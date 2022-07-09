Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: July 1- 8, 2022

July 1

6500 block 216th Street Southwest: A man reported that his 2018 Subaru Outback was prowled between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. while it was parked outside his home. Entry was gained by breaking the driver’s side window. The vehicle registration, sunglasses, checkbook, garage door opener and approximately $20 in cash was stolen.

Interstate 5 exit at 220th Street Southwest: Police recovered a stolen gray Ford Ranger truck parked near the freeway exit. The vehicle had been reported stolen out of King County.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: At around 10:40 p.m., a man loaded a white SUV with about $300 worth of stolen items from Safeway, then fled the area. The suspect was described as a white male, about 130 lbs and less than 5 feet, 8 inches tall. The vehicle had a Nevada license plate – 245XZX.

July 2

24000 Van Ry Boulevard: Officers responded to two reports around 1 a.m. of vehicle prowls in the area of Terrace Station. In the first complaint, witnesses observed a window broken on a Toyota Tundra near the Terrace Station Apartments. Police spoke later with the Tundra’s owner, who said that credit cards, a driver’s license, clothing, shoes, a fishing tackle bag, a Bose speaker and a workout bag were stolen. Unauthorized charges were also made on his credit card. In the second complaint, a woman said her company-owned Ford 150 truck had been entered after the rear driver’s-side window was broken. Her purse, a dress and an insulated water bottle were stolen, and someone attempted to use a credit card found in her purse. Also stolen were five company-owned iPads, iPhones and Apple pencils.

July 3

220th Street Southwest and 64th Avenue West: A 33-year-old man was arrested for DUI after a police officer working a DUI emphasis patrol observed him driving erratically just after midnight. The suspect, who smelled of alcohol and also failed a field sobriety test, was booked into Snohomish County Jail. A passenger in the vehicle, who was found with a case of beer between his feet and an open beer can between his legs, was issued a citation for having an open container of alcohol in the car.

5300 block 234th Street Southwest: A man told police than an unknown suspect used some type of tool to break the rear hatchback window of his wife’s vehicle. The man said he didn’t see any signs that the suspect entered the vehicle but estimated it would cost $500 to replace the window

July 4

21900 55th Avenue West: A man was arrested for third-degree malicious mischief and fourth-degree domestic violence assault. He allegedly broke four windows on a vehicle belonging to his father and assaulted him by putting him into a headlock and attempting to throw him to the ground.

23300 52nd Avenue West: Police responding to a complaint about a damaged recycling container determined that a firework was set off inside it.

July 5

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A man turned over nine rounds of ammunition to police, stating he had found the box of .30-06 ammunition in his house and did not want it.

22800 block 44th Avenue West: An Ace Hardware employee said she was working at the front cash register when a man walked in to the store and stole the store’s full display of blank keys. The suspect was described as a white male in his 20s, about 6 feet tall, with blonde hair. The value of the key display wasn’t immediately known.

July 6

5500 block 240th Street Southwest: A man reported that he noticed fraudulent charges on his credit card, which started June 22 and totaled $623.59. The victim, who canceled his card after learning of the charges, said he had no idea how his card information was obtained.

4200 block 236th Street Southwest: Police arrested a man for domestic violence assault after he allegedly hit his girlfriend with a closed fist, knocking out her two front teeth and causing large bumps/bruises on her forehead.

4400 block 212th Street Southwest: A man told police that the catalytic converter had been stolen off his 2008 Toyota Prius.

July 7

2900 block 170th Street Southwest, Lynnwood: At 1:16 a.m., Mountlake Terrace police assisted the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office by launching a department drone to locate two suspects who had fled from a stolen vehicle and were hiding nearby.

21200 block 52nd Avenue West: Police observed a stolen vehicle in the 7-11 parking lot. Two women were initially located with the vehicle, and a 7-11 employee said they had been inside the store at some point. However, the women fled the scene on foot after police arrived. A K-9 track of the area to find the suspects was unsuccessful.

5000 block 239th Place Southwest: A woman was provided with a domestic violence pamphlet after she called police regarding a verbal argument with her son about his use of the television to play video games.

4700 block 223rd Street Southwest: A man reported that his electric RAD bicycle had been stolen from his residence on July 3. The bike had been chained to his carport and the lock was cut.

5100 212th Street Southwest: The owner of Kings III Restaurant told police that sometime between July 5-7, an unknown suspect entered the restaurant by prying open the rear door with an unknown object. Items stolen included a silver restaurant-grade ice maker valued at $1,000 and a white chest freezer valued at $200, with about $400 worth of shrimp inside. Approximately 10 bottles of hard liquor were also stolen.

5400 block 218th Street Southwest: A man said that someone broke broke out a rear window in his vehicle, which was parked at his workplace, then reached in and stole a Feder guitar and foot pedals. The suspect put the stolen items in the back of his truck and fled the scene.

July 8

A social worker at Seattle Children’s Hospital told police that a Mountlake Terrace woman brought her eight-week-old baby into the emergency room, stating the infant had COVID. X-rays of the child showed the infant had six fractured ribs, estimated to have occurred within the last 36 hours, a broken left tibia and numerous abrasions on the chin, stomach and arms. The infant was admitted to the hospital due the extent of the injuries. (We will provide more details on this incident as it becomes available.)