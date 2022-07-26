Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: July 15-24, 2022

July 15

6400 block 230th Street Southwest: A man reported that someone entered his vehicle overnight and stole $50 in cash, a Go Pro 10 Hero valued at $600, 26 blank checks and two Samsung phones worth $200 each. The victim said the doors to his vehicle were locked, although he observed no damage to the vehicle to obtain entry.

21000 block 44th Avenue West: A woman said a hole was drilled into the gas tank of her work truck while it was parked in the company lot overnight. About $60 in gas was reported missing and the cost to repair the truck was estimated at $120.

21800 block Highway 99: An employee of a medical supply company reported that a sign in front of the property and the side of the building were tagged with graffiti.

July 16

23300 block La Pierre Drive: A woman said that her vehicle was prowled while it parked unlocked in front of her house overnight. Her vehicle registration and keys to her workplace were reported stolen.

4700 block 212th Street Southwest: Police were called to a report of malicious mischief after a woman said she found an orange corn cob skewer placed against her vehicle’s tire. While the skewer hadn’t damaged the tire, police noted that it was lodged in such a way as to puncture it when the vehicle was next driven. The victim said she suspects the skewer was placed by one of her neighbors.

5000 block 236th Street Southwest: A woman reported that she observed three juvenile males setting fire to a port-a-potty at Forest Crest Field, then fleeing the scene. One of the boys reportedly set the fire using a lighter and an aerosol spray can. A responding police officer put out the fire with a fire extinguisher. Police located one of the suspects coming out of the bushes nearby and detained him until his father arrived. The juvenile faces charges of second-degree arson.

July 17

21600 60th Avenue West: A man told police that around 4:15 a.m. he was awakened by a loud noise and saw from his balcony two men, approximately 20-40 years old, inside his work van. The suspects fled in a black SUV toward Interstate 5. The suspects damaged the driver’s side door key-locking cylinder to enter the van, it’s estimated that will cost $200 to fix. Work tools valued at approximately $380 were also stolen.

21400 block 60th Avenue West: A man reported that a dark sedan, going southbound on 60th Avenue West around 10:48 p.m., swerved into the his lane, hitting his truck before fleeing southbound. The front passenger side of the truck bumper was slightly damaged and the front driver’s side quarter panel and wheel well were heavily damaged.

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: Police said they received a phone call from man reporting that about $500 worth of trading cards that he ordered from Amazon were stolen from his front porch.

24200 block 54th Avenue West: Officers arrested a man who had seven warrants for his arrest, including six that were domestic violence related out of Everett. The man – whom police know through past mental health contacts — was first spotted on his bicycle at 244th Street Southwest and 54th Avenue West. He refused to cooperate with officers and instead rode his bike to his house. After a prolonged negotiation with the suspect, police took him into custody without incident.

July 18

4400 block 212th Street Southwest: A King County Sheriff’s Office deputy reported that the rear window of his patrol vehicle was prowled overnight while parked at the Northern Lights Apartments. The victim said the rear window of the patrol vehicle was smashed in and his patrol vest was stolen, along with a laptop bag containing paperwork but no laptop. The stolen items were valued at $1,200.

21600 block 66th Avenue West: Police responded to a report of a break-in at a store that sells surveying equipment, including aerial drones. Video surveillance showed two males using a pry bar on the edges of the building door and kicking the door’s window in, then carrying boxes out of the store. Items identified as stolen included two rotary lasers, at least four drones and a portable laser scanner, for a total value of approximately $80,000.

July 19

23000 block Lakeview Drive: A man told police that his locked vehicle was prowled overnight, Stolen items included two JBL Extreme portable speakers valued at $400 and his work keys.

23000 block LaPierre Drive: A father and son were provided with domestic violence pamphlets after getting into a verbal argument.

21200 block 52nd Avenue West: A woman reported that an unknown man had followed her the previous evening while she was walking home from the 7-11 store. The victim said the man was sitting in a black pickup truck when she exited the store. After she crossed the street, the man followed her in his truck, then pulled up beside her and asked if she wanted a ride. The woman refused and continued walking, and the man eventually drove off in an unknown direction. The suspect was described as a white male, approximately 6 feet, 1 inches to 6 feet, 4 inches inches tall, 30-40 years old, slender, with short hair.

July 20

22400 block 36th Avenue West: Police were called to a residence after a woman said she found suspected oxycontin in her house and wanted the pills destroyed. The woman said that the pills may belong to her partner, who is currently in an inpatient drug rehab facility. Police took possession of 32 small blue pills in a baggie, which were entered into evidence for destruction.

