole was observed in the window, which appeared to be from an impact, and broken glass was on the rear bumper. Damage was estimated at approximately $500.

24200 block 54th Avenue West: A man was arrested for possession of stolen property after police determined he was riding a bicycle reported stolen out of Seattle. Its owner had been searching online and upon finding the bicycle listed on OfferUp had arranged to meet the man in Mountlake Terrace. The bicycle’s owner, who said it was worth more than $2,000, then contacted police requesting their assistance in retrieving it. The male subject riding the bike to the meeting said he had recently bought it from someone else in the University District and had no idea it was stolen. The man who was arrested told police that he had listed the bike for sale because he still owed that other person money for it.

5900 block 214th Street Southwest: Malicious mischief was reported after someone threw what was believed to be an M80 firework on a resident’s front lawn, causing a small grass fire after it exploded. The fire had already been put out, with the help of neighbors, when the incident was reported and the cost to repair the grass was estimated to be approximately $100.

July 5

7000 block 220th Street Southwest: Two catalytic converters were reported stolen from work vehicles at Energy Works. Surveillance footage showed two male suspects on the property, one of whom crawled underneath the vehicles and the sound of power tools being used to cut the catalytic converters off can be heard. Costs to repair the vehicle damages and replace the parts were estimated to be over $1,500.

5600 block 220th Street Southwest: Police investigating a stolen license plate arrested a man for having an outstanding warrant and making false statements because he had tried several times during questioning to identify himself as someone else. A separate male subject will be issued a citation for being in possession of the stolen property.

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: Police developed probable cause to charge a male subject with a hit-and-run collision after speaking to him by phone about an incident that occurred two days earlier. At that time, police had been dispatched to a collision involving a gray Volkswagen on the 4700 block of 228th Street Southwest. The vehicle had front-end damage, both of its front airbags had deployed, and the driver had already fled the scene. An investigation of the registered owner determined he had made a wide right turn, crossed over to oncoming traffic and then went over the curb, crashing into an unoccupied Nissan that was parked in a private driveway and damaging its front end.

23000 block 66th Avenue West: A suspicious package was reported after a woman saw a grocery bag on the side of a sidewalk containing what she thought was something resembling a bomb. Police opened the white plastic bag and found it contained two unlit firecrackers.

July 6

21300 block 52nd Avenue West: Theft was reported at the Pheasant Hill Apartments after a man discovered items inside his car had been moved and scattered about. His black longboard with white wheels, green Maui Jim sunglasses and an emergency kit were missing. The items stolen were valued at approximately $580 and there was no damage to the vehicle.

4200 block 236th Street Southwest: The owner of a truck reported someone had broken into it and taken several miscellaneous tools, a seven-round M&P Shield magazine and seven .40mm rounds of ammunition. He valued the items stolen at approximately $300 and stated that while the truck had been locked, he had left its window down enough that someone could stick something through and unlock the door. There did not appear to be any damage to the vehicle.

4700 block 216th Street Southwest: Suspicious circumstances were reported after a man woke up to find an Apple TV box and a black Eddie Bauer coat had been left on the front porch of his home. A note taped to the box stated that is should be tested for forensic evidence by NATO, preferably the Dutch. The man said neither item belongs to anyone in the home and surveillance video shows a white male dropping the items on the porch shortly after 3 a.m. The resident said he does not know the subject, and this was not the first time this type of incident has happened.

7100 block 220th Street Southwest: A theft reported at Blue Flame after an employee discovered three trucks had been damaged. Someone had cut the catalytic converters off all three vehicles, two of which had been stolen while the third was left under the truck. The diesel exhaust fluid systems on all three vehicles were also cut from the trucks and had been taken. Surveillance footage showed two subjects on the property shortly after 5:30 a.m. and one of them can be seen crawling under a vehicle.

22200 block 56th Avenue West: A woman reported an indecent exposure incident at the Evergreen Playfield after she said a male flashed her. The victim described the man as approximately 5 feet, 6 inches tall, wearing a blue bomber jacket and said he appeared to be in his 20s. She reported the suspect had been standing next to a tree near the sidewalk along 224th Street Southwest and the tennis courts.

July 7

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A man reported his vehicle was stolen and police determined it had been involved in a collision in Stanwood three days earlier. The vehicle was then towed to Dick’s Towing in Stanwood and was waiting to be picked up by its registered owner. The man said he was gone for a couple of week and had been in Sacramento at the time the collision was reported. He had just returned home the night before but no one had permission to use his vehicle. Because it wasn’t reported as stolen until after the collision in Stanwood, the vehicle was then listed as stolen and recovered in this same report.

July 8

23500 block Cedar Way: A driver accidentally pressed the accelerator instead of the brake pedal while attempting to park her Ford Expedition in a stall at the Taluswood Apartments, causing the vehicle to accelerate off the ledge where it then rolled over and lay on its driver’s side on 44th Avenue West. Police contacted the driver, who was stuck inside the vehicle and complained of chest pain. Aid arrived, extricated her from the SUV and she was transported to Swedish Edmonds. Police reported there were no signs of impairment and also observed a portion of metal fence laying on the sidewalk nearby. Three witnesses provided statements that matched the driver’s description of the event.

5800 block 241st Street Southwest: Residents reported that someone had rummaged through their car overnight and stolen a Garmin navigation device valued at approximately $100, the vehicle’s registration and proof of insurance, and receipts. There were no signs of forced entry or damage to the car.

Intersection of 64th Avenue West and 220th Place Southwest: Police dispatched to a suspicious circumstance report arrived to find a fire hydrant had been sheared off and appeared to have been run over by a vehicle. The fence nearby was also heavily damaged and a man contacted there said his cousin had taken the key to his parked van and then somehow drove the vehicle up on the curb, damaging the fence. The collision had been five days prior, and he had no idea the fire hydrant was even involved. Police spoke with the cousin, who stated he drove the vehicle but did not know he hit the hydrant.

