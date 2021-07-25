Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: July 16-22, 2021

July 16

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Police recovered a Ryobi generator in a room at the Studio 6 hotel that had been reported stolen from the back of a vehicle in the parking lot earlier that night. After taking the initial theft report, police later received an anonymous tip that a bald white male had stolen the generator and taken it up to the room. The suspect was not in that hotel room when police returned and they were not able to identify him, but the owner was happy to have the generator back.

21800 block 66th Avenue West: A burgundy Acura TSX sedan with damages to the front bumper and rear passenger quarter panel was reported stolen overnight from the parking lot of an apartment complex.

21400 block 52nd Avenue West: A resident reported that someone had stolen her daughter’s Diamondback bicycle, which had been locked to a pole next to the front porch. The bike was valued at approximately $1,600.

July 17

23300 block Lakeview Drive: Malicious mischief was reported after the owners of a vehicle found that someone had cut the wires leading to its oxygen sensor, which was still in place. Supplies to fix the wiring were estimated to cost approximately $4.

6300 block Saint Albion Way: A man reported that his Black Diamond mountain bike had been stolen overnight. He had locked the blue and green bike up next to a fence the night before and valued it at $1,200.

23500 block Lakeview Drive: The owner of a vehicle reported her catalytic converter had likely been stolen overnight. Damage was estimated at $2,000.

23000 block Lakeview Drive: Graffiti was reported to have been sprayed on City of Mountlake Terrace property to the north of the Mountlake Terrace Community Senior Center. Police located graffiti on the ground, sidewalk and bridge. Damage was estimated at $500.

21400 block 48th Avenue West: A vehicle prowl was reported after the owner noticed her driver’s side door was unlocked and someone had gone through the vehicle and its glovebox. Nothing was reported missing and there was no damage to her vehicle.

July 18

5600 block 220th Street Southwest: Police who were dispatched to a domestic verbal incident provided both subjects, one man and one woman, with domestic violence pamphlets after determining nothing physical had occurred during the couple’s argument.

4200 block 236th Street Southwest: A vehicle theft was reported at the Taluswood Apartments after the owner discovered his Dodge Ram truck had been taken from the parking lot near the complex’s office/cabana sometime in the past two days.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Police trespassed two subjects from inside a room at the Studio 6 hotel’s property at the manager’s request.

July 19

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: A man reported being the victim of car theft after the 2008 Volkswagen Jetta he recently purchased had been stolen from the Safeway parking lot.

5100 block 224th Street Southwest: Police dispatched to a verbal domestic incident provided both parties with domestic violence pamphlets after it was determined that nothing physical occurred.

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A car prowl was reported by phone at the Northern Lights Apartments after the victim found that two Ryobi drill kits inside of tool bags had been taken from the back seat of his 2001 BMW. He didn’t believe that he left the car unsecured but found no evidence of it being broken into.

21500 block 48th Avenue West: A man reported someone had prowled his vehicle overnight and taken a Pioneer car television and Pacific Security jacket issued to him by his employer. The items stolen were valued at approximately $365 and there was no physical damage to his vehicle.

22100 block 66th Avenue West: Police developed probable cause to arrest a man for violating the restrictions of a no-contact order.

July 20

4800 block 221st Street Southwest: A package theft was reported after someone stole it from the victim’s front porch. The delivery’s empty packaging had been found on a trail nearby in Terrace Creek Park and returned to the victim by a passerby. Contents of the package, which included batteries, a foot massager and skin care items, were valued at approximately $50.

22800 block 44th Avenue West: Police trespassed a man from the Fitness 19 gym’s property after he refused an employee’s requests to leave the premises.

22400 block 60th Avenue West: Two subjects, one male and one female, were each provided with domestic violence pamphlets after police determined that nothing physical had occurred during a verbal argument.

4200 block 236th Street Southwest: A woman reported that a truck had been stolen from the parking lot at the Taluswood Apartments overnight. Her father, who is the vehicle’s registered owner, confirmed to police by phone that the vehicle was stolen.

