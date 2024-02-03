Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Jan. 24-30, 2024

Jan. 24

6200 block of Saint Albion Way: Trespassing was reported at a residence.

4100 block of 212th Street Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence.

5600 block of 212th Street Southwest: Police assisted Child Protective Services at a residence.

21600 block of 66th Avenue West: An individual attempted to sell stolen equipment with an estimated value of $30,000. The equipment was recovered and returned to its owner.

3600 block of 225th Place Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence. An individual was arrested for violating a court order.

5200 block of 236th Street Southwest: A sex offense was reported.

4100 block of 212th Street Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported.

6600 block of 220th Street Southwest: A theft was reported. An individual was arrested for the offense.

4900 block of 226th Street Southwest: A behavioral health report was made at a residence. An individual was transported to the hospital for an evaluation.

Jan. 25

4200 block of 236th Street Southwest: Theft from a vehicle report was reported.

21400 block of 52nd Avenue West: A domestic disturbance was reported. An individual was arrested for malicious mischief and violating a court order.

6100 block of Saint Albion Way: Trespassing was reported. An individual who was previously trespassed from the property was arrested.

23300 block of Cedar Way: A vehicle theft was reported.

6500 block of 216th Street Southwest: A fraud was reported at a business.

24000 block of Van Ry Boulevard: Malicious mischief was reported at a business.

4200 block of 236th Street Southwest: A sex offense was reported at a residence.

22400 block of 70th Avenue West: Trespassing was reported at a business.

4300 block of 212th Street Southwest: A vehicle theft was reported at a business.

23600 block of 58th Avenue West: Police assisted Adult Protective Services at a residence.

21300 block of 50th Avenue West: Police contacted a suspicious person. The individual was arrested for an outstanding warrant in addition to being in possession of narcotics.

Jan. 26

22800 block of 66th Avenue West: A hit-and-run collision was reported. Later in the shift an officer located the suspect vehicle and contacted the driver. Subsequent to investigation the driver was arrested for the offense in addition to other driving offenses and multiple outstanding warrants.

22900 block of 40th Place West: Police assisted Child Protective Services at a residence.

6300 block of 231st Street Southwest: Fraud was reported at a residence.

23000 block of 56th Avenue West: Trespassing was reported at a business.

22800 block of 58th Avenue West: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence. An individual was arrested for fourth-degree assault.

4300 block of 212th Street Southwest: Police contacted a suspicious vehicle. An individual was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

5400 block of 212th Street Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence.

22900 block of 40th Place West: Police assisted Child Protective Services at a residence.

Jan. 27

21700 block of 66th Avenue West: A possible arson was reported at a business.

4300 block of 236th Street Southwest: A vehicle theft was reported.

4100-4300 block of 236th Street Southwest: Police responded to four malicious mischief/vehicle prowl reports at residence.

21400 block of 52nd Avenue West: A missing person was reported.

4300 block of 236th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at a residence.

6900 block of 220th Street Southwest: Police stopped a vehicle for moving violations. The driver was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants and possession of a controlled substance.

Jan. 28

24200 block of Van Ry Boulevard: A disturbance was reported in a parking lot. An investigation revealed two subjects who attempted to steal a vehicle by using physical force while the owner was in possession of it. The individuals were arrested for multiple offenses, including second-degree robbery.

22500 block of 51st Avenue West: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence. An individual was arrested for multiple offenses, including fourth-degree assault.

6300 block of Saint Albion Way: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence.

Jan. 29

22800 block of Lakeview Drive: Police stopped a vehicle for moving violations. The driver was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.

4300 block of 236th Street Southwest: A vehicle theft was reported.

5700 block of 230th Street Southwest: A vehicle theft was reported.

24100 block of 56th Avenue West: A vehicle theft was reported.

21600 block of 54th Avenue West: Trespassing was reported.

4100 block of 236th Street Southwest: Theft from a vehicle was reported.

22800 block of Lakeview Drive: A domestic disturbance was reported at a residence. An individual was arrested for fourth-degree assault.

Jan. 30

4200 block of 236th Street Southwest: A vehicle theft was reported at a residence.

22200 block of 52nd Avenue West: Malicious mischief was reported at a residence.

24200 block of Van Ry Boulevard: Police contacted a suspicious vehicle. An individual was arrested for violation of a court order.