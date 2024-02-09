Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Jan. 31-Feb. 6, 2024

Jan. 31

6000 block of 236th Street Southwest: A theft was reported. Lug nuts were stolen from a vehicle.

4100 block of 212th Street Southwest: Fraud was reported.

4800 block of 217th Street Southwest: A person in crisis was reported. The subject was transported to the hospital for assistance.

5600 block of 232nd Street Southwest: An ordinance illegal dumping was reported. Video surveillance was obtained of the violation.

4200 block of 236th Street Southwest: A vandalized car window was reported.

6100 block of Saint Albion Way: A stolen vehicle was reported. The vehicle was recovered and towed to a safe location.

4300 block of 212th Street Southwest: An officer observed two 18-year-old individuals drinking alcohol. The officer confiscated the alcohol and made sure the subjects made it to their homes safely.

Feb. 1

5500 block of 215th Street Southwest: Officers assisted Adult Protective Services with an investigation. The investigation revealed an assault had occurred. Charges were forwarded to the courts.

4900 block of 222nd Street Southwest: Officers assisted Adult Protective Services with an investigation.

24000 block of Van Ry Boulevard: A death was investigated.

22700 block of Lakeview Drive: A civil report was made.

22800 block of 58th Avenue West: A person in crisis was reported. The subject was transported to the hospital for assistance.

4300 block of 212th Street Southwest: A suspicious male in a vehicle was reported. Patrol contacted the male and determined he was impaired on narcotics while in control of his vehicle. The male was arrested for physical control and booked into jail.

5000 block of 212th Street Southwest: A vehicle theft was reported.

Feb. 2

4200 block of 236th Street Southwest: A person in crisis was reported. The subject was transported to the hospital for assistance.

6000 block of 244th Street Southwest: Theft was reported. The victim had their AirPods and a jacket stolen.

22400 block of 52nd Avenue West: A vandalized vehicle was reported.

4400 block of 212th Street Southwest: An attempted vehicle theft was reported.

21900 block of 66th Avenue West: A door was vandalized.

Feb. 3

24300 block of 56th Avenue West: An unwanted subject was being disruptive in a business and refusing to leave. The subject was contacted and trespassed from the business.

4300 block of 212th Street Southwest: Two subjects who had just stolen alcohol were reported. The subjects fled in a vehicle prior to officers’ arrival.

6200 block of Saint Albion Way: Suspicious circumstances were reported. A caller had stated they were lost. The subject could not be found or contacted by phone.

21300 block of 48th Avenue West: A death was investigated.

6400 block of 235th Place: Tools were reportedly stolen.

4700 block of 216th Street Southwest: A license plate was reported stolen.

22100 block of 58th Avenue West: Police investigated a traffic complaint of two vehicle doing doughnuts in the parking lot. Upon arrival an officer located the subjects. All the subjects got into one vehicle and fled the area, leaving behind one of the vehicles. The vehicle which was left behind was found to be a stolen vehicle. Officers did not pursue the fleeing vehicle.

Feb. 4

4400 block of 212th Street Southwest: An attempted vehicle theft was reported.

Feb. 5

5700 block of 220th Street Southwest: An assault involving juveniles was reported.

23200 block of 65th Place West: A domestic assault was reported. The suspect in the assault was a juvenile. Charges for the assault were forwarded to the juvenile courts.

24000 block of Van Ry Boulevard: A license plate was reported stolen.

21400 block of 52nd Avenue West: A hit-and-run collision was reported.

23500 block of 58th Avenue West: Harassment was reported.

5300 block of 240th Street Southwest: A domestic assault was reported. The suspect was arrested for the assault and booked into jail.

5400 block of 212th Street Southwest: A domestic assault was reported. The suspect was arrested for the assault and booked into jail.

Feb. 6

23200 block of 65th Place West: A domestic assault was reported. The suspect was a juvenile who was experiencing a mental health episode. The juvenile was transported to the hospital for assistance.

22900 block of 44th Avenue West: Police investigated a report of a group of juveniles fighting. Officers arrived on scene and contacted a group of juveniles. Officers investigated the assault and called parents to pick up the juveniles.

3700 block of 223rd Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

21700 block of 51st Avenue West: Police assisted Adult Protective Services with an investigation.

23900 block of 48th Avenue West: A stolen credit card was reported.

4200 block of 214th Street Southwest: Police responded to the 4200 block of 214th Street SW for a court order service.