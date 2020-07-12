Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: July 1-9, 2020

July 1

6000 block 244th Street Southwest: A manager at Studio 6 reported a woman staying at the motel stole a 40-inch television, remote, pillow, blankets, radio alarm clock and towels from the room. The manager told police she witnessed multiple people come in and out of the room.

22300 block 70th Avenue West: A man said his utility trailer was stolen while it was parked at his business. He told police he located a broken lock from the trailer on the property.

July 2

4800 block 236th Street Southwest: A man reported his residence was burglarized and some of his possessions were stolen. The man told police he found a used cigarette butt on a dresser he believed belonged to the suspect(s) as well as a used fork in a tin can. The residence was reported to have been unorganized and disheveled, which the man said was done by the suspect(s). No damage was done to gain entry and the man told police he suspects the suspect(s) entered through the doggy door. The man said his baseball card collection, assorted tools and financial documents possibly containing personal information were stolen. He valued the baseball cards at $1,000. A neighbor across the street told police that she witnessed three females at the residence on June 30 going through a nearby dumpster.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: A woman told police her wallet was stolen after she noticed it was missing while she was shopping at Safeway. She told police she was later contacted by her bank informing her that a $404.02 transaction was attempted at Walgreens in Lynnwood.

4500 block 224th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic assault after a woman said her brother threw her into a wall. When police arrived at the residence, the man was standing outside and told police his sister was upset because he misplaced and forgot to deposit a check. He also denied pushing her. The woman was reported to have been intoxicated and the incident was only verbal. The woman repeatedly said her brother pushed her, but police said there was no physical evidence to support her claim. No arrests were made.

4200 block 236th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance between a man and woman in a relationship. The incident was reported by a neighbor who said there was yelling coming from the couple’s residence. During the argument, glass was reportedly broken but police said it was unclear how. No one was injured.

July 3

22011 block 54th Avenue West: Police responded to a hit-and-run collision after a woman said her vehicle was struck on the driver’s side by another vehicle that fled the scene. She valued the damage at $300 to repair.

21500 block 80th Avenue West: The department’s K9 unit was deployed at the scene of a suspected drug-related DUI traffic stop. Witnesses said a female driver was seen smoking drugs from a spoon in a vehicle. The officer who conducted the traffic stop reported seeing a prescription pill bottle he suspected contained methamphetamines in the vehicle. However, the K9 unit reportedly did not locate any controlled substances. Initially, the woman gave consent for her vehicle to be searched, but revoked permission after police began asking about the pill bottle.

4200 block 214th Street Southwest: A woman was trespassed from her neighbor’s residence after she entered the apartment without consent. According to the reporting party, she was out running errands when she was contacted by the person watching her child, who told her the neighbor entered her residence. The reporting party also said the neighbor became verbally aggressive after she was confronted. The reporting party told police that this was not the first time the woman entered her apartment without permission and the last time she did, her tablet went missing. The suspect told police she only came into the residence on this date because the door was open and her young child had wandered in.

21900 block Interurban Trail: A damaged cash register drawer was reported found along the Interurban trail. A small amount of change and some business cards belonging to Dong Ting Chun in Edmonds were located in the drawer. After contacting the restaurant, police confirmed there had been a burglary and the register was given to Edmonds police.

July 4

6300 Saint Albion Way: A man arrested for harassment and booked into Snohomish County Jail for threatening his girlfriend after she locked him out of her apartment. When police arrived at the scene, the man had already left, but was located nearby. There was a documented domestic history between the two, and the girlfriend believed his threats to harm her were credible.

July 6

6600 block 220th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance at Shell gas station between an intoxicated man and his adult grandson. The man told police he was arguing with his grandson about his daughter (the grandson’s mother). Police gave the intoxicated man a courtesy ride back to his residence in Edmonds.

6700 block 220th Street Southwest: A man reported his work van was prowled and his GPS unit was stolen. He told police one of the van’s window was shattered to gain access. The man also said he is unsure when the van was prowled, but he knew it happened over the holiday weekend. The stolen GPS unit was listed as an Omega brand valued at $250. The cost to repair the window was estimated at $500.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: Brier Vet Clinic employees reported finding trash belonging to a former employee scattered behind their building taking up two parking spots. Clinic staff suspected the former employee after reportedly discovering mail addressed to him among the discarded trash. It was also reported that the clinic’s Bellevue location was egged within the same time period. Police attempted to contact the suspect.

6200 block Saint Albion Way: Mountlake Terrace police were responding to an unrelated call at Lakeside Apartments when they heard about a DUI-related hit-and-run collision involving a vehicle traced back to the same apartment complex. Police remained at the location until the man returned. When he arrived at the complex, he was detained and transferred to Edmonds police custody. According to police, the man showed signs of being intoxicated.

July 7

5800 block 236th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance between an adult brother and sister. When police arrived, the man was outside his sister’s residence and she was refusing to let him in because he was intoxicated and belligerent. After the man collected his belongings from the residence, he left the scene. A few hours later, police were informed the man returned, asking to sleep on the porch. After explaining to the man that he was not welcome at the residence, police gave the man a courtesy transport to the Safeway in Shoreline.

23300 block 67th Avenue West: A man reported his unlocked vehicle was prowled overnight while it was parked in front of his residence. He reported a garage door opener, vehicle registration and a phone charger were stolen.

6000 block Saint Albion Way: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance after a woman called police crying, and police could hear the sound of a man yelling in the background. The couple initially denied calling the police, and then both individuals admitted to arguing because the man came home drunk, which upset his girlfriend. No physical assault was reported.

July 8

67th Avenue West/234th Street Southwest: A man reported witnessing a male in a hoodie prowling multiple vehicles along the intersection. Upon arriving in the area, police conducted a traffic stop involving individuals who reportedly resembled the suspect’s description, but they were not involved in the prowls. Multiple residents also reported their vehicles had been prowled.

July 9

6500 block 216th Street Southwest: A rotating laser from Kuker-Ranken was recovered by police after it was discovered to have been stolen from Kirkland. A Kuker-Ranken employee contacted police after a man reportedly brought the equipment in to be recalibrated. She told police one of the serial numbers had been scratched off but another one was located on the tool. Police traced it back to Kirkland and confirmed with the Kirkland Police Department it had been stolen. The man who brought the equipment in to be serviced told police he purchased it for $850 from a man on OfferUp.