23000 block 52nd Avenue West: Police were dispatched to an assault weapon complaint in which a male reported that his girlfriend had been shot in the leg. The victim had what appeared to be a single gunshot wound on the hamstring of her right leg and was transported by fire personnel to Harborview Medical Center. The man said he had just come home from grocery shopping at Walmart and that while loading his groceries at the store he had observed a black Mercedes vehicle he did not recognize watching him. Upon arriving home, he noticed the Mercedes had followed him to the residence and without any provocation the suspect fired approximately three shots before driving away southbound on 52nd Avenue West. The man said there had not been an interaction with somebody at the store that may have caused the shooting and he was unaware of anyone who may be mad at him or want to hurt him. The man added that he had recently moved to the home from Marysville and nobody knew where he was living. Another witness also reported seeing a black Mercedes at Walmart that followed them to the residence. She stated that she saw a laser come from the gun. Police spoke to several witnesses who all provided a similar version of the incident, in which they heard a rapid succession of approximately three gunshots, followed by a female screaming and a vehicle leaving the area. Police located two bullet strikes in the male resident’s Cadillac vehicle, one in the trunk and a second in the driver’s side front tire. They also found two more on the front of the residence on its fascia board and gutter. A Chevy Tahoe belonging to the man, which was parked in front of the Cadillac, had a bullet hole on the driver’s side rear-quarter panel. He stated the Tahoe’s damage was from a previous incident, but all of the rest were new. No shell casings could be located. Surveillance footage showed a dark-colored sedan leaving the area southbound on 52nd Avenue West after five gunshots were heard. See a related story here.

July 21

22100 block 37th Avenue West: While investigating a reported domestic dispute, police determined there was probable cause to cite a male subject for domestic violence malicious mischief after he broke a framed picture belonging to his girlfriend. The man had already left the residence before police arrived and the picture was valued at approximately $5.

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A man working as a trash collector turned in five $2 bills he found on the ground in the 24400 block of 58th Place West while on his route. He realized they were fake after examining the bills further and determining almost all of them were in sequential numbering and did not appear to have a magnetic strip inside. Police met him at Fire Station 19 to take possession of the bills.

5100 block 212th Street Southwest: Malicious mischief was reported at King’s III Restaurant after a passerby witnessed a man smash a window near the front entrance. The suspect was described as a tall, slender white male wearing a black and orange hoodie and riding a silver bicycle. Police determined that the suspect did not make entry into the restaurant, which was closed at that time, and a rock had been used to break the window.

24100 block 60th Avenue West: A stolen vehicle from Seattle was recovered while police were assisting parking enforcement on a parking complaint.

22800 block 44th Avenue West: A man was arrested for being in control of a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants. The man had been reported as slumped over in the driver’s seat while parked in front of the Chevron gas station with the vehicle’s engine running. He exhibited signs of intoxication and an open container of alcohol was observed in the center console.

23500 56th Avenue West: A vehicle prowl in progress was reported in which a female subject said a black male wearing gray sweatpants and a black hooded sweatshirt got out of her truck when she unlocked the vehicle to access it and leave the underground area it had been parked in. Police located a suspect matching that description at the corner of 236th Street Southwest and 56th Avenue West. The victim was then able to confirm it was the same man who had been inside the truck. Nothing was reported missing from the vehicle, but its glove box had been gone through and items were strewn around the passenger seat.

July 22

22800 block 44th Avenue West: Police responded to a hit-and-run collision in the parking lot of the Chevron gas station. The victim reported that a silver Saab hit his parked car and drove off eastbound on 228th Street Southwest. Surveillance footage showed the suspect vehicle striking its front bumper into the rear passenger quarter panel of the victim’s vehicle. A witness described the driver as a white male between 20-30 years old and the Saab as having a military “vanity” license plate.

5300 block 228th Street Southwest: A vehicle prowl was reported in which someone had broken into the victim’s vehicle while at the Mountlake Terrace Recreation Pavilion the previous day. The owner discovered that the passenger side window was smashed and a brown leather Lily Jade diaper bag, valued at approximately $400, was stolen.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: A man reported that his green and black Talus road bike, which had been locked up, was stolen out of his apartment’s parking garage at some time during the previous four days.

6200 block 213th Place Southwest: An employee of Jim Dandy Sewer and Plumbing reported that the catalytic converter from a company truck had been stolen recently.

4400 block 212th Street Southwest: Police were dispatched to a vehicle prowl at the Northern Lights Apartments after the victim discovered all of the doors were unlocked and several items had been taken.

22000 block 66th Avenue West: A man was located and arrested for domestic violence assault and felony harassment following an altercation at the Lakeside Apartments. During the course of a verbal argument with his fiancée, the man had picked her up and slammed her into the ground, causing pain in her back and neck area. When witnesses tried to intervene, he pulled out a knife and threatened one of them with it before leaving the scene.

