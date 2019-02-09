Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Jan. 27-Feb. 7, 2019

Jan. 28

24100 block 57th Place West: A man reported his vehicle had been prowled the previous day. The vehicle had been left unlocked overnight and multiple items including a skateboard, GPS, headlamps, MP3 player, multitools, CDs, two 64GB flash drives, the vehicle registration, flashlight, charger, digital tire gauge, headphones and a fishing pole had been stolen.

6200 block 222nd Street Southwest: A man was arrested after a witness reported seeing him prowl a vehicle. He had stolen a Babyface cassette tape and sunglasses. Police also found drug paraphernalia on him when he was taken into custody.

Jan. 29

4300 block 226th Street Southwest: A man reported his company vehicle had been prowled. Items stolen include his Apple iPad and Dell laptop. The combined value of stolen items was $1,700.

23100 block 63rd Avenue West: A man reported his vehicle had been prowled and items inside had been disturbed. Nothing was reported stolen.

4700 block 228th Street Southwest: Concern For Neighbors Food Bank was vandalized overnight and consumable goods valued at $300 had been contaminated. The food bank had to dispose of the contaminated food.

23900 block 48th Avenue West: A man reported his unlocked vehicle had been prowled overnight. He initially believed an iPod, watch and paperwork was stolen, but they were later found on the road in front of his house.

23100 block 63rd Avenue West: A man reported his vehicle had been prowled, but nothing had been stolen. He said three other vehicles in the area had recently been prowled.

Jan. 30

4300 block Place West: A man reported his iPhone 6 Plus had been stolen. He attempted to locate it via an Apple tracking phone app, but could not find it. He said the phone is valued at $700.

6100 block Saint Albion Way: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance between a man and woman who were dating and living together. No assault was reported.

Jan. 31

42300 block 56th Avenue West: A man reported someone kicked the passenger-side door of his car while he was parked in the Gateway Tavern parking lot.

22800 block 44th Avenue West: QFC employees reported a theft after two suspects were seen on video surveillance shoplifting.

5800 block 220th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for a warrant out of Shoreline and from State Patrol for domestic violence assault and DUI.

Feb. 1

22800 block 59th Avenue West: A woman reported a case of fraud when someone attempted to sign up for a credit card in her name. The suspect had used her full name and Social Security number, but incorrect date of birth.

22200 block 62nd Avenue West: A man was arrested for a warrant at his residence.

6100 block Saint Albion Way: A man reported he was being harassed and threatened online. The threats were posted to YouTube and other online forums. The suspects have accused him of being a pedophile and released sensitive information about him including photos of his family. He also said a large, unknown man came to his home and pounded “violently” on his door one evening. He believed it was related to the online harassment.

21300 block 48th Avenue West: A woman reported damage was done to the Meadow Place Condos mailboxes. They had been pried open, but were unaware if any packages were stolen.

6000 block 244th Street Southwest: A woman was taken into custody for a mental evaluation after causing a disturbance at Studio 6 Motel main office. The woman was acting erratically and passed out multiple times while police attempted to speak to her. Police requested medical assistance and she was transported to Swedish Hospital.

Feb. 2

4000 block 212th Street Southwest: A woman reported she found multiple pieces of mail and documents in the recently-vacated room of someone staying with her. The woman had asked the couple staying in the room to leave after she discovered they were using narcotics and carrying a gun. Items found include tax documents, union mail, AAA membership information, health insurance documents, car registration information and bank card information.

6800 block 226th Place Southwest: A woman reported her vehicle had been prowled while it was parked outside of her home. She said her leather purse with her Simple Bank debit card was stolen. She said her purse was valued at $15 and her bank card has been canceled.

22800 block 44th Avenue West: Police extinguished a dumpster fire behind GameStop.

21200 block 52nd Avenue West: A woman was arrested in the parking lot of 7-11 for a misdemeanor warrant out of Lynnwood for theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.

22000 block 52nd Avenue West: Police responded to an incident when a man drove over the curb near Mountlake Terrace Elementary School. The driver was suspected of having a medical emergency. Police gained access to the man by breaking the window and found he was not responsive. He was transported to Swedish Hospital.

6000 block 244th Street Southwest: A man was stopped by police for driving with a suspended license during a random license plate check. Police discovered he had a misdemeanor warrant out of Edmonds and was transported to Edmonds Police Department.

23100 block 63rd Avenue West: Police discovered a stolen license plate on a vehicle parked in front of a residence known for criminal activity. The vehicle displaying the stolen license plate was registered to a woman with multiple warrants out of King County, Tukwila and Bellevue. Police could not make contact with the woman because the homeowner would not allow them to enter the residence.

Feb. 3

23100 block 51st Avenue West: Police cited a driver for having a forged trip permit on his vehicle.

4600 block 233rd Street Southwest: A man was arrested for driving under the influence of marijuana after police responded to a hit and run. The suspect collided with multiple vehicles before stopping. Police conducted a field sobriety test and took him to Swedish Hospital for blood work.

Feb. 4

6600 block 220th Street Southwest: A man stole a pack of Newport cigarettes from the Jackson Shell store after the store employee asked for the man’s ID. The cigarettes were valued at $9.82.

Feb. 5

5500 block 244th Street Southwest: Police responded to a disturbance at SHAG Mountlake Terrace Senior Living. A woman was upset about her rent increase and was yelling in the leasing office. Another resident said the woman suffers from dementia and can sometimes be aggressive.

6600 block 220th Street Southwest: Police arrested two men for a vehicle theft at the Shell gas station. The girlfriend of one of the suspects reported the theft. The owner of the stolen vehicle picked up her car from the gas station. Police also found drug paraphernalia on one of the suspects.

7000 block 226th Place West: A woman with court-order protection against her ex-stepfather said he violated it by attempting to add her to the employment-networking site LinkedIn.

23300 block Cedar Way: Police responded to a disturbance at Cedar Way Apartments when a third party called to report two other residents in separate apartments were slamming doors at each other in their apartments.

Feb. 7

4100 block 212th Street Southwest: Police found a small, “brownish, Shih Tzu-looking” dog. It was untagged and due to weather conditions, police transported it to PAWs.

