Mountlake Terrace police blotter: July 13-20

July 13

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 21500 block of 48th Avenue West. A stereo, various tools and fishing gear were stolen.

July 14

A three-vehicle collision was reported in the intersection of 216th Street Southwest and 66th Avenue West. One driver was sent to Swedish Edmonds for medical evaluation.

A man was reportedly seen exposing himself to people walking in the 21800 block of 44th Avenue West.

A man was arrested for DUI on 212th Street Southwest. The vehicle had previously been in a collision and was also unable to maintain its lane. The driver failed field sobriety tests and a breath test showed a blood alcohol concentration of 0.254.

July 15

A wallet containing several bank cards was found in the 5900 block of 232nd Street Southwest.

A vehicle stolen from Lynnwood was located in the 4400 block of 212th Street Southwest.

July 16

A residential burglary was reported. Because the residence was in disarray, it was unclear exactly what was taken.

A set of keys found in Terrace Creek Park a few weeks prior was turned into the Mountlake Terrace Police Department as found property.

July 17

A dog reportedly attacked another dog in the 5300 block of 228th Street Southwest. Two men unrelated to either dog pried the attacking dog off the victim dog. The owner of the attacking dog then left the area. The victim dog required medical treatment for its injuries, and the owner wants the attacking dog’s owner to pay the bill. The case was forwarded to animal control for further review.

July 18

A man on an unlicensed pocket bike was arrested for reckless driving after speeding and running a red light in the 6000 block of 236th Street Southwest.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 6300 block of 222nd Street Southwest. A pair of designer sunglasses and $120 cash were stolen.

An assault was reported in the 22800 block of 44th Avenue West. Two people had a disagreement during a darts tournament and one pushed the other.

July 19

A robbery with a weapon was reported in the 6000 block of St. Albion Way. An uninvolved party reported a man was robbed of cash and marijuana by two male suspects. None of the three involved parties were located.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 4500 block of 217th Street Southwest. A laptop and makeup bag were stolen. The incident was captured on surveillance video.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 23500 block of Lakeview Drive. A wallet and $1,200 cash were stolen.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 21600 block of 46th Place West. An iPod, GPS system and associated cords were stolen, valued at a total of $750.

July 20

A vehicle prowl in progress was reported in the 23600 block of 56th Avenue West. The owner of the victim vehicle contacted the suspect and the suspect ran. A sweatshirt he was reportedly wearing at the time of the contact was found on the ground nearby and entered into evidence. The suspect is known to police and had previously been arrested for other vehicle prowls nearby. Clothing belonging to the suspect was left behind in the victim vehicle.