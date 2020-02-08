Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Jan. 31-Feb. 7, 2020

Jan. 31

22000 block 66th Avenue West: Police responded to a hit-and-run collision involving a pedestrian after a woman reported that a white Honda Pilot ran over her left foot. She was evaluated at Swedish Edmonds Hospital, where staff said she possibly had a fractured foot bone. She was advised by staff to see a specialist.

Interstate 5/220th Street Southwest: Police pursued a vehicle that was reported stolen, but lost track of it.

6000 block 236th Street Southwest: A juvenile male was arrested at the Mountlake Terrace Transit Center for fourth-degree assault after he punched a man in the face.

22000 block Lakeview Drive: A woman told police that her brother threatened her boyfriend with a knife. After police searched the brother’s room and located the knife, he was taken into custody. He was also reported to have been intoxicated.

22000 block 60th Avenue West: A woman said her wallet was stolen from Azteca after she forgot it at the restaurant. She said she realized it was missing when she got to Trader Joe’s. She also reported multiple unauthorized charges against her account.

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A man called the Mountlake Terrace Police Department to report identity theft after an unknown person opened a Verizon Wireless account in his name.

6100 block Saint Albion Way: A man was arrested for fourth-degree assault after he attacked his mother during an argument. According to the woman, her son and his girlfriend were drunk and arguing. When the son became verbally aggressive with her, the mother smacked him across the face four times. He then reportedly grabbed her legs out from under her, causing her to fall. The man’s girlfriend was involuntarily taken to Swedish Edmonds Hospital due to her high level of intoxication.

Feb. 1

223rd Street Southwest/223rd Place West: A woman said she witnessed multiple people taking items from a parked vehicle. After responding to the suspicious activity, police located and arrested one female suspect who was later transported to Swedish Edmonds Hospital after complaining about chest pains unrelated to police activity. A man was also arrested in connection with the theft. He was found with multiple tools, drug paraphernalia and 2.8 grams of suspected heroin.

22600 block 73rd Place West: A man was arrested for a warrant after police responded to a disturbance at a residence. The man was booked into the Snohomish County Jail.

22600 block 73rd Avenue West: A man reported his vehicle and firearm — a black Smith and Wesson MP40 — were stolen from his residence. He told police he suspected someone he knew of committing the theft. However, with multiple people having recently been at the residence, police said there was not enough probable cause to arrest the suspect.

Feb. 2

23400 block Lake Ballinger Drive: A woman said her vehicle was stolen and suspected her boyfriend might have taken it.

4800 block 212th Street Southwest: Police responded to a reported theft at Goodies Food convenience store after the owner said a juvenile stole beer. An male adult responsible for the juvenile suspect was contacted and the owner agreed not to press charges if the man covered the cost of the beer.

Feb. 4

4700 block 241st Street Southwest: A man reported finding a large, wet garbage bag full of opened mail addressed to multiple people.

23300 block 58th Avenue West: A man was arrested after he caused a disturbance at the Mountlake Terrace Library. According to library staff, the man was uncooperative and angry when asked to leave after an argument with another person in the library. After running the man’s fingerprints, police discovered he had lied about his identity and used another person’s ID card. Additional charges are pending for fraud, police said.

21900 block Highway 99: Police responding to a disturbance at the Red Dragon Casino arrested a man for violating a trespass order and for possession of drug paraphernalia. According to a waitress, the man was sexually harassing her. Police said he was acting erratically and appeared to be intoxicated. While searching him, police reported finding a small baggy of a powdery white substance.

Feb. 5

23000 block 44th Avenue West: Police conducted a traffic stop for an altered driving permit. The driver was let go with a verbal warning.

21900 block Highway 99: Mountlake Terrace police encountered a known registered sex offender in an Edmonds Starbucks video chatting on a computer with a young woman. According to police, the man put a police officer into the video frame and told the woman that “the police like him.” After the incident, the officer questioned the man about the girl’s age, but the man insisted she was 20 years old. The officer let the man off with a warning and forwarded the case to the Edmonds Police Department.

Feb. 6

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A man came into the Mountlake Terrace Police Station to report that his license plate was stolen from his vehicle while he was on vacation in January.

44th Avenue West/212th Street Southwest: Police responded to a hit-and-run-collision. No injuries were reported.

4300 block 225th Street Southwest: Police responded to a burglary at a residence.

4900 block 212th Street Southwest: Police investigated a marijuana-related, non-injury DUI collision involving three vehicles. The offending driver was transported to the Lynnwood Jail for evaluation then placed in a holding cell at the Mountlake Terrace Police Station.

Feb. 7

6300 block Saint Albion Way: A man was arrested for fourth-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief after police responded to a reported domestic violence incident. The female victim said the man was her husband and he hit her. When police arrived, she was bleeding and had scratches on her face, and her husband was reported to have been intoxicated. There were other signs of domestic violence around the residence, like a broken television.

–Compiled by Cody Sexton