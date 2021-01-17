Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Jan. 8-14, 2021

Jan. 8

6000 block 244th Street Southwest: A woman was trespassed from Studio 6 motel after management reported she was using illegal drugs in the room she rented.

Jan. 10

5600 block 220th Street Southwest: A woman reported her Cannondale bicycle was stolen from the back of her vehicle overnight. She said the bike was valued at $1,500.

4000 block 212th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic assault after a man attacked his girlfriend and threatened to shoot her and her son. According to police, the man and woman had been smoking marijuana and then man went to lay down. When the woman went to check on him, he reportedly pointed his finger at her, making a gun motion. He then attacked the woman, hitting and reportedly biting her on the nose and causing her to need stitches. Following the assault, the man went to a nearby Safeway where he harassed two women until a man who witnessed the incident stepped in. The two reportedly fought until police arrived and took custody of the suspect. He was transported to Swedish Edmonds for a medical evaluation.

Jan. 11

23900 block 59th Place West: A woman said her mail was stolen in December, including clothes valued at $150.

Jan. 12

24000 block 56th Place Southwest: Police made a traffic stop after a records check revealed the registered owner of the vehicle had a suspended driver’s license. The driver turned out to be a friend of the owner, who was in the passenger seat. According to police, the driver also had a suspended driver’s license. The vehicle was impounded and the two were released from the scene on foot.

7100 block 220th Street Southwest: The front driver-side window of an Energy Works compny vehicle was broken, with an estimated cost of $500 to repair. Nothing was reported stolen.

21600 block 55th Avenue West: A woman said her mail was stolen, including $180 worth of yarn sent to her mother’s house in Mountlake Terrace. She told police she received confirmation that the package had been delivered, but she said she never received it.

4400 block 212th Street Southwest: A man said the catalytic converter was removed and stolen from his vehicle while it was parked at Northern Lights Apartments.

Jan. 13

62nd Avenue West/226th Street Southwest: A man reported witnessing someone breaking into his neighbor’s vehicle. When police arrived, the owner of the vehicle reported only a phone charger appeared to be missing.

22300 block 59th Avenue West: A woman was arrested for assault after police responded to a domestic assault initially reported by her. According to dispatch, the woman called screaming hysterically and said she had been attacked by her boyfriend. When police arrived, the woman was inside her residence screaming and reportedly uncooperative. Her boyfriend said she got upset with him after he left her waiting in their vehicle for too long. He also said she was a methamphetamine user and recently drank alcohol.

Jan. 14

22000 block Interstate 5: A driver was given a warning during a traffic stop for driving with a suspended license.

6700 block 232nd Place Southwest: Police responded to a harassment report at a residence after a man told police his neighbor was pointing a laser at his chest while he was sitting outside. According to the man, his neighbor owns weapons and he was worried the laser was attached to a firearm. When police spoke with the neighbor, she said she was playing with her cat and not pointing it at the reporting party.

