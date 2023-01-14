Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Jan. 6-13, 2023

Jan. 6

22800 block 41st Place West: A man said that his house was spray painted and a vehicle registered to his mother was also spray painted and one of her tires was slashed. The victim told police that he heard a loud bang just before 10 p.m., looked outside and saw three juveniles running. The man discovered the home’s garage doors and the back and passenger side vehicle door had been vandalized with graffiti. The victim said he has had past issues with three juveniles who have been smoking marijuana on the side of his house, and he is certain that one of them was among the three who fled the scene. Damage to the house and the vehicle was estimated at $1,000.

21400 block 52nd Avenue West: A man reported that his cement saw was stolen during a vehicle prowl after someone smashed the back window of his cousin’s vehicle.

Jan. 7

4200 block 236th Street Southwest: Police were dispatched to a report of a catalytic converter theft. The victim said he parked his Toyota Prius in his apartment parking lot and when he returned to start the vehicle several days later, he noticed a loud noise and discovered his catalytic converter was stolen.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: A Safeway employee reported that a juvenile male walked out of the store with two half-gallon bottles of Vitali Vodka. She saw the suspect disappear into a nearby apartment complex.

Jan. 8

23800 block 53rd Avenue West: A woman said the catalytic converter was stolen from her Toyota Prius while the vehicle was parked in her driveway overnight.

5900 block 238th Street Southwest: A man reported that a subject dressed all in black cut the catalytic converter from his Toyota Prius.

Jan. 9

23300 block Cedar Way: A man told police that someone broke into his detached garage and stole camping gear.

4200 block 214th Street Southwest: Police were called to a report of a verbal argument between a woman and her son-in-law, who is getting a divorce from the woman’s daughter. All parties were provided with domestic violence pamphlets.

21800 block 66th Avenue West: A man’s storage unit was broke into with numerous items stolen, including 2,000 rounds of 9mm ammunition, 2 non-working wall-mounted musket loaders, a pile of antique fishing poles, a chainsaw and tools.

Jan. 10

6600 block 236th Street Southwest: A woman said that someone broke the rear driver-side window of her vehicle while it was parked at the Mountlake Terrace Transit Center and stole multiple items. They included perfume, lipstick, a gym bag containing workout clothes, lotion, sunglasses and sandals, for an estimated total value of $390.

21600 block 60th Avenue West: A man called 911 to report that his girlfriend’s vehicle was being broken into. When police arrived, the man said he observed six juveniles breaking the window of several cars in an apartment parking lot, including one car belonging to his girlfriend. After the man retrieved a pistol and began yelling at the perpetrators, they fled the area in a white Kia Optima. Police found damage to the windows of several vehicles and also discovered the white Kia abandoned nearby. Officers determined that the Kia had been reported as stolen.

21000 block 44th Avenue West: Police were dispatched to a report of a burglary at O’Reilly Auto Parts. The reporting party said he was walking his dog past the building when he saw three males break into the business, shattering a store window with a rock. The men, who had masks over their face, exited the building a short time later and left in a silver four-door sedan. The store’s assistant manager said that the following items were stolen: a ratchet, three-piece pry bar sets, an angle grinder, a polish sander, two batteries and a 48-pack of microfiber cloths. The items were valued at approximately $650 and the cost to repair the window was estimated at $1,000.

Jan. 11

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: A man said his truck was stolen while it was parked overnight in the parking lot next to his apartment building.

Jan. 12

4300 block 236th Street Southwest: A man told police he was headed to the parking lot to drive his vehicle to work when he noticed a male subject inside. The suspect then exited the man’s vehicle and got into a gray Toyota with two other occupants. The victim said he thought at first the suspect had just broken into the vehicle, but he then noticed that his steering column was damaged and the ignition had been removed. The victim also later found a glass pipe that had been left in the vehicle.

Jan. 13

4700 block 216th Street Southwest: Police found a cash register that had been left in the grass. The drawer was wet and rusting, and there were no markings to associate it with any business.