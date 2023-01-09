Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Jan. 3-9, 2023

Jan. 3

4400 block 216th Street Southwest: A woman told police she believes that a man who helped her park her vehicle after it was stuck on ice and snow in late December stole her Visa card and made $1,450 in unauthorized charges. The woman’s checkbook was also missing although no checks were written.

23600 block 56th Avenue West: Police responding to a complaint of loud music coming from a vehicle parked in an apartment complex parking lot ended up arresting the driver for physical control of a vehicle while being intoxicated.

4100 block 212th Street Southwest: A man reported he was robbed by a man and woman at an apartment complex. The victim said he had arrived at the friend’s residence when he was cornered by a man and his girlfriend,who were also at the apartment. The man pointed a black AR 15-style rifle at the victim and the woman pointed a black handgun at him, demanding his belongings. Items stolen include a wallet containing debit cards and $70 in cash, an iPhone valued at $1,400, Air Jordan shoes ($200) and a North Face jacket ($400). After he was robbed, theh man drove home and called 911.

6700 block 220th Street Southwest: A man said someone broke into his car by smashing his rear driver-side window, although nothing was stolen.

22100 block 52nd Avenue West: A custodial worker at Mountlake Terrace Elementary School reported that someone broke a light cover on the building, causing around $100 in damage.

22000 block 52nd Avenue West: Police were dispatched to a vehicle prowl in which $1,000 worth of clothes were stolen from an unlocked car.

21200 block 52nd Avenue West: A convenience store employee requested that a woman be trespassed after she opened a beer inside the store and drank it before running out. Police who contacted the woman said she appeared to be heavily intoxicated. They gave her a courtesy ride to the transit station.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: A Studio 6 employee requested that a couple be trespassed from the hotel as they were 5.5 hours over their checkout time. The couple gathered their belongings and left without incident.

Jan. 4

5900 block 236th Street Southwest: An elevator shaft window at the Mountlake Terrace Light Rail Station was shot, causing about $5,000 worth of damage. The reporting party told police he suspects the shot came from the parking lot directly across from the window, as he found bullet casings and a vehicle with a broken window there.

21200 block 52nd Avenue West: A convenience store employee reported that a customer had made a threat on his life. Police responding to the incident determined that such a threat did not occur, but they did arrest the customer on a felony warrant out of King County for third-degree assault.

Jan. 5

23600 block 56th Avenue West: A man said that the back window of his vehicle was shattered while it was parked in the secured garage of his condo complex. The window was still in place but “spiderwebbed” throughout, indicating it was struck with a blunt object. No entry was made into the vehicle.

5900 block 242nd Street Southwest: A woman reported her juvenile daughter as a runaway, adding she had not seen her since she had left for school the previous day.

21500 block 48th Avenue West: A car was broken into while it was parked on the street. Missing items included an ice scraper, a bag, jumper cables, miscellaneous tools, vehicle registration and keys.

6600 block 220th Street Southwest: Police responding to a report of a woman slumped over in the driver’s seat of a running vehicle in a parking lot ended up arresting her for physical control while under the influence of drugs or alcohol. After waking up the woman, officers observed burnt tin foil in the vehicle’s center console, consistent with fentanyl use. She also admitted to taking pills.

Jan. 6

5500 block 232nd Street Southwest: The owner of a denture clinic told police that someone burglarized her business. Police discovered a brick was used to break a window and gain access. Stolen were blank checks, business documents, approximately $100 in cash, credit cards and cashed checks from clients. Damage to the window, medical equipment and blinds were estimated at $1,750.

Jan. 7

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: A man was arrested for domestic violence assault after he allegedly slapped his girlfriend in the face, giving her a bloody nose.

Jan. 9

4400 block 222nd Street Southwest: A woman reported that another woman unknown to her had entered her residence, claiming she lived there. Officers responding to the scene detected an odor of alcohol on the suspect’s breath and also noticed a partially empty bottle of vodka in the suspect’s vehicle, which was parked outside the home. After conducting field sobriety tests and a preliminary breathalyzer test – which showed a reading of .167 — police arrested the suspect – who has a Shoreline address — for DUI.

21200 block 44th Avenue West: Police noticed a vehicle with a non-functioning license plate light and followed the car, which was being driven erratically. After pulling over the vehicle at 202nd Street Southwest and Poplar Way in Lynnwood, police noted the driver was speaking very fast and mumbling, and also observed crumpled tin foil in the vehicle’s center console. The driver, who admitted to regularly smoking fentanyl, agreed to a voluntary field sobriety test, which indicated intoxication. He was arrested for DUI drugs and transported to Snohomish County Jail, where a blood sample was taken after police obtained a warrant. The driver was also booked on charges of first-degree driving with a suspended license and operating a motor vehicle without an ignition interlock.