Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: July 10-16, 2024

July 10

22200 block 39th Avenue West: Theft was reported at a residence.

5200 block 216th Street Southwest: A domestic disturbance occurred at a residence. An individual was arrested for violating a court order.

4200 block 220th Street Southwest: Fraud was reported at a residence.

22000 block 52nd Avenue West: An assault was reported. A motorist was confronted by a pedestrian with a firearm. A round was discharged but there were no injuries. The investigation continues.

July 11

22800 block 44th Avenue West: A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 22800 block of 44th Avenue West. The driver was passed out due to narcotics use and was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

21400 block 48th Avenue West: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence. An individual was arrested for violating a court order.

22200 block 70th Avenue West: A burglary was reported at a business.

6400 block 220th Street Southwest: A driver involved in a collision was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.

July 12

4100 block 236th Street Southwest: A theft from a vehicle was reported.

21200 block 48th Avenue West: Police assisted Child Protective Services at a residence.

4000 block 212th Street Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence. An individual was arrested for several offenses including assault and harassment.

3600 block 220th Place Southwest: A disturbance was reported at a residence. An individual was arrested for several offenses including assault, malicious mischief and driving under the influence of intoxicants.

21300 block 52nd Avenue West: Fraud was reported at a residence.

6600 block 220th Street Southwest: Harassment was reported.

July 13

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: A suspicious person was contacted. The individual was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

23600 block 56th Avenue West: Theft was reported at a business.

23600 block 56th Avenue West: A disturbance was reported at a business and an individual was trespassed.

July 14

21300 block 52nd Avenue West: Patrol responded to a theft report at a residence.

5000 block 212th Street Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence.

23200 block 58th Avenue West: A suspicious person was reported and arrested for an outstanding warrant.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: A suspicious person was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

23900 block 55th Avenue West: An individual was arrested for assault following a domestic disturbance at a residence.

6100 block Saint Albion Way: Malicious mischief was reported at a residence.

5900 block 226th Street Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: A behavioral health complaint was reported at a business.

July 15

4200 block 216th Street Southwest: Malicious mischief was reported at a residence.

22300 block 70th Avenue West: A theft was reported at a business.

6900 block 220th Street Southwest: Malicious mischief was reported.

23300 block 67th Avenue West: A theft was report at a residence.

July 16

22800 block Lakeview Drive: Patrol responded to a behavioral health report at a residence.