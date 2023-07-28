Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: July 19-25, 2023

July 19

23200 block 44th Avenue West: Mountlake Terrace PD assisted Lynnwood PD with an occupied stolen vehicle. Two of the individuals in the vehicle fled on foot; one was located and arrested.

23100 block 56th Avenue West: Police located and arrested an individual for indecent exposure.

4800 block 212th Street Southwest: An unoccupied stolen vehicle was recovered and returned to the registered owner.

4700 block 216th Street Southwest: A hit and run was reported.

22300 block 44th Avenue West: Police stopping a motorist for traffic violations determined the driver of the vehicle was impaired. The driver was arrested for DUI and booked into jail.

July 20

6000 block 236th Street Southwest: Police attempted to stop a motorcycle but the motorcycle fled at a high rate of speed. The officer did not pursue the vehicle.

23200 block 48th Avenue West: Police responded to a report of a robbery in which the male victim had his shoes taken after being seriously assaulted. The case is being investigated by detectives.

July 21

22400 block 56th Avenue West: Officers working at Tour de Terrace responded to an assault where a firearm had been brandished. Officers located the subjects involved in the assault. The subjects fled from officers on foot when confronted and officers were able to detain several of them. Two firearms were recovered and three individuals were arrested and booked into jail. See related story here.

5500 block 224th Street Southwest: A subject stole items from vendors at the Tour de Terrace event.

July 22

22400 block 56th Avenue West: Police responded to a report of an assault at Tour de Terrace. Patrol located one victim who had been stabbed in the arm. The suspect was later located and arrested for the assault. One of the witnesses to the assault who was helping police was threatened by a friend of the suspect. That subject was also arrested for the threats. Both suspects were booked into jail.

4400 block 221st Place Southwest: Fraud was reported.

21600 block St. Albion Way: A vehicle was stolen.

21400 block 54th Place West: Malicious mischief was reported.

5600 block 224th Street Southwest: Theft was reported.

July 23

21400 block 52nd Avenue West: Police responded to a report of a person in crisis. The subject was transported to the hospital for an evaluation.

7000 block 220th Street Southwest: Officers responding to a report of trespassing in progress found a subject who was intoxicated and refusing to leave the business. The subject was uncooperative, so he was arrested and booked into jail.

23500 block Lakeview Drive: Officers responding to a fight in progress at Ballinger Park were confronted by a large group of individuals who were intoxicated and aggressive toward police. Officers were eventually forced to close down the park for the day. See related story here.

22300 block 54th Avenue West: Harassment was reported. The suspect was arrested and booked into jail.

5900 block 236th Street Southwest: An individual was cited for trespassing.

4000 block 224th Place Southwest: Police responded to a report of a person in crisis. The subject was transported to the hospital for an evaluation.

July 24

21400 block 48th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a report of a theft from a vehicle.

4200 block 236th Street Southwest: A sex offense was reported.

23400 block Lakeview Drive: Malicious mischief was reported.

July 25

22200 block 56th Avenue West: An assault occurred.

21800 block 66th Avenue West: Police made a behavioral health contact at a residence.The resident was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

23900 block 59th Place West: Police provided assistance to Child Protective Services at a residence.

6200 block St. Albion Way: A vehicle was reported stolen.