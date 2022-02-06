Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Jan. 28-Feb. 4, 2022

Jan. 28

20800 block 44th Avenue West in Lynnwood: A man was arrested on multiple outstanding warrants. Police had initially observed him at the Safeway located nearby in Mountlake Terrace, before contacting him a short time later. A search found him to be in possession of another man’s driver’s license, which he claimed to have found at Safeway, and that was placed into evidence so that it can be returned to its rightful owner. The subject was subsequently booked into the Snohomish County Jail for his warrants.

5900 block 212th Place Southwest: A resident reported that his car and a roommate’s vehicle had been prowled. Both cars, which had been left unlocked, had their glove boxes and center consoles rummaged through, although nothing was reported to be missing from either vehicle.

22800 block 44th Avenue West: A man stole a Dremel rotary tool and bit along with an extension cord at Ace Hardware. He was last seen getting into a dark-colored sedan that left northbound through the parking lot toward 228th Street Southwest. The items taken were valued at approximately $94. Employees described the suspect as a white male with a lazy left eye, approximately 5-feet, 9-inches tall, wearing a white hat, white mask, gray hoodie and jeans.

Jan. 29

21900 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from the Red Dragon Casino’s property after harassing customers and yelling at staff. Employees stated that they knew the man from similar previous incidents and requested that he then be trespassed from the casino.

4200 block 236th Street Southwest: The owner of a Subaru reported that the car had been stolen after he left the vehicle running unattended in order to warm it up. He said that he had added a lot of modifications to the car, which he valued at approximately $40,000.

6300 block Saint Albion Way: The owner of a Ford F-250 pickup truck reported that it had been stolen overnight from the parking lot at the Lakeside Apartments.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: A man was arrested in the Safeway parking lot for having an outstanding warrant and then transported to the Snohomish County Jail for booking.

Jan. 30

5100 block 240th Place Southwest: The owner of a Ford F-250 truck reported that its catalytic converter had been stolen. The cost of repairs was estimated to be $3,000. The victim stated that his neighbor had confronted a suspect, who then fled in a black Acura.

4800 block 212th Street Southwest: Malicious mischief was reported at Goodies Foods convenience store. Surveillance footage showed that shortly before 2 a.m., a suspect with a thin build approached the store’s front door and broke its glass with a metal object. He left the area and then returned approximately five minutes later with another suspect who also had a thin build. The initial suspect is seen again hitting the door with the metal object. The two suspects then left through the parking lot heading westbound. Police observed one glass panel on the door had been shattered, although there was a second glass panel behind it that was still intact. They believe the two suspects had been attempting to burglarize the store. The cost to repair the door was estimated to be $1,000.

22800 block 44th Avenue West: During a traffic stop, police arrested a male subject who had multiple outstanding warrants. He was transported and booked into the Snohomish County Jail.

22200 block 70th Avenue West: The owner of a Honda Element reported that its catalytic converter had been stolen while the vehicle was parked at the Olympic View Arena. Surveillance footage showed a white van driving through the parking lot in a suspicious manner before it parked next to the victim’s vehicle for approximately 20 minutes. The van then drove off when other vehicles began to enter the parking lot and it was last seen leaving northbound on 70th Avenue West.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Police cited a man during a traffic stop for driving a vehicle without a valid operator’s license or identification. They also seized the silver BMW 525’s rear license plate for destruction because it was registered to a 2002 Lincoln Town Car.

Jan. 31

22900 block 58th Avenue West: The owner of a 2015 Mercedes SUV reported that it had just been taken from her driveway after she left the vehicle running unattended in order to warm it up. An area check did not locate the stolen SUV.

22100 block 42nd Avenue West: The owner of a 2008 Toyota Prius reported that its catalytic converter had been stolen.

4300 block 236th Street Southwest: Theft was reported after a woman discovered that her locked mailbox had been damaged and mail — which she had previously been notified was delivered — had been missing.