228th Street Southwest and 73rd Avenue West: Police responded to a request for assistance after a man being transported following a medic call hit a firefighter riding in the back of the aid car with him. The firefighter said the man got off the gurney and lunged at her, striking her in the left cheek and on the right side of her forehead. The man was arrested for third-degree assault and, after being medically released from the hospital, was booked into Snohomish County Jail.

17100 block 39th Place: A Mountlake Terrace man called police to report fraud after his wife received a call from a subject looking to rent the home that the couple owns in Lynnwood. The man said that the home is not for rent, and a phone number associated with an announcement stating the home was available for rent has been disconnected. The man has placed signs at both the Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace homes noting they are not for rent.

July 21

6300 221st Place Southwest: A man said his work truck was stolen while it was parked in front of his house overnight. The victim said the truck was locked, and no one else is allowed to drive the vehicle.

4000 block 212th Street Southwest: City of Mountlake Terrace public works employees reported that unknown suspects broke through a chain-link fence and stole a battery from a pump machine, which is used to prevent flooding on 212th Street Southwest. It was estimated the battery will cost $300 to replace and it will cost at least $2,500 to repair associated damages.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: A police officer observed a man slumped over in the front passenger seat of a vehicle in the Studio 6 motel. Upon waking him, the officer noticed the man had tin foil laying on his lap and was holding a lighter, suggesting the presence of narcotics. The officer also found a knife with an approximately 3-inch blade on the vehicle’s floor. The man admitted to smoking fentanyl. He was provided with a diversion form that contained resources for substance abuse. The foil containing the narcotics was placed into evidence.

July 22

22400 block 52nd Avenue West: A man reported that he found two subjects in his shed and chased them down the street. The suspects were seen leaving the area in a four-door maroon Cadillac sedan and a white Nissan Altima. The victim told police he had left his house to smoke a cigarette when he saw a man getting into the bed of victim’s work truck. He yelled at the man, who then ran southbound on 52nd Avenue West. At that point, the victim realized there was a second man. As both of the suspects approached their vhicles, which were parked in the 22500 block of 52nd Avenue West, the victim said he heard one of them yell “shoot him,” at which point the victim said he ducked to the side. The males got into the cars and drove away on 52nd Avenue west. The victim said he did not see a gun on either man. The following items were reported stolen: nine fishing poles of various makes and styles, two compound bows, a Flambeau tackle box, and a red vinyl fishing bag.

22400 block 55th Avenue West: A woman said the catalytic converter was stolen from her 2006 Toyota Prius while it was parkied overnight on the street in front of her house.

6600 block 221st Street Southwest: A woman reported receiving a call from an individual who identified himself as Officer David Peters from the Lynnwood Police Department. “Officer Peters” told the woman she needed to come in to the police department to sign paperwork, and was also told she had missed court dates for civil tickets. After receiving a second call from Peters from a different phone number, the victim became suspicious and following an internet search determined the call was likely a scam. See related story here.

4300 block 216th Street Southwest: A man reported that an unknown suspect had entered his vehicle overnight via an unlocked car door. The victim’s insurance card, vehicle registration and debit card were stolen. The suspect then used the car’s garage door opener to gain entry to the garage, and although items in the garage were displaced, nothing appeared to be stolen.

July 23

6200 block Saint Albion Way: A woman called police to report that her daughter had been assaulted the night before by her ex-boyfriend. The suspect came into the victim’s home, pushed her down and took $3,000 out of her wallet along with her PlayStation 5 and her dog. The suspect’s current location is unknown, but police say probable cause exists to arrest him for fourth-degree dometic violence assault and second-degree domestic violence theft.

22200 block 56th Avenue West: A juvenile female received lip injuries and a bump on her head during an assault involving other juveniles during the Tour de Terrace festival. The victim was treated at the scene by paramedics and released.

22200 block 56th Avenue West: An assault was reported at 9:41 p.m. at the Tour de Terrace Festival, where officers observed a fight involving a group of five to eight juveniles. Two of the suspects were detained by officers and were picked up by their parents. The victim did not have any visible injuries and declined medical attention.

July 24

5400 block 228th Street Southwest: Police were dispatched at 7:35 p.m. to an assault in progress. The reporting party told police that a group of approximately 10 juveniles had come to that location after beating up her son the day before, and one of them kicked her in the shoulder. The male who allegedly kicked the woman fled upon police arrival. No other suspects were observed.