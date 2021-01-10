Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Jan. 3-7, 2021

Jan. 3

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: Police responded to Safeway after employees reported a previously-trespassed repeat shoplifter was on store property. When officers arrived, they found the woman sitting a vehicle with a man. While searching the woman, police reported finding drug paraphernalia in her pocket. A records check revealed she had a Seattle warrant, but the Seattle Police Department declined because she was located outside of King County. She was cited for trespassing and drug paraphernalia possession and released from the scene.

Jan. 4

4100 block 219th Street Southwest: After losing his Apple Watch, a man told police he used GPS to track it to a residence. He said that he knocked on the door and asked the residents if they had his phone, which they denied. Both reported the incident to the police.

4600 block 228th Street Southwest: A man said his mail, including a $35 check, was stolen from his mailbox.

4200 block 236th Street Southwest: A man who lives at Taluswood Apartments said an unknown suspect reportedly stole the catalytic converter from his vehicle. He estimated repair costs at $400.

Jan. 5

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for a warrant out of Bothell for drug paraphernalia possession. Police also reported finding drug paraphernalia in his pants pocket.

Jan. 6

22800 block 44th Avenue West: A woman reported her purse was missing after shopping at QFC. She told police she did not realize her purse was gone until she returned home — and couldn’t remember if she brought it into the store and forgot it in a shopping cart or left it in her vehicle and it was stolen.

4100 block 236th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance between a woman and her husband. When police arrived, both denied any physical assault occurred and that it was only a “heated” verbal argument.

6500 block 232nd Street Southwest: Police transported an elderly dog that appeared injured to a veterinary clinic in Seattle.

6300 block 31st Avenue Northeast: The Mountlake Terrace Police Department K9 unit was requested by the Tulalip Tribal Police Department to assist with a narcotics detection. The suspect reportedly had a history of drug charges. While searching the vehicle, officers said the K9 alerted them to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle.

22600 block 73rd Place West: Police responded to verbal domestic disturbance after dispatch received a 911 hangup call. When officers arrived, the female caller told police she had gotten into an argument with her boyfriend, who left the scene upon police arrival.

Jan. 7

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A man called the Mountlake Terrace Police Department to report the catalytic converter was stolen from his girlfriend’s vehicle overnight.

6000 block 244th Street Southwest: A woman was trespassed from Studio 6 after the motel’s manager told police the woman was suspected of illegal drug activity.

22000 block 56th Avenue West: A man said his vehicle was prowled overnight while it was parked near his residence. The man told police the suspect(s) broke the front driver’s side window to access the vehicle. He said the suspects initially appeared to have attempted to pry the door open, leaving long deep scratches. A box of wine valued at $100 and a letter were reported stolen.

