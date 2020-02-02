Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Jan. 24-30, 2020

Jan. 24

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A woman reported that she was almost the victim of a telephone scam after she received a phone call from someone claiming to work for a computer insurance company. She said the caller wanted to refund her money and needed access to her bank account. The man told her he accidentally transferred $9,000 into her account and that she would have to refund the money by sending him gift cards. She told police she then became suspicious it was a scam and she hang up.

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A man and woman said they were the victims of a fraud after they tried to sell stereo equipment on Craigslist. According to the woman, the two were contacted via text message by a man in New York interested in purchasing the equipment, and he sent a $2,180 cashier’s check that they deposited into their account. They were later contacted by the man who said he changed his mind about the equipment and told them to refund him by sending gift cards, minus $200 for their troubles. Shortly after, they told police that their account was $900 overdrawn.

4700 block 216th Street Southwest: A man reported his license plate was stolen from his vehicle while it was parked in his apartment complex’s parking lot.

4300 block 236th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic disturbance between a man and his son at a residence known for previous disturbances. According to the man, he got into an argument with his son, who threw a book at him that hit him in the face. Police arrested the son for fourth-degree assault and he was transported to Snohomish County Jail for medical reasons.

Jan. 25

23100 block La Pierre Drive: Police responded to a domestic disturbance in which a man was harassing his ex-girlfriend. According to the woman, she and her ex-boyfriend had been living with his grandmother and he was a methamphetamine user. The man’s grandmother said she wanted him to leave the residence, but since he lived and received mail at the residence, police said he has a legal right to be there. After speaking with the man, he told police that he would be spending time at another residence while things cool down.

23200 block 56th Avenue West: The back door of an abandoned building that used to be a dental office was reported to have been broken.

6200 block Saint Albion Way: A man was arrested for fourth-degree assault after he assaulted his brother during a physical altercation outside of a residence. When police responded to the incident reported by neighbors, they found both men on the ground fighting. Both sustained injuries during the altercation. The arrestee told police that his brother started the fight by punching him in the face, but there were no witnesses. The arrestee’s ex-girlfriend was inside the residence and said she did not see who hit whom first. A records check showed the arrestee was violating a court-issued protection order placed against him by his ex-girlfriend and probable cause was established to arrest him. Once he was medically cleared at Edmonds Swedish Hospital, the man was transported to Snohomish County Jail.

Jan. 26

6600 block 220th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for DUI after he reportedly threw away an empty tequila bottle at Jackson’s Shell gas station. According to police, the man smelled like alcohol and showed other signs of being under the influence. He was booked into Snohomish County Jail.

Jan. 27

60th Avenue West/214th Street Southwest: Mountlake Terrace police assisted the Lynnwood Police Department after a Lynnwood woman reported she was raped in Mountlake Terrace on Jan. 22. According to the woman, the assault occurred in a wooded area to the northeast of the Lakeside apartments complex after she left an appointment at Mindful Therapy Group. She told police a man approached her from behind, grabbed her around the chest and waist, guided her into the wooded area and pushed her face down to the ground. She said after the man finished assaulting her, he put his foot on her back, stood up and ran away. She told police she did not get a good look at the man, but said he was a tall, heavy-set white male. After the assault, she said she walked into a coffee shop restroom and cried before leaving and going to work. She told police she did not tell her boyfriend about the assault and that her clothes from the assault were washed. She was examined at Providence Medical Center in Everett, where a rape kit was done. She told police she initially did not report the assault because she was previously assaulted in high school and it brought up a lot of conflicting feelings and memories she said she did not want to deal with or remember.

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A man came into the Mountlake Terrace police station to report finding two pieces of found property, including a prescription for Gabapentin and a Fitbit wristwatch.

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A woman came to the police station to report that her wallet was stolen at the Safeway located in the 4300 block of 212th Street Southwest. She told police her wallet was in her coat pocket at the time of the theft and she thinks it was stolen when someone in the parking lot bumped into her. While in the store, she said she began receiving fraud alert texts on her phone and noticed her wallet was gone. She reported $4,500 in fraudulent transactions were charged to her work credit card and $2,400 went through.

Jan. 28

22800 block 44th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance between a man and woman outside of Ringers Pub and Grill.

5400 block 212th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic dispute after a woman reported her boyfriend threatened her and she recorded it with her phone. According to the woman, the man was intoxicated and arguing about the number of people she had had sex with. In the recording, the man is yelling that if she did not leave him alone, he would kick her in the face and “mutilate” her. She told police this was not the first time that police had been called during an argument and that multiple police had told her to leave him. The next morning, she showed her boyfriend the recording and he apologized. She said she did not want anything to happen to him. After listening to the conversation and the woman’s responses, police reported not being able to find probable cause that the man’s words and conduct caused the woman reasonable fear that the threats had merit.

Jan. 29

4100 block 236th Street Southwest: Police responded to multiple reports that a man and woman — who were involved in a domestic dispute earlier that evening — were screaming at each other in a parking lot. A flower pot was reportedly thrown and the woman was said to have been chasing the man.

4200 block 214th Street Southwest: A woman said that a carpet cleaner she rented was stolen by a neighbor after it was delivered to the front door of her residence at East Terrace. However, after speaking with her neighbor, the woman told police the next day that the neighbor did not steal the cleaner.

22700 block Lakeview Drive: A woman reported that mail was stolen from her locked mailbox at Lake Village Condos. After returning home from being out of town for several weeks, she discovered she had no mail and spoke with a neighbor who said there had been mail thefts. She told police she spoke with a postal worker who said that they had noticed a mailbox was recently broken into.

Jan. 30

5600 block 220th Street Southwest: A traffic stop led to a warrant arrest after a records check showed the male driver had a warrant for driving with a suspended license. During the stop, police found two plastic baggies with white residue in the man’s front pocket. The man did not have a valid driver’s license or proof of vehicle insurance. He received a verbal warning for possession of drug paraphernalia.

6700 block 227th Street Southwest: A man reported his mother’s garage was broken into and power tools were missing. According to the man, stolen items included a Chicago-brand welder and a Chicago-brand box of cordless power tools, for a total value of $150.

5500 block 224th Street Southwest: Police responded to a collision after passersby reported a vehicle struck a crosswalk sign. The vehicle was damaged enough to leave debris at the scene and it was gold in color, indicating the vehicle was gold.

22400 block 44th Avenue West: An employee at Paramount gym told police an unknown suspect stole cash from the gym’s cash box and a pair of shoes from a front counter display case overnight. The broken open cash box was located in a back storage room.

4500 block 216th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled in the Colony Park Condominium parking lot. The owner reported last seeing her vchicle when she was using the community laundry room and when she returned the next morning, she found one of the doors ajar. Several items were stolen, including the vehicle’s registration, owners manual, cell phone charger and car cigarette lighter. No damage was reported to the vehicle.

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A man called the Mountlake Terrace Police Station to report that his locked vehicle had been prowled overnight. He said two tool bags containing electrician tools and a back massager were stolen from his trunk.

22800 block 44th Avenue West: A man and a woman were trespassed from QFC after they were reportedly shoplifting. According to a store employee, the man had concealed dairy products in his front pocket. When police arrived, the woman admitted to shoplifting items and placing them in a suitcase she had with her. The store did not press charges.

4300 block 212th Street Southwest: A bike was found near a dumpster behind Brier Veterinary Clinic.

–Compiled by Cody Sexton