Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Jan. 29-Feb. 4, 2021

Jan. 29

23500 block 58th Avenue West: Two subjects were located in the gazebo area and told to leave Veterans Memorial Park for being there after the park had closed at sunset. The park has a clearly posted sign advising is closed after dark.

21800 block 54th Avenue West: A physical domestic disturbance was reported by the victim who stated her husband had been drinking and grabbed her multiple times, including by the throat and neck area, during an argument. She said that he has threatened her with firearms and been abusive in the past. The suspect was arrested for domestic violence assault.

5200 block 244th Street Southwest: A reported vehicle collision was upgraded to an assault after it was determined that a male driver had gotten out of his car and confronted a female driver involved in the incident. An argument ensued and she sprayed him with mace he leaned inside her window. The male then started kicking her front bumper and hitting the hood, causing damage. A physical altercation between the two ensued, during which he shoved and punched her in the face. Witnesses reported the male, who subsequently got into his vehicle and left the scene, to be the primary aggressor. After speaking to the suspect by phone, the responding officer developed probable cause to arrest him for assault, harassment and malicious mischief. The male, who was argumentative and uncooperative, refused to meet with the officer and was advised to turn himself in or he would be sent charging papers.

Jan. 30

22300 block 60th Avenue West: Officer responded to a reported vehicle prowl after its owner noticed both the passenger side door and glovebox were open. Upon further inspection, the owner realized contents of the glovebox were taken.

5900 block 214th Street Southwest: A woman reported a package containing a laptop worth approximately $1,100 was taken after it had been delivered to her residence.

23500 block 58th Avenue West: A suspicious device, believed possibly to be a bomb, was reported to be sitting on a bench in Veterans Memorial Park. The device had a round base with wires sticking out and a blue bottle on top. The park was taped off until the Washington State Patrol Bomb Technician responded, scanned the device and determined that it did not contain any explosive materials — and was therefore safe to dismantle.

5100 block 230th Street Southwest: A vehicle prowl was reported after the victim noticed in the morning the door was open and several items — including $150 in cash, earphones and a mini air compressor — were missing.

Feb. 1

22800 block Lakeview Drive: Malicious mischief involving damage to a vehicle was reported at the Andorra Estates apartments. A man discovered a key broken off overnight in the driver’s door key slot.

24000 block 54th Avenue West: A property owner was issued a notice of civil violation for insect or vermin attractions. Complaints had been made and photos provided of the owner regularly placing food sources in his backyard to attract large numbers of crows.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: A man who was observed sleeping inside a vehicle at Safeway was contacted. Two needle caps were observed in plain view laying on the front seat. He admitted to using narcotics within a couple hours and gave consent for a vehicle search, during which police found a cigarette box with a plastic baggie inside containing suspected heroin. The suspect was transported to Bothell for a warrant out of that city’s police department.

5500 block 244th Street Southwest: An officer responded to a report of a shot fired after its owner said the gun went off while he was preparing it for cleaning. The bullet from his .22 caliber revolver hit a kitchen wall but did not penetrate through to the other side.

Feb. 2

24200 block 56th Avenue West: A property owner was issued a civil notice of violations for debris, trash and graffiti observed to have accumulated.

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A woman reported by phone that her vehicle was damaged overnight in a hit-and-run incident.

22000 block 56th Avenue West: The Evergreen Playfield Complex was vandalized, with large graffiti sprayed on the bathroom and field office building.

7000 block 220th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported at the Seattle Jr. Hockey Bingo location in the Nelson Business Park. The manager said a drill and saw were missing after being taken from a maintenance closet. Entry to the building complex had been gained overnight by breaking a front entrance to the former Silver Dollar Casino.

5100 block 230th Street Southwest: A woman will be cited in the mail for domestic violence assault after throwing a fish filet sandwich, which struck her husband in the groin area during a verbal altercation the night before.

Feb. 3

22800 block Lakeview Drive: A vehicle theft was reported at the Andorra Estates apartments after a man woke up and discovered his gray pickup truck missing.

Feb. 4

19500 block Highway 99: The LLynnwood Police Department requested a response from the MLTPD narcotics detection dog to a traffic stop, which resulted in a controlled substance DUI. K9 Jax gave a response consistent with past alerts where controlled substances have been located.

5200 block 216th Street Southwest: A woman reported several packages with an estimated value of approximately $200 were stolen from her front porch. A surveillance video showed a suspect get out of a white pickup truck with a logo on its doors shortly after the packages were delivered.

23700 block 56th Avenue West: A civil notice of violations for an accumulation of debris, trash, improperly parked vehicles and an RV trailer in a state of disrepair was issued to the property and vehicle owners.

22400 block 56th Avenue West: An officer was dispatched to a reported vehicle collision with a power pole, which had been completely sheared off as a result. The driver appeared to be lethargic and reported no injuries. A test administered did not register any alcohol. Medical aid evaluated the driver and transported him to Swedish Hospital, where medical staff discovered the man has a grave medical condition that he was unaware of, and would be the most likely contributing factor to the collision. (See related story here.)

