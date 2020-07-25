Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: July 16-24, 2020

July 16

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A man reported that an unknown man called his wife pretending to be a police officer. According to the husband, the suspect told his wife that she needed to send bail money to get him out of jail. However, no money was reportedly sent.

July 17

5900 block 227th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for fourth-degree assault after he got into a physical altercation with his girlfriend.

July 18

5600 block 227th Street Southwest: A man was transported to the hospital after he was found unconscious in a vehicle from recent heroin use. Police reported finding drug paraphernalia on the man’s lap. After the man regained consciousness, police said his speech was slurred and he showed signs of being under the influence of opioids.

6000 block 244th Street Southwest: A man was trespassed from Studio 6 after he refused to leave the property. The man had reportedly rented a hotel room and did not want to leave at his designated checkout time.

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A woman called the Mountlake Terrace Police Department to report two push scooters valued at $300 each were stolen from her back patio.

July 19

23300 block 58th Avenue West: A woman was arrested for assault after she attacked her boyfriend during an argument in a parked vehicle. When police arrived, both denied anything physical occurred and the argument was only verbal. However, police reported seeing signs of the woman being the aggressor.

230th Street Southwest/66th Avenue West: A large amount of mail was reportedly discovered. Unopened mail was returned to the post office. Some packages were opened and the contents were reportedly stolen.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: A records check on a vehicle parked at Safeway returned stolen out of King County. Police attempted to contact the owner but were unsuccessful and it was impounded.

6000 block 244th Street Southwest: A television was stolen from a room at Studio 6 motel.

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A woman reported two bicycles were stolen from her backyard shed overnight.

July 20

4200 block 236th Street Southwest: A motorcycle was stolen from Taluswood Apartments.

July 21

22000 block 64th Avenue West: Two men armed with guns reportedly stole $1,760 in marijuana products and $3,100 in cash from Rainier Cannabis. While investigating the incident, police were told a tan/beige vehicle was used by the men to get away. Mountlake Terrace police were contacted by the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office about possibly locating the suspect vehicle.

5000 block 240th Street Southwest: A vehicle was recovered after being reported stolen.

6000 block 244th Street Southwest: Mountlake Terrace police assisted the Seattle Police Department with a theft case involving a stolen credit card that was reportedly used at Studio 6. The suspects involved in the theft were not in the motel room when police arrived, but a backpack containing multiple credit cards, ID cards, a laptop and cell phone was left behind.

22700 block Lakeview Drive: A records check on a parked vehicle turned back as stolen. Police contacted the owner, who recovered it.

6000 block 244th Street Southwest Southwest: Police responded to a reported fraud incident at Studio 6 motel after a woman used stolen information to check into a room. She told police that she used a friend’s ID to get a room to hide from her abusive boyfriend. Police contacted the woman whose ID the suspect used, but she denied knowing the suspect.

July 22

6100 block Saint Albion Way: A grey Honda CBR 100 motorcycle was reported stolen. According to the owner, this is the fourth time his motorcycle has been stolen.

6000 block 244th Street Southwest: Police responded to a reported verbal disturbance at Studio 6 motel between two men who were arguing about money.

23600 block 56th Avenue West: A burglary was reported at Arbor Village apartments.

22700 block Lakeview Drive: A woman called the Mountlake Terrace Police Department to report being the victim of a phone scam. She told police she was scammed out of $12,000 by an unknown caller.

July 23

6500 block 236th Street Southwest: A woman reported someone threw something at her vehicle while she was driving. According to the woman, the object left a baseball-sized crack on her windshield.

July 24

4200 block 236th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen from the Taluswood Apartment parking lot.

