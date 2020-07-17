Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: July 10-17, 2020

July 10

6300 block Saint Albion Way: A man reported that someone transferred $14,300 from his bank account to an unknown account on July 9. According to the man, he has no idea how the suspect(s) got his banking information.

July 11

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A man called the Mountlake Terrace Police Department to report that his vehicle was prowled while it was parked at his residence. He told police tools were stolen from inside.

July 12

400 block 4th Avenue North: Mountlake Terrace police took custody of a warrant subject arrested by King County Sheriff’s deputies. The man’s warrants were reportedly for negligent driving and domestic assault.

21600 block 66th Avenue West: A woman was was arrested for fourth-degree assault after she attacked her boyfriend’s mother, causing her injury. According to the victim, the suspect and her boyfriend (the victim’s son) returned from a bar intoxicated and began arguing. The woman then began throwing the victim’s clothing and told her to leave. The victim then said she was tackled and hit by the woman, causing her to fall and injure her neck. The suspect was bleeding from her nose, but the victim denied causing her injury and it is unknown how it occurred.

22000 block 66th Avenue West: A wallet was stolen at Crazy Moose Casino and the suspect(s) attempted to use the victim’s credit cards to make unauthorized charges.

July 13

4300 block 236th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for fourth-degree assault after police responded to a disturbance reported by a neighbor who heard yelling. When police arrived, the apartment was disheveled and there were signs of a struggle and there were traces of blood around the apartment. Both parties initially denied that an assault occurred and the woman said the sounds came from the two having sex. However, with the reporting neighbor’s statements and the physical evidence, police took the man into custody. He was booked into Snohomish County Jail.

July 14

23200 block 48th Avenue West: A man found a loaded pistol magazine containing 10 rounds of ammunition at Terrace Creek Park.

22800 block Lakeview Drive: A man said his bike, valued at $300, was stolen from where it was locked near the Interurban Trail.

July 15

6000 block 244th Street Southwest: Two people were arrested at Studio 6 motel during a traffic stop involving a stolen vehicle. According to police, the female driver was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle and her husband was taken into custody for a felony court-order violation warrant. Both were transported to Snohomish County Jail. Police also reported finding the suspected drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.

7100 block 220th Street Southwest: A man said his vehicle was prowled while it was parked at his residence. The victim said he saw a man on his surveillance camera footage approach his vehicle, smash his side window to gain access and steal $500 worth of miscellaneous tools.

July 16

22800 block 44th Avenue West: A woman said her vehicle was stolen while it was left running in front of Pet Adventure.

5600 block 220th Street Southwest: Police transported a man to Swedish Edmonds after responding to report of someone being under the influence of drugs. He told police he had recently used heroin.

4300 block 236th Street Southwest: A man said his vehicle was stolen while it was parked at his father’s residence. The man said his father had permission to drive his vehicle, but no one else.

July 17

5200 block 238th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested for physically assaulting her brother during an argument that took place in the man’s vehicle. According to the man, his sister hit him multiple times in the face while he tried to get her to leave his vehicle.

