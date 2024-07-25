Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: July 17-23, 2024

July 17
24200 block 54th Avenue West: Patrol responded to assist Adult Protective Services at a residence.
6000 block 220th Street Southwet: A hit-and-run collision was reported and the investigation continues.
4200 block 236th Street Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence.
222000 block 70th Avenue West: A burglary was reported at a business.
22800 block Lakeview Drive: An individual was arrested for multiple offenses, including stalking, after a disturbance.
July 18
22800 block 44th Avenue West: An individual was arrested for trespassing at a business.
5200 block 216th Street Southwest: An individual was arrested for a court order violation following a domestic disturbance at a residence.
23600 block 56th Avenue West: An individual was arrested for assault following a disturbance at a business.
21300 block 52nd Avenue West: An individual was arrested for harassment after a disturbance.
6300 block Saint Albion Way: A behavioral health complaint was reported at a residence.
21200 block 44th Avenue West: A domestic disturbance was reported.
21900 block 55th Avenue W. An individual involved was located and arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants following a disturbance at a residence.
July 19
4700 block 236th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a behavioral health report.
5400 block 220th Street Southwest: A hit-and-run collision was reported.
July 20
5800 block 218th Place Southwest: Patrol took a missing person report at a residence.
22300 block 54th Avenue West: An individual was arrested for a court order violation following a domestic disturbance at a residence.
5000 block 212th Street Southwest: An individual was arrested for multiple offenses including assault following a domestic disturbance.
July 21
21600 block 56th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a suspicious vehicle report and found two individuals were passed out due to narcotics use. The driver was arrested for multiple offenses including physical control of a vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants.
4000 block 212th Street Southwest: Patrol took a fraud report at a residence.
22900 block 59th Avenue West: Patrol toook a fraud report at a residence.
4300 block 212th Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a suspicious vehicle report and found a driver passed out due to narcotics use. The driver was subsequently arrested for being in physical control of a vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants.
July 22
23200 block 58th Avenue West: Harassment was reported.
6300 block 230th Street Southwest: Fraud was reported.
5600 block 220th Street Southwest: Theft was reported at a residence.
23900 block 56th Avenue West: Patrol located a stolen vehicle at a residence. The investigation continues.
21900 block 64th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a hit-and-run collision.
4000 block 228th Place Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence.
July 23
21200 block 58th Avenue West: A theft from vehicle was reported at a residence.
5500 block 244th Street Southwest: An individual was arrested for trespassing at a residence.
22200 block 64th Avenue West: A driver involved in a collision was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
23000 block 66th Avenue West: A theft was reported at a church.
6100 block Saint Albion Way: A theft was reported at a residence.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.