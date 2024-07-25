Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: July 17-23, 2024

July 17

24200 block 54th Avenue West: Patrol responded to assist Adult Protective Services at a residence.

6000 block 220th Street Southwet: A hit-and-run collision was reported and the investigation continues.

4200 block 236th Street Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence.

222000 block 70th Avenue West: A burglary was reported at a business.

22800 block Lakeview Drive: An individual was arrested for multiple offenses, including stalking, after a disturbance.

July 18

22800 block 44th Avenue West: An individual was arrested for trespassing at a business.

5200 block 216th Street Southwest: An individual was arrested for a court order violation following a domestic disturbance at a residence.

23600 block 56th Avenue West: An individual was arrested for assault following a disturbance at a business.

21300 block 52nd Avenue West: An individual was arrested for harassment after a disturbance.

6300 block Saint Albion Way: A behavioral health complaint was reported at a residence.

21200 block 44th Avenue West: A domestic disturbance was reported.

21900 block 55th Avenue W. An individual involved was located and arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants following a disturbance at a residence.

July 19

4700 block 236th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a behavioral health report.

5400 block 220th Street Southwest: A hit-and-run collision was reported.

July 20

5800 block 218th Place Southwest: Patrol took a missing person report at a residence.

22300 block 54th Avenue West: An individual was arrested for a court order violation following a domestic disturbance at a residence.

5000 block 212th Street Southwest: An individual was arrested for multiple offenses including assault following a domestic disturbance.

July 21

21600 block 56th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a suspicious vehicle report and found two individuals were passed out due to narcotics use. The driver was arrested for multiple offenses including physical control of a vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants.

4000 block 212th Street Southwest: Patrol took a fraud report at a residence.

22900 block 59th Avenue West: Patrol toook a fraud report at a residence.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a suspicious vehicle report and found a driver passed out due to narcotics use. The driver was subsequently arrested for being in physical control of a vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants.

July 22

23200 block 58th Avenue West: Harassment was reported.

6300 block 230th Street Southwest: Fraud was reported.

5600 block 220th Street Southwest: Theft was reported at a residence.

23900 block 56th Avenue West: Patrol located a stolen vehicle at a residence. The investigation continues.

21900 block 64th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a hit-and-run collision.

4000 block 228th Place Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence.

July 23

21200 block 58th Avenue West: A theft from vehicle was reported at a residence.

5500 block 244th Street Southwest: An individual was arrested for trespassing at a residence.

22200 block 64th Avenue West: A driver involved in a collision was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.

23000 block 66th Avenue West: A theft was reported at a church.

6100 block Saint Albion Way: A theft was reported at a residence.