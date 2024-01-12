Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Jan. 3-9, 2024

Jan. 3

21400 block of 52nd Avenue West: Police assisted Child Protective Services with an investigation.

23500 block of 55th Avenue West: A vehicle theft was reported.

21900 block of 64th Avenue West: A lost passport was reported.

5400 block of 216th Street Southwest: A stolen trailer was recovered and towed to a safe location.

21400 block of 40th Court: A person in crisis was reported. The subject was transported to the hospital for assistance.

6300 block of Saint Albon Way: Patrol located an unoccupied stolen vehicle. The vehicle was towed to a safe location.

4100 block of 236th Street Southwest: An unoccupied stolen vehicle was reported. The registered owner took possession of the vehicle.

Jan. 4

3600 block of 225th Place: Polic investigated a report of fireworks causing damage to a vehicle. Officers determined the damage was caused by a bullet, and further investigation revealed a drive-by shooting had occurred with four shots fired. One shot broke out the windshield of an unoccupied vehicle, two went into the garage door and the fourth went through the home into a mattress. There were no injuries.

22800 block of Lakeview Drive: An assault was reported. Upon officers’ arrival the suspects had fled the area. The victim was unable to identify the suspects.

23200 block of 65th Place: A person in crisis was reported. The subject was transported to the hospital for treatment.

6200 block of 222nd Street Southwest: A leaf blower and some personal items were found.

6200 block of 22nd Street Southwest: An unoccupied stolen vehicle was reported. The registered owner took possession of the vehicle.

21200 block of 52nd Avenue West: A person in crisis was reported. Resources were provided to the subject.

4300 block of 236th Street Southwest: A juvenile runaway was reported.

Jan. 5

4500 block of 216th Street Southwest: An attempted vehicle theft was reported.

21900 block of 49th Place West: A burglary in progress was reported. The suspects fled the area before officers arrived on scene. A K9 track was conducted with negative results.

5900 block of 212th Street Southwest: An attempted vehicle theft was reported.

23500 block of 56th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.

6000 block of 220th Street Southwest: A suspicious person was reported.

5700 block of 236th Street Southwest: Police assisted Adult Protective Services with an investigation.

Jan. 6

5300 block of 228th Street Southwest: Gun shots were reported. Upon arriving on the scene, officers located six bullet casings near a greenbelt area. There were no suspects or victims in the area. No damage from the rounds was located.

4400 block of 212th Street Southwest: A vehicle theft was reported.

24000 block of Van Ry Boulevard: A theft was reported. Upon further investigation officers found the person reporting the theft had an arrangement with a prostitute and his money had been taken during that transaction. The subject was cited through the courts for patronizing a prostitute.

Jan. 7

4100 block of 214th Street Southwest: A vandalized window was reported.

4100 block of 214th Street Southwest: A juvenile runaway was reported.

5000 block of 239th Place West: A fuel injector was reported stolen.

6300 block of 22nd Street Southwest: A vehicle theft was reported.

4000 block of 212th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported. Officers located the suspect and developed probable cause for trespassing. The suspect was arrested and booked into jail.

24000 block of Van Ry Boulevard: Two females reportedly broke out the window of a vehicle. They fled the area before officers arrived.

22800 block of 58th Avenue West: A person in crisis was reported. The subject was transported to the hospital for assistance.

Jan. 8

4100 block of 236th Street Southwest: A vehicle theft was reported.

22200 block of 38th Avenue West: A cell phone was found.

21200 block of 44th Avenue West: Police located a parked, occupied running vehicle. The driver, who was slumped over the wheel of the vehicle, unconscious, was found to be impaired by narcotics. The driver was arrested for physical control and booked into jail.

6600 block of 220th Street Southwest: Police stopped a vehicle for traffic violations. The officer determined the driver was impaired. The driver was arrested for DUI and booked into jail.

Jan. 9

23400 block of Lakeview Drive: Fraud was reported.

23100 block of 55th Avenue West: A license plate theft was reported.

24000 block of Van Ry Boulevard: A vehicle theft was reported.

6200 block of Saint Albion Way: Items were reportedly stolen from a mailbox.

5500 block of 212th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

24000 block of Van Ry Boulevard: An assault was reported.