Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Jan. 8-14, 2025

Jan. 8

22300 block 66th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.

6100 block Saint Albion Way: Officers assisted Child Protective Services with an investigation.

4400 block 221st Place Southwest: A package theft was reported.

21800 block 44th Avenue West: Patrol located a juvenile runaway.

Jan. 9

22200 block 70th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a burglary report.

21500 block 54th Place West: Fraud was reported.

5600 block 232nd Street Southwest: A burglary was reported. A video of the suspects was recovered, and the investigation is ongoing.

200 block Admiral Way: Patrol assisted the Edmonds Police Department with an assault where the victim had been shot.

23000 block Lakeview Drive: Police responded to multiple reports of shots being fired and vehicle theft – a subject on the scene confronted the suspects of vehicle theft in progress. The suspect pointed a firearm at the subject. The subject drew their firearm and shot at that suspect. The suspects fled in the stolen vehicle, striking two unoccupied vehicles. A short time later, one patient arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound. Patrol contacted the patient and processed the scene. Detectives responded and determined the subject at the hospital was the vehicle theft suspect.

Jan. 10

23500 block Lakeview Drive: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

52000 block 230th Street Southwest: A suspect was arrested and jailed for a court order violation.

23600 block 27th Place West: Officers assisted the Brier Police Department with a domestic assault.

21500 block 48th Avenue West: Police responded to a court order violation. The suspect was arrested and booked into jail.

4400 block 212th Street Southwest: A vehicle theft was reported.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: A stolen wallet was reported. Officers obtained video surveillance of the theft and identified the suspect. Charges were forwarded to the courts.

7000 block of 226th Place Southwest: A juvenile runaway was reported.

Jan. 11

22000 block 66th Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI and booked into jail after being stopped for traffic violations.

21400 block 50th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a report of a juvenile runaway. Shortly after, the juvenile was located and returned home.

5400 block 212th Street Southwest: Officers assisted Child Protective Services with an investigation.

4500 block of 221st Place Southwest: A vehicle theft was reported.

Jan. 12

5400 block 228th Street Southwest: A driver collided with an unoccupied parked vehicle and officers determined the driver was impaired. The suspect was arrested for DUI, and booked into jail.

22200 block 48th Avenue West: An assault report was reported.

6300 block Saint Albion Way: Officers responded to a vehicle theft report.

Jan. 13

23900 block Van Ry Boulevard: A person in crisis was transported to the hospital for assistance.

5000 block 236th Street Southwest: A strong-arm robbery was reported. A juvenile subject had their jacket stolen from a group of juvenile males. The victim did not recognize any of the suspects. The investigation is ongoing.

6600 block 220th Street Southwest: A suspect was arrested and booked into jail for a court order violation.

23800 block 48th Avenue West: A driver was arrested and booked into jail after it was determined they were impaired during a traffic violation stop.

Jan. 14

6300 block Saint Albion Way for a stolen vehicle recovery.

22800 block 44th Avenue West: A suspect was arrested and booked into jail for domestic assault.

23500 block 56th Avenue West: Officers responded to an assault report.

24000 block 48th Avenue West: Police responded to a construction worker finding a bucket containing a suspected human skull. The home was being remodeled, and no one was currently living in the house. Officers contacted the medical examiner, who responded to the scene and took possession of the skull. The investigation is ongoing.

4900 block of 217th Street Southwest: Officers assisted Adult Protective Services with an investigation.

21600 block of 56th Place Southwest: Fraud was reported.