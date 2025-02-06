Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter, Jan. 29-Feb. 4, 2025

Jan. 29

5400 block 212th Street Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence.

22400 block 52nd Avenue West: Patrol responded to a hit-and-run collision. The investigation continues.

21900 block 55th Avenue West: Officers responded to a behavioral health report.

Jan. 30

6000 block 219th Street Southwest: A domestic disturbance at a residence was reported.

23400 block Hedlund Avenue: Harassment was reported at a residence.

21500 block 48th Avenue West: A missing person was reported at a residence.

23100 block 64th Avenue West: Patrol assisted Child Protective Services at a residence.

Jan. 31

21900 block 66th Avenue West: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence.

7200 block 220th Street Southwest: A suspicious person was contacted and arrested for an outstanding warrant.

21900 block 66th Avenue West: Officers contacted a suspicious vehicle. The driver was arrested for physical control of a vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants.

21900 block 64th Avenue West: Police responded to assist Adult Protective Services at a residence.

22800 block Lakeview Drive: Fraud was reported at a residence.

22200 block 70th Avenue West: A burglary was reported at a business.

6300 block Saint Albion Way: Fraud was reported.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: Patrol contacted a suspicious person. The subject was arrested for multiple outstanding warrants.

21000 block 44th Avenue West: Malicious mischief was reported at a business.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: Fraud was reported at a business.

22800 block 44th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a disturbance at a business. A subject was arrested for multiple offenses in addition to an outstanding warrant.

6000 block 236th Street Southwest: Officers responded to a sex offense report.

Feb. 1

21400 block 48th Avenue West: A burglary was reported at a residence.

6600 block 220th Street Southwest: Patrol stopped a motorist for equipment violations. The subject was arrested for an outstanding warrant and was found to be in possession of narcotics.

5800 block 224th Place Southwest: A missing person was reported at a residence.

Feb. 2

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: Theft was reported at a business.

4300 block 236th Street Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence.

Feb. 3

6600 block 220th Street Southwest: A suspicious vehicle was contacted. The driver was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.

23300 block 53rd Avenue West: The driver of a suspicious vehicle was arrested for physical control of a vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants.

21400 block 46th Place West: A theft from a vehicle was reported at a residence.

Feb. 4

21500 block 48th Avenue West: Patrol responded to a missing-person report at a residence.

6300 block 220th Street Southwest: Officers responded to a vehicle collision. One of the involved drivers was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.

21900 block 66th Avenue West: Theft was reported at a business.