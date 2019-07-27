Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: July 18-26, 2019

July 18

22600 block 56th Avenue West: A man reported someone cut a maple tree and bush on his property while he was away on vacation.

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A man reported his residence was burglarized while he was at work. He reported a gold chain necklace was stolen and he said he believes his cousin is the person who stole it. The day the necklace was stolen, his cousin posted a photo on social media wearing it.

July 19

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A man reported fraudulent activity on his bank account after two charges were made that he did not authorize. One charge was for $429 at Footaction and the other for $506 at Dick’s Sporting Goods. Both transactions were reported to have occurred in Tukwila. He was notified of the suspicious activity by his bank.

July 20

4000 block 212th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for fourth-degree assault after he hit his girlfriend in the arm during an argument. She said her boyfriend grabbed her phone and he hit her when she tried to take it back. She said the couple has a history of arguing and when she leaves their residence he often accuses her of cheating on him.

4000 block 224th Place Southwest: A man reported his wife’s vehicle was prowled overnight while it was parked in front of his residence. He discovered the vehicle the next day with the driver’s door open and did not report anything stolen. No damage was reported to have been done to the vehicle.

6000 block 244th Avenue West: A traffic stop led to a warrant arrest after a female passenger was reported to have a misdemeanor warrant out of Bothell. The driver of the vehicle also had a suspended license.

6100 block Saint Albion Way: A woman said her vehicle was stolen while it was parked near her residence at Lakeside Apartments. The vehicle was later recovered.

6000 block 244th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested at Studio 6 for drug-related felony warrants.

22800 block 44th Avenue West: Police responded to a theft at QFC. The male suspect had stolen from the store in the past. This time, he stole miscellaneous items valued at $100-$200.

July 21

4300 block 224 Place Southwest: A man said his locked vehicle was prowled overnight while it was parked in front of his residence. He reported tools valued at $2,000 were stolen.

23800 block 55th Avenue West: A man said he returned to his residence to find someone had entered his home and stolen his Xbox and Movado watch.

6000 block 244th Street Southwest: A man told police that a woman he and his girlfriend met at a casino stole $300 from him. The couple reported meeting the female suspect at the Tulalip Casino and drove her to Studio 6 with the intention of having sex with her. When they arrived at the motel, the man said the suspect exited their vehicle, got into another vehicle in the parking lot with a man and left the scene.

July 22

23300 block Cedar Way: A woman was arrested for fourth-degree domestic assault after she hit her boyfriend during an argument. When police arrived, the officers reported the man had blood on his face from injuries he sustained when his girlfriend struck him.

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A man reported fraudulent activity after paying $890 on eBay for an iPhone XS he said he never received. After paying for the phone — which he said was supposed to be sent in the mail — he said all he got in the mail was a “thank you” card.

4000 block 212th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for violating a no-contact order issued after he was arrested and charged with assaulting his wife.

22700 block 39th Avenue West: A woman reported her vehicle was prowled while it was parked in her driveway. She saw the male suspect on her security surveillance. The suspect was reported to have searched through the trunk of her vehicle. She reported a pair of Versace sunglasses, a pair of Quay sunglasses and an expired parking pass were stolen.

22000 block 38th Avenue West: A woman said her vehicle was stolen while it was parked in front of her and her husband’s residence. She said she discovered it was stolen after returning home from a two-week vacation. The keys to the vehicle were left on the kitchen counter, and when they returned, the keys were missing. She said her son has a drug problem, but she does not believe he stole the vehicle. However, she said it might have been one of his friends.

23300 block 58th Avenue West: Someone vandalized the bronze bear statue in front of the Mountlake Terrace Library with nail polish.

July 23

216th Street Southwest/48th Avenue West: A supervisor at a construction site reported someone moved an air conditioning unit. There was no damage reported.

4000 block 224th Place Southwest: A juvenile male was arrested for fourth-degree assault and booked at Denny Youth Center after he was reported to have gotten into a physical altercation with his mother. During the incident, the woman said her son intimidated her by clenching his fists and yelled at her. She was reported to have slapped him in the head before he twisted her arm and wrestled her to the ground. She then grabbed a chunk of his hair.

21400 block 52nd Avenue West: Police responded to a reported domestic disturbance between a boyfriend and girlfriend who were arguing over the girlfriend being unfaithful.

4200 block 236th Street Southwest: A man reported his license plate was stolen from his vehicle while it was parked in the Taluswood Apartments parking lot.

July 24

22700 block 39th Avenue West: A man reported chasing down a male suspect who prowled his vehicle. The suspect stole a backpack, which the victim recovered after the suspect dropped it during the chase.The backpack was valued at $80.

21200 block 44th Avenue West: A man was arrested for a warrant for failing to register as a sex offender.

21400 block 52nd Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal dispute after a woman told police that her roommate/ex-boyfriend refused to stop smoking marijuana inside their apartment.

22700 block 66th Avenue West: A woman reported fraudulent activity after a man posing as a landlord attempted to get access to her personal information.

22800 block 44th Avenue West: Police responded to a shoplifting incident at Bartell Drugs. The male suspect was reported to have stolen hair clippers valued at $50.

July 25

22800 block Lakeview Drive: Police responded to fraudulent activity after a woman said someone withdrew $1,300 from her bank account. She said it may have been her boyfriend, but the man denied it.

23300 block Cedar Way: A traffic stop led to drug-related DUI arrest. The man admitted to having taken six Tabentadol pills — an opioid. He was also found to have 18 other opioid pills. He was transported to the hospital for a medical evaluation.

July 26

230th Street Southwest/56th Avenue West: Police responded to a hit-and-run collision after victim reported the incident. The victim’s vehicle had damage done to the passenger side. He said the suspect’s vehicle failed to yield to a stop sign.

24300 block 56th Avenue West: A woman was arrested for two counts of fourth-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief after throwing a glass at two Getaway Tavern employees. The glass did not hit either of them. The woman was reported to have become upset because the employees would not serve her alcohol without identification.