6100 block Saint Albion Way: A resident reported that the rear license plate of her husband’s Ford F-150 truck had been stolen and a different license plate was left behind in its place. In addition, the truck’s passenger door lock was damaged and the glove box had been rifled through but nothing was taken from it. The cost for fixing the door’s lock was estimated to be approximately $200.

6900 block 220th Street Southwest: The owner of Bath Fitter reported that his Ford F-350 work truck had been prowled sometime recently. The quarter glass on the driver’s side window was smashed and the vehicle’s ignition was also damaged. Nothing was reported to be missing.

Feb. 1

6100 block 219th Street Southwest: Police determined there was probable cause to charge a man with harassment after he was reported to have initiated a confrontation during which he threatened a former co-worker. A citation will be issued to the subject via court mail.

4800 block 214th Lane Southwest: A male resident reported that a delivery package containing baby clothes valued at $40 was stolen from his front porch. Surveillance video showed what appeared to be a man wearing a hoodie and mask stealing the package. The resident also told police that he had been the victim of a previously unreported package theft less than a week earlier in which a sweatshirt valued at $45 was taken. In that incident, surveillance footage showed a white male with a red bicycle approaching the porch and taking the package. The suspect was wearing a camouflage jacket, baseball cap, face covering, jeans and a black backpack. He did not appear to be the same suspect from the most recent incident.

4200 block 236th Street Southwest: Suspicious circumstances were reported after a resident said that a man, wearing what appeared to be a badge on a lanyard, was harassing him in the parking lot outside of his apartment. Based on statements the man had made to him, he assumed the man was with law enforcement and the resident said he felt threatened by the subject and feared for his safety. The man was last seen leaving the parking lot in an older red sedan. An area check did not locate the subject or vehicle.

4300 block 228th Street Southwest: A woman involved in a two-vehicle collision was cited for operating a motor vehicle without insurance. The incident occurred after she became distracted and rear-ended a truck that was stopped at a traffic light in front of her. Both drivers stated they were not injured in the collision.

22800 block 44th Avenue West: Theft was reported at Ace Hardware after a male suspect stole an Ego brand chainsaw valued at $369. He was observed leaving in a Chevrolet Cavalier. The suspect was described as a white male with dark hair, estimated to be in his 20s or 30s, approximately 5-feet, 6-inches tall, with a stocky build and wearing glasses.

23300 block 58th Avenue West: A man was arrested for having an outstanding warrant. He was transported to the Snohomish County Jail for booking.

Feb. 2

22800 block 44th Avenue West: A woman was arrested for domestic violence assault after she admitted to starting a physical confrontation with her sister at their nearby residence. She was transported and booked into the Snohomish County Jail.

Feb. 3

4100 block 236th Street Southwest: The owner of a white 2005 GMC pickup truck reported that it had been stolen overnight. He stated that his work phone was also inside the vehicle when it was taken.

23200 block 58th Avenue West: Police received three separate reports of a suspected scam in which a man had contacted female individuals by phone while fraudulently identifying himself as an employee with the Mountlake Terrace Police Department. In two of the incidents, the suspect told the women that they had failed to appear in court as an expert witness and as a result, a warrant had been issued for their arrest. Both women were told that there were specific instructions to follow to get the phony warrants quashed – but due to the suspicious nature of the calls, neither followed through. In the third incident, the suspect had left a message requesting a callback regarding what he claimed was an emergency with the woman’s family. After calling the number back several times, which went to voicemail, and then contacting her family members, the woman learned there was no emergency. Therefore, she contacted the police directly to verify information about the supposed emergency and learned the phone number used to call her is not associated with the police department. Police called the number that the suspect had used and heard a voicemail message in which he falsely identified himself as a sergeant with the Mountlake Terrace Police Department.

24100 block 52nd Avenue West: The owner of a Toyota Prius reported that the car’s catalytic converter was stolen. The cost of repairs was estimated at $3,000.

Feb. 4

22000 block Highway 99: During a traffic stop, police arrested a man who had several outstanding warrants. In addition, he was cited for driving with a suspended license and also for an ignition interlock violation due to operating the vehicle without the required device. He was transported to the Snohomish County Jail for booking.

