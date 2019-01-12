Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Jan. 4-10, 2019

Jan. 4

6000 block of Albion Way: A man reported a case of fraud when someone forged a check with his bank information. The amount taken and later returned to his account was $107.40.

21800 block of 52nd Avenue: A man reported a theft after items from his vehicle were stolen while he was working at Ram Jack Co.

21400 block of 52nd Avenue West: A woman reported her apartment had been burglarized on Dec. 17 and she had not been there since the incident. Witnesses said the woman’s daughter used a knife to break in through the front door. The total cost of damages to the door is $250. Nothing was reported missing.

23900 block of 49th Place W: A man reported that his and his neighbor’s vehicles had been prowled on Christmas Day. He said items in his car had been disturbed and $135 in a Crown Royal bag had been stolen.

21300 block of 52nd Avenue West: A man reported two of his bicycles had been stolen overnight. The bikes were on the porch of the ground-floor apartment. One bike was recovered near the complex, but the Schwin Caliente valued at $300 is still missing.

Jan. 5

4000 block of 212th Street Southwest: Police responded to an incident where a man was said to be threatening people with a knife before fleeing the scene. The man who reported the incident told police the man with the knife never opened the blade or lunged at anyone.

Jan. 6

22800 block of Lakeview Drive: A man reported two of his vehicles had been vandalized overnight. The rear window of both vehicles had been smashed out. They were parked in the lot of the apartment complex he lives at and they were 20 spaces apart. Three similar incidents occurred on different dates months apart. The man suspected one of his roommates.

Jan. 7

6000 block of 244th Street Southwest: A man was arrested at Studio 6 after he punched his ex-girlfriend in the mouth when she came to drop off their son.

44th Avenue West/212th Street Southwest: A woman reported a road rage incident after she said a man pointed a gun at her after she honked her horn at him for cutting her off.

Jan. 8

21900 block of Highway 99: A man was trespassed from Red Dragon Casino after becoming intoxicated and causing a disturbance.

4100 block of 212th Street Southwest: A woman reported her vehicle had been stolen from outside her apartment. The woman’s son saw the vehicle driving away, but not who stole it. The vehicle is a black 1993 Honda Civic with heavy front-end damage and a defective driver’s-side headlight.

21200 block of 44th Avenue West: Police responded to a disturbance at Arco AM/PM after a woman threw a shelf on the floor. The woman left before police arrived.

22100 block of 67th Place West: A man reported someone stole his daughter’s bicycle overnight. Another bicycle was left near their mailbox.

Jan. 9

4300 block of 212th Street Southwest: An employee at Albertsons said two young, adult males stole a bottle of alcohol. They left before police arrived.

21300 block of 52nd Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal dispute between a mother and son who were arguing because the son was late to work.

212th Street Southwest/Hall Lake: A wallet was found and turned over to police. The wallet is a black bi-fold with the Seahawks emblem embroidered on the front.

Jan. 10

24300 block of 52nd Avenue West: A man reported a cellphone he ordered from Amazon was stolen from his mailbox. The packaging for the phone was left behind. The phone was a black Samsung Note 5 N929T 32GB.

21900 block of Highway 99: A man tried to use a counterfeit $50 bill at Red Dragon Casino. The man said he did not know it was a counterfeit and he got it as change from a 7-11.

21300 block of 48th Avenue West: A man was cited for violating a no-contact order when he sent text messages to his ex-wife. The no-contact order extends to electronic forms of communication.

— Compiled by Cody Sexton