Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Jan. 25-Feb. 3, 2023

Jan. 25

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: A man reported that a motorcycle was stolen from an apartment parking lot.

21800 58th Avenue West: A woman reported that an unknown van was parked in front of her house, and police determined it had been reported as stolen. The van was towed away after an employee of the company that owned the van said no one could immediately retrieve it.

Jan. 26

21200 block 52nd Avenue West: A man was arrested for DUI after police found him in his vehicle in the middle of a convenience store parking lot. The man – who smelled of alcohol and had difficulty standing after he exited his vehicle — told police he had been drinking “some beer.”

4700 block 238th Place Southwest: A man reported he was the victim of identity theft.

22800 block 44th Avenue West: A man’s vehicle was stolen from its parking space behind a shopping complex.

Jan. 27

6800 block 208th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested for DUI after she was observed making a delayed turn without using her turn signal. When police pulled her over, the driver said she had just left a pub where she was running a pool competition, and she later admitted to drinking four beers in seven hours. After she failed a field sobriety test, she was transported to Snohomish County Jail, where further testing revealed she was over the legal limit for DUI.

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Police responded to a report of a vehicle prowl, in which someone broke the rear driver-side window of a man’s vehicle and stole the following items: A golf bag containing $2,900 worth of golf clubs, a bag valued at $25, alcohol worth $300 and a blanket valued at $10.

Jan. 28

23000 block 46th Avenue West: Police observed a vehicle with a license plate registered to a man who had multiple warrants for his arrest. The man, who was in the driveway near the vehicle, was arrested and booked into Snohomish County Jail.

23000 block 55th Avenue West: Nothing was reported stolen from a vehicle that was prowled overnight after its front passenger-side window was broken.

21600 block 66th Avenue West: Police responding to a company alarm observed that a glass door on the north side of the building had been smashed and appeared to have been entered. Upon further investigation, police determined it was a “smash-and-grab” type burglary. Disconnected wires were observed but it wasn’t immediately determined what was stolen. The cost to replace the window was estimated at $800.

Jan. 29

22700 block 39th Avenue West: A man told police that someone egged his vehicle while it was parked in front of his house overnight.

21800 block 44th Avenue West: An attempted burglary was reported at Mountlake Terrace High School. A teacher told police he observed three male juveniles trying to access the outdoor kiln area near the school’s ceramics room. The teacher said he scared the three suspects away and they fled in an older gold or silver sedan.

Jan. 30

6100 block 219th Street Southwest: Police responded to a report of three juvenile males who had cut through the fence of an office building, entering the parking garage. The three fled the scene after a woman yelled at them. It didn’t appear that any vehicles had been broken into, police said.

21200 block 52nd Avenue West: Convenience store employees asked police to issue a trespass notice to an “aggressive panhandler” who refused to leave the premises. After issuing the notice, which prohibits the man from returning to the store for a year, police gave him a courtesy ride to the Aurore Village Transit Center.

Jan. 31

21900 block 66th Avenue West: A man called 911 to report an unknown person entered a convenience store and stole a display of electronic cigarettes. Video footage of the incident showed the suspect entering a waiting white sedan, which left westbound on 220th Street Southwest.

7300 block of 226th Place Southwest: A construction firm employee said that a plate compactor, also known as a jumping jack, was stolen from a sidewalk where it was being used for a construction project.

Feb. 1

23600 block 58th Avenue West: A woman called police to report that her daughter’s boyfriend refused to leave their home. After speaking with police, he agreed to depart.

Feb. 2

4700 block 212th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for second-degree domestic violence assault after he allegedly grabbed his wife around the neck and threated to stab her in the stomach with a knife after an argument. See related story here.

58th Avenue West and 236th Street Southwest: Police arrested a man in Everett for a hit-and-run vehicle crash that occurred in Mountlake Terrace. The occupants of the car that was struck told police that the vehicle that hit them continued to accelerate, leaving the scene. A Snohomoish County Sheriff’s Office deputy later found the vehicle in Everett, on fire with flames 8 feet high. The vehicle’s driver, who had exited the vehicle, told the deputy he had been in an accident in Mountlake Terrace, panicked and left the scene. The rim damage was sufficient for authorities to believe the driver had continued to drive after losing his tires following the crash, causing sparks that eventually started a car fire. The driver was cited for hit and run, driving with a suspended license, failure renew expired registration and operating a motor vehicle without insurance.

Feb. 3

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Police arrested a man on a felony warrant for retail theft.