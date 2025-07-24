Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: July 16-22, 2025

July 16

21900 block 64th Avenue West: Theft was reported at a residence.

21500 block 48th Avenue West: Officers assisted Child Protective Services at a residence.

6000 block 236th Street Southwest: Harassment was reported at a residence.

4500 block 218th Street Southwest: Fraud was reported at a residence.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Patrol responded to a harassment report at a residence.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: Theft was reported at a business.

July 17

4000 block 212th Street Southwest: Police arrested a subject for assault during a response to a reported domestic disturbance.

21300 block 50th Avenue West: Officers assisted Adult Protective Services at a residence.

23100 block 66th Avenue West: Malicious mischief was reported at a residence.

6700 block 222nd Street Southwest: Patrol responded to a domestic disturbance report at a residence.

23800 block Cedar Way: Officers responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence. A subject was taken into protective custody for a behavioral health issue. An assault charge was referred to the prosecutor for filing.

July 18

23200 block 48th Avenue West: Police responded to an arson report. Two juvenile suspects were arrested for setting a portable toilet on fire. The arson charges were referred to the prosecutor for filing.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: Theft was reported at a business.

24200 block 54th Avenue West: Fraud was reported at a residence.

5400 block 228th Street Southwest: Malicious mischief was reported.

22800 block Lakeview Drive: A driver who was stopped for a moving violation was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.

4100 block 236th Street Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence.

July 19

23200 block 58th Avenue West: A suspicious person was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

22600 block 68th Place West: Fraud was reported at a residence.

23400 block Lakeview Drive: A behavioral health concern was reported at a residence.

July 20

24300 block 48th Avenue West: The driver of a vehicle that was obstructing traffic was arrested for being in physical control of a vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants.

6200 block 228th Street Southwest: Police responded to a report of a female juvenile in crisis who climbed over the barrier above I-5 and threatened to jump. Despite her resistance, an officer was able to grab her and pull her to safety after negotiations failed. She was transported to the hospital for evaluation.

24300 block 56th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a trespass report at a residence.

6300 block Saint Albion Way: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence.

6600 block of 220th Street Southwest: Theft was reported at a business.

4100 block 236th Street Southwest: The driver of a suspicious vehicle was arrested for physical control of a vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants and possession of narcotics.

July 21

23300 block 67th Avenue West: Malicious mischief was reported at a residence.

4700 block 216th Street Southwest: Fraud was reported at a residence.

4500 block 221st Place Southwest: Patrol responded to a fraud report at a residence.

4700 block 212th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for a court order violation at a residence.

4700 block 216th Street Southwest: A sex offense was reported at a residence. The investigation continues.

4300 block 236th Street Southwest: A suspicious person was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

6300 block 226th Street Southwest: Harassment was reported at a residence.

July 22

23000 block Lakeview Drive: Malicious mischief was reported at Ballinger Park.

21700 block of Highway 99: A sex offense was reported at a business.

4000 block 212th Street Southwest: Malicious mischief was reported at a residence.

23200 block 58th Avenue West: A suspicious person was arrested for an outstanding warrant.