Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: July 12-18, 2023

July 12

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Police responded to a trespass complaint at the Studio 6 Motel. Patrol located the individual attempting to access a locked building. He was arrested for multiple offenses.

22200 block 53th Avenue West: Malicious mischief was reported.

6000 block 220th Street Southwest: Harassment was reported.

5500 block 244th Street Southwest: Fraud was reported.

July 13

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Police responded to a complaint of theft.

23200 block 58th Avenue West: A domestic disturbance occurred.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Trespassing was reported at Studio 6.

6000 block 236th Street Southwest: An assault occured at the Mountlake Terrace Park and Ride. The victim attempted to intervene during a fight and was also assaulted.

July 14

22000 block 66th Avenue West: A burglary was reported at the Crazy Moose Casino.

July 15

6100 block St. Albion Way: Police assisted EMS crews for a resident who overdosed on narcotics. Narcan delivered, life saved.

24200 block Van Ry Boulevard: Malicious mischief was reported.

21900 block the Interurban Trail: Police contacted several suspicious individuals. One subject fled due to a warrant for his arrest and another was found in possession of narcotics.

5800 block 218th Place Southwest: An individual was arrested for a court order violation.

22800 block 53rd Avenue West: Theft from a vehicle was reported.

21300 block 48th Avenue West: Police assisted EMS crews for a resident who overdosed on narcotics. Narcan delivered, life saved.

July 16

4600 block 238th Place Southwest: Malicous mischief occurred.

4300 block 236th Street Southwest: A vehicle theft was reported.

4700 block 241st Street Southwest: Theft from a vehicle occurred.

4300 block 236th Street Southwest: Police responding to a collision arrested a vehicle driver for driving under the influence.

21500 block 48th Avenue West: Malicious mischief was reported.

5400 block 212th Street Southwest: A domestic disturbance occurred.

July 17

6600 block 222nd Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic disturbance.

23600 block 56th Avenue West: A victim was beat up and hit by a moving vehicle. The individual was uncooperative with the police investigation.

23200 block La Pierre Drive: A theft from a vehicle occurred.

21600 block 52nd Avenue West: Police attempted to stop a vehicle for moving violations but the driver failed to stop. Patrol went to his residence and took him into custody when he arrived home. In addition to his license being suspended, the individual was found to be in possession of narcotics.

24000 block 48th Avenue West: Malicious mischief occurred.

4700 block 216th Street Southwest: Theft from a vehicle was reported.

23300 block 58th Avenue West: Theft from a vehicle occurred.

5400 block 212th Street Street: A vehicle was reported stolen.

July 18

23500 block 52nd Avenue West: Police responding to a report of theft from a vehicle arrested two individuals for the offense. The suspects were also found in possession of narcotics.

5400 block 212th Street Southwest: A vehicle was reported stolen.

5400 block 212th Street Southwest: Malicious mischief was reported.

21700 block 51st Avenue West: Police contacted a suspicious person at a residence. The individual was arrested for an outstanding warrant and found in possession of narcotics.

23200 block 58th Avenue West: An individual was arrested for an outstanding warrant.