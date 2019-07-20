Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: July 12 -17, 2019

July 12

4500 block 224th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance between a brother and sister. The woman was said to have been drinking as was the reporting party who called police. A third-party witness at the residence reported no physical violence occurred.

23300 block Cedar Way: Police responded to a domestic disturbance between a husband and wife after the husband contacted police twice with reports of being attacked, but did not provide any further information. The couple was visiting from Arizona and had been drinking at Ringers Pub when they got into and argument. Family who lives in the area arrived on the scene to help with the couple.

4500 block 224th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested for fourth-degree assault after she was reported to have pushed her brother into a door during an argument, breaking the door in the process. The woman was reported to have been drinking.

22800 block 44th Avenue West: A man was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia after he was found unconscious in a vehicle parked in the QFC parking lot. The man admitted to having used heroin recently. Police recovered four pipes and 0.2 grams of heroin.

July 13

6100 block Saint Albion Way: Someone set off fireworks in a first-floor hallway of Lakeside Apartments complex. Damage was done to the hallway carpet.

24200 block 48th Avenue West: A woman reported her adult son attempted to burglarize her house while she was at home. She said he had a history of drug use and he had recently been fired from the family’s business. She said he left after he heard her on the phone with the police.

22800 block 44th Avenue West: A man reported a hit-and-run collision in the QFC parking lot. He reported the incident occurred while he was inside shopping and did not see what happened. He said damage done to the rear bumper of his vehicle was estimated to be valued at $750.

5400 block 212th Street Southwest: A vehicle window was shattered overnight while it was parked at Maple Glenn Apartments. Nothing was reported stolen from the vehicle.

4000 block 212th Street Southwest: A woman said her vehicle was prowled overnight while it was parked in the YWCA Family Village Apartments parking lot. She reported her laptop was stolen and said the person who stole it was the friend of a friend who had previously visited.

4000 block 212th Street Southwest: A woman reported a burglary at YWCA Apartments after a male acquaintance of hers entered her apartment without her permission. She said a Kindle tablet was stolen from her bedroom. She also said she knew it was the male acquaintance because he admitted it to her and was taunting her about the stolen tablet.

4200 block 236th Street Southwest: A woman reported her vehicle was involved in a hit-and-run collision while it was parked in the Taluswood Apartments parking lot. She said the incident occurred overnight and she was not in the vehicle at the time of the collision. The damage done to the vehicle was reported to have included scratching and chipped paint valued at under $1,000 to fix.

3600 block 222nd block Street Southwest: A woman said she was the victim of fraudulent activity after someone claiming to work for Microsoft emailed her and offered computer security software for $499. After contacting the person by phone and following his instructions, she said she realized he had gained control of her computer and bank account information. She reported $1,700 was withdrawn from her account and a $2,500 cash advance was made against her credit card.

July 14

4100 block 212th Street Southwest: A woman reported her ex-boyfriend arrived at her residence twice during the day and attempted to contact her. The second time he arrived, he attempted to gain entry to her residence by removing her window air conditioning unit.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: Police responded to a reported domestic verbal disturbance between a man and woman over the ownership of a vehicle.

July 15

232nd Street Southwest/56th Avenue West: Police contacted a man who was said to have been intoxicated and incoherent. The man was also reported to have had dry blood on his face.

4000 block 224th Street Place Southwest: A man said his and his wife’s vehicles were prowled overnight while they were parked in front of their residence. The contents from both vehicles’ glove boxes were removed and scattered in the vehicle. Apple Airpods and a black Kershaw folding knife were reported stolen. No damage was done to either vehicle.

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A woman reported fraudulent activity on her bank account after discovering multiple overdraft fees were posted against her account. The overdraft fees were from five counterfeit checks for $1,000 that would not clear.

4200 block 236th Street Southwest: A woman reported fraudulent activity after she lost her debit card. She said her boyfriend later found it after it had been used to make a $40 charge at QFC without her permission. Her sister later admitted to having used the card.

5400 block 244th Street Southwest: Mountlake Terrace police recovered a vehicle previously reported to have been stolen out of Lynnwood. The vehicle was located near Evergreen Playfields tennis court.

July 16

21200 block 44th Avenue West: A woman was trespassed from Arco AMPM after she did not pay for a slurpee. She said she wanted to taste it before paying for it and an argument broke out between her and the cashier.

4300 block 236th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for fourth-degree assault after he reportedly punched his girlfriend in the forehead. The man denied hitting his girlfriend and was said to have been drinking.

4100 block Place Southwest: A woman said her husband’s truck was prowled overnight while it was parked outside of their residence. The corners of the truck bed canopy overhang were pried open and were damaged. She said she was not sure if anything was stolen because her husband had already left for work. Four partial finger and palm prints were recovered from the truck and tailgate. Their vehicles were reported to have been prowled the previous night as well.

July 17

22300 block 37th Avenue West: A man reported fraudulent activity after receiving multiple emails from someone posing as his boss and requesting he send eight iTunes gift cards. The man purchased the cards and said he later realized it was a scam.

220th Street Southwest/66th Avenue West: A woman said her wallet was stolen from her vehicle while she was getting gas at the Shell gas station.

232nd Street Southwest/58th Avenue West: A woman was arrested for disorderly conduct during an argument with her boyfriend. The woman was reported to have been drinking and attempted to block her boyfriend’s car from leaving their residence after an argument.

6100 block Saint Albion Way: Police recovered a vehicle said to have been stolen out of Everett in March. The vehicle was recovered at Lakeside Apartments.

