Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Jan 5-13, 2022

Jan. 5

22100 block 42nd Avenue West: The owner of a Subaru Outback reported that its rear license plate had been stolen sometime recently.

Jan. 6

4900 block 244th Street Southwest: During a traffic stop, a man and a woman were cited for possession of stolen property after police found a spool containing 1,000 feet of PVC coated broadband coaxial cable in their car. The male driver admitted to stealing it from the end of a driveway in Mountlake Terrace and then handing the spool to his female passenger, who had been holding it on her lap when police pulled their vehicle over.

4100 block 236th Street Southwest: A woman reported that suspect(s) unknown had somehow used the remaining $277 balance on a Visa gift card she had received. She stated that someone had possibly obtained the card’s PIN number without her permission and she believed it was then used to make a purchase at a retail store in California.

Jan. 7

22000 block 48th Avenue West: A resident turned in a wallet he had found in the bushes at a job site in Newcastle. The wallet contained a man’s driver’s license, some credit cards and $204 cash.

4300 block 236th Street Southwest: A vehicle prowl was reported after its owner discovered the center console and glove box were open. The victim’s purse containing her wallet, driver’s license and pictures was taken and the vehicle’s insurance papers and registration were also missing. The victim said there were no signs of forced entry.

5400 block 212th Street Southwest: A very intoxicated man was arrested for malicious mischief and theft. The man had taken a female acquaintance’s purse containing her credit/debit cards along with security cards or devices for her work. He then retreated with the purse into a bedroom where he refused her requests to return it. While in the bedroom, the man broke a shelf and damaged a window screen. Police also determined there was probable cause to charge him for resisting arrest after the man broke away from them while handcuffed, then ran away and had to be further restrained on the ground. The man was transported to the Snohomish County Jail for booking.

Jan. 8

5600 block 237th Street Southwest: Police served a woman with her copy of a temporary no-contact order. The woman had recently been arrested for assaulting her now-former roommate. She collected most of her belongings from the residence and was then transported to the Studio 6 hotel.

21400 block 52nd Avenue West: Two roommates, one male and one female, were provided with domestic violence pamphlets following an argument about paying rent. Both parties said nothing physical had occurred, no property was damaged and they agreed to separate and not escalate to another argument.

Jan. 9

23600 block 56th Avenue West: An overnight vehicle prowl was reported after the owner of a gray Subaru Forester discovered that items inside had been strewn about and her RFID parking pass to the secured parking garage was missing. She stated there was no visible damage to the vehicle that indicated it was forcefully accessed.

23200 block 58th Avenue West: A catalytic converter theft was reported. The vehicle’s owner discovered it was missing upon starting his truck and said the last time he had driven the vehicle was approximately three or four weeks ago.

4500 block 224th Place Southwest: A resident said that his Honda Civic had been stolen by a male acquaintance. Police determined there was probable cause to believe the suspect had taken a motor vehicle without permission and submitted a referral of charges against him.

19800 block 44th Avenue West: A woman was arrested for driving while under the influence of alcohol. She had been observed driving erratically and was transported to the Snohomish County Jail for booking.

Jan. 10

23900 block 54th Avenue West: The owner of a red Ford F-250 truck reported that it had been stolen early that morning. Surveillance video showed the vehicle driving away at approximately 5:30 a.m. The truck had four KC lights on a light bar near the front bumper, a color-matched toolbox in its bed and a unique dual trailer hitch.

4800 block 234th Street Southwest: Police observed a parked vehicle with an open door and windows. Upon closer inspection, it appeared the vehicle had been ransacked. Its registered owner, who resides several blocks away from where the vehicle was parked, was contacted and it was subsequently determined that the vehicle was an unreported stolen vehicle that had been taken sometime overnight. The owner stated that his Kenwood stereo was missing from the vehicle, which the unknown suspect(s) had damaged by punching its ignition and tampering with the lock on the driver’s door. The victim located a saw tool in his driveway and police subsequently determined that the vehicle’s catalytic converter was also stolen.

24200 block 58th Avenue West: The owner of a truck reported that its rear license plate had been stolen. He discovered that the license plate was missing after receiving a red-light ticket letter from the City of Lynnwood. The subject stated that he had been out of the country when the violation occurred.

24300 block 48th Avenue West: A catalytic converter was reported stolen sometime within the last two weeks after the owner of a white National RV started the engine, heard a loud noise coming from the exhaust and discovered the part was missing.

Jan. 11

21200 block 41st Court West: A resident reported that his vehicle’s catalytic converter had been stolen. The victim heard a sawing noise coming from his driveway and upon going outside he observed an Asian male walking away from his vehicle. He stated the subject had a saw in his hand, was wearing red pants, white shoes and appeared to be in his 20s. The subject then got into a gray/silver Lexus and left the scene.

21900 block 43rd Court West: The back license plate of a Mercedes E-class car was reported to have been stolen sometime within approximately the last two weeks.

23200 block 58th Avenue West: Fraud was reported after a woman said she had been phished by an email claiming to be from her “boss” at work. Believing the email to be legitimate, she then purchased four $200 Target gift cards as requested. After speaking with other employees, she learned that she had been involved in a scam and immediately contacted her bank, which was able to reverse her personal charges for the gift cards.

Jan. 12

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: A male subject was arrested in the Safeway parking lot for having an outstanding warrant. He was transported to the Snohomish County Jail to be booked on his misdemeanor warrant.

22600 block 69th Place West: A resident reported that a man had walked up to his house and stole the faceplate and battery off of his Ring doorbell camera. Surveillance video showed the subject was a white male wearing a hooded sweatshirt and a facemask.

Jan. 13

6200 block 244th Street Southwest: During a traffic stop, police arrested a man and a woman, who both had outstanding warrants. The two were subsequently transported to the Snohomish County Jail for booking. A search found the man to be in possession of an Oculus Quest 2 and three credit cards that were all believed to be stolen. Those items were later entered into evidence.

24300 block 52nd Avenue West: The owner of a Toyota Prius reported that its catalytic converter was recently stolen overnight.

23200 block 58th Avenue West: An unknown person dropped off a presumably found license in the police department’s mail slot. The item was entered into evidence as found property.

5500 block 234th Street Southwest: Police developed probable cause to charge a woman with five counts of theft after she was reported to have taken a red wallet containing five credit cards and $3 cash from a woman who had given her a ride the day before.

23200 block 58th Avenue West: Police took custody from the Washington State Patrol of a man who had been arrested on an outstanding warrant out of Mountlake Terrace Police Department. He was subsequently transported to the Snohomish County Jail for booking.

19100 block Alderwood Mall Parkway in Lynnwood: K9 Jax responded to a request from the Lynnwood Police Department for assistance with the detection of narcotics in a suspect vehicle stopped in connection with a reported theft at Famous Footwear. K9 Jax gave a response, outside of the driver’s side door on the black Toyota Corolla sedan, that was consistent with past alerts where controlled substance odors were present and controlled substances have been located.

23200 block 58th Avenue West: The owner of a Nissan Murano reported that its front license plate had been stolen sometime within the last three days.

4200 block 212th Street Southwest: A Toyota Prius exiting the Safeway parking lot in order to travel eastbound on 212th Street Southwest collided with a motorcycle traveling westbound. The driver of the motorcycle sustained serious injuries and he was transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. The car’s driver will receive an infraction by mail for failure to yield while making a left turn. Additional details about the incident can be viewed here.

