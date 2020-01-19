Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Jan. 9-17, 2020

Jan. 9

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A man came into the Mountlake Terrace Police Station to report that his vehicle was prowled overnight and his work tools were stolen. He said the tools were in a three-tiered tool box secured with cables that had been cut.

Jan. 10

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A man told police that he was being harassed online. He showed police messages on his phone from the husband of a Facebook friend who accused him of having an affair with his wife. The man said he wanted the incident documented.

22000 block 52nd Avenue West: Police responded to a theft at Mountlake Terrace Elementary School after a student’s mountain bike was reported stolen. According to the student’s mother, the bike was valued at $300. The incident was caught on video surveillance.

6100 block 219th Street Southwest: A man said his vehicle was stolen from the Mountlake Terrace City Hall parking lot. He said he left the car running while he went inside the building and when he returned the vehicle was gone. His phone — valued at $900 — was also reported stolen since it was in the vehicle at the time it was stolen.

22300 block 70th Avenue West: A man reported a burglary at Next Step Archery after he noticed that a company trailer had pry marks along the side door. He valued the damage to the vehicle at about $1,000. Nothing was stolen.

Jan. 11

23500 block Lakeview Drive: A woman said that her residence was burglarized while she was on vacation. When she returned, she noticed that her jewelry box was missing. The box contained valuable pieces of jewelry, but she told police that the pieces might be insured.

Jan. 12

3700 block 225th Street Southwest: A woman told police that she returned home to find her garage door partially open. The only items reported stolen had been kept in a locked safe that had previously been under her bed. The safe was found on her back deck, broken and empty.

4200 block 214th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic violence incident after a man was reported by neighbors to have been pounding on the front door of an apartment. According to the woman who lived there, the man — who was gone when police arrived — was her ex-boyfriend. She said he did not enter the apartment and had previously been trespassed from the property.

Jan. 13

3300 block 70th Avenue West: Police responded to a theft after an American Medical Response (AMR) employee reported finding the multiple doots of an AMR vehicle open and the driver side window broken. He reported that oxygen and a mobile data terminal (MDT) were stolen, with the items valued at $75,000-$80,000. Footprints were located at the scene.

22000 block 70th Avenue West: A theft was reported at Olympicview Arena. A Lacrosse Wolf Pro Shop employee said that a company trailer had been broken into. According to the employee, 54 pair of skates and two sets of goalie pads were stolen.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: Two subjects were trespassed from Safeway.

Jan. 14

5400 block 223rd Place West: Mountlake Terrace police assisted the Lynnwood Police Department in conducting a warrant arrest for drug-related charges.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: Mountlake Terrace police investigated a robbery that occurred in the Safeway parking lot. Due to the man being unable to speak English, police used the language phone line to translate. According the male victim, he had just returned to his vehicle from shopping when a woman got into his vehicle on the passenger side and began yelling at him to drive around the corner, which he did. He said he was confused and did not understand her, but drove anyway. When he parked around the corner, the woman was joined by two other men who opened the driver side door and began hitting him, causing minor injuries to his face. The three suspects then fled the scene in a black vehicle. He reported that the woman stole $35 in cash.

22600 block 73rd Place West: A man was arrested after police responded to a residence for an assault for with a deadly weapon. According to the two people inside the residence, the man was “acting crazy,” holding them hostage and threatening to kill them. Police reported locating two knives in the residence that were booked into evidence. After a medical evaluation, the man was booked into the Snohomish County Jail.

Jan. 15

22600 block 73rd Place West: Police responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence after a man reported he was pushed by a woman. Due to a lack of evidence, police could not determine if a crime was committed.

4000 block 212th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested for fourth-degree assault after she was attacked her boyfriend during an argument. According to police, the man had scratches on his forearms and neck. Due to not being able to trust the stories from either party involved, police spoke with the couple’s children who witnessed the incident. She was booked into the Snohomish County Jail.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: A woman was trespassed from Safeway after she was suspected of shoplifting. Store employees said that they did not see the woman shoplift anything, but she was acting suspiciously.

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A man came into the Mountlake Terrace Police Station to report that his vehicle had been prowled three weeks ago. He reported his Ray-Ban sunglasses and Fossil watch were missing when he left his vehicle locked overnight in the Embassy Suites parking lot.

Jan. 16

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: A man stole a bag of dog food from Safeway.

4200 block 212th Street Southwest: A traffic stop led to an arrest for a DUI-related warrant out of the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office. The man was driving with a suspended license and without an interlock device.

4300 block 236th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for possession of a vehicle that he reportedly stole from Seattle. He was also reported to have prowled multiple vehicles. In addition, the man had multiple warrants for for possession of drug paraphernalia, trespass and criminal mischief.

23500 block Lakeview Drive: A woman was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle after she allegedly took her aunt’s vehicle from Lake Ballinger Estates.

Jan. 17

6200 block 244th Street Southwest: A driver reportedly fled after a Mountlake Terrace police officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The officer attempted the stop after a records check showed the driver had a suspended driver’s license.

–Compiled by Cody Sexton